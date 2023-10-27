ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the Board of Directors Meeting held October 26, 2023, a special cash dividend of $3.20 per share was declared, payable on December 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023.
Cheri Gillian
Secretary to the Board of Directors
907-777-3409
FNBAlaska.com
