Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / First National Realty Partners Acquires Premier Canton, a 164,781 SF Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Canton, MI

First National Realty Partners Acquires Premier Canton, a 164,781 SF Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Canton, MI

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Premier Canton

First National Realty Partners Acquires Premier Canton.

First National Realty Partners Acquires Premier Canton.

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire – First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Premier Canton, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 45540 Michigan Avenue, Canton, MI 48188. Premier Canton is a 164,781 SF shopping center that is 88% occupied and anchored by a 59,805 square foot Kroger Supermarket. The property is located approximately 25 miles west of downtown Detroit and adds to FNRP’s rapidly growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

“We are very excited to acquire Premier Canton,” said Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. “Not only is the center anchored by a high-performing Kroger Supermarket, but it also features a 18,000 square foot junior box vacancy which provides the potential for significant upside in the deal.” The center also features a 50,000 square foot Dick’s Sporting Goods and an impressive lineup of other internet-resistant, daily needs tenants.

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Contact Information
Sam Perrelli, Investor Relations
info@fnrealtypartners.com
First National Realty Partners
125 Half Mile Road Suite 207
Red Bank, New Jersey 07701
800-605-4966
https://fnrpusa.com/property/premier

Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions
mannibale@fnrealtypartners.com
First National Realty Partners
125 Half Mile Road Suite 207
Red Bank, New Jersey 07701
732-696-1201
https://fnrpusa.com/property/premier

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com

Attachment

  • Premier Canton

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.