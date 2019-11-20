First Nations to Award Grants for Work Contributing to Native Food Sovereignty

Application due February 27, 2020

Longmont, Colorado, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Nations Development Institute (First Nations) is now accepting grant proposals through the GATHER Food Sovereignty Grant. First Nations will award up to 8 grants of approximately $32,0000 each for work contributing to building a national movement that will fulfill a vision of Native communities and food systems that are self-directed, well-resourced and supported by community policies and systems. This opportunity is targeting emerging projects that focus on developing Tribal Food Sovereignty.

The GATHER Food Sovereignty Grant is made possible through the Indigenous People’s Fund of Tides Foundation, which accelerates the pace of social change, working with innovative partners to solve society’s toughest problems.

The Request for Proposals can be found at: https://www.firstnations.org/rfps/6549/. The application deadline is Thursday, February 27, 2020. All applications must be submitted via the First Nations online grant application system.

First Nations recognizes that Native food systems are important assets to Native communities. As a result, First Nations has long supported Native communities as they fortify traditional food systems, seek to increase access healthy and fresh foods, increase awareness of and involvement with where food comes from, and expand knowledge of the linkages between foods, Native cultures and/or contribute to tribal economic growth and development of entrepreneurially related food ventures.

There will be a free Q&A webinar for applicants to learn more about the RFP process and eligibility. Participation in this webinar is not mandatory, but applicants are strongly encouraged to register for and attend it.

Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Mountain Time

Register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5515436599593017612

About First Nations Development Institute

For more than 39 years, using a three-pronged strategy of educating grassroots practitioners, advocating for systemic change, and capitalizing Indian communities, First Nations has been working to restore Native American control and culturally-compatible stewardship of the assets they own – be they land, human potential, cultural heritage or natural resources – and to establish new assets for ensuring the long-term vitality of Native American communities. First Nations serves Native American communities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.firstnations.org.

–##–

PROGRAM CONTACT:

Rana LaPine, First Nations Program Officer

(303) 774-7836 x 209 or [email protected]

COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT:

Jennifer Churchill, Senior Communications Officer

(303)774-7836 x 213 of [email protected]