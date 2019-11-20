Breaking News
Home / Top News / First Nations to Award Grants for Work Contributing to Native Food Sovereignty

First Nations to Award Grants for Work Contributing to Native Food Sovereignty

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Application due February 27, 2020

Longmont, Colorado, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Nations Development Institute (First Nations) is now accepting grant proposals through the GATHER Food Sovereignty Grant. First Nations will award up to 8 grants of approximately $32,0000 each for work contributing to building a national movement that will fulfill a vision of Native communities and food systems that are self-directed, well-resourced and supported by community policies and systems. This opportunity is targeting emerging projects that focus on developing Tribal Food Sovereignty.

The GATHER Food Sovereignty Grant is made possible through the Indigenous People’s Fund of Tides Foundation, which accelerates the pace of social change, working with innovative partners to solve society’s toughest problems.

The Request for Proposals can be found at: https://www.firstnations.org/rfps/6549/. The application deadline is Thursday, February 27, 2020. All applications must be submitted via the First Nations online grant application system.

First Nations recognizes that Native food systems are important assets to Native communities. As a result, First Nations has long supported Native communities as they fortify traditional food systems, seek to increase access healthy and fresh foods, increase awareness of and involvement with where food comes from, and expand knowledge of the linkages between foods, Native cultures and/or contribute to tribal economic growth and development of entrepreneurially related food ventures.

There will be a free Q&A webinar for applicants to learn more about the RFP process and eligibility. Participation in this webinar is not mandatory, but applicants are strongly encouraged to register for and attend it.

Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Mountain Time
Register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5515436599593017612

About First Nations Development Institute

For more than 39 years, using a three-pronged strategy of educating grassroots practitioners, advocating for systemic change, and capitalizing Indian communities, First Nations has been working to restore Native American control and culturally-compatible stewardship of the assets they own – be they land, human potential, cultural heritage or natural resources – and to establish new assets for ensuring the long-term vitality of Native American communities. First Nations serves Native American communities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.firstnations.org.

–##–

PROGRAM CONTACT:
Rana LaPine, First Nations Program Officer
(303) 774-7836 x 209 or [email protected]

COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT:
Jennifer Churchill, Senior Communications Officer
(303)774-7836 x 213 of [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.