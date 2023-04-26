PORT ANGELES, Wash., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Matthew P. Deines, President and CEO, comments on financial results:

“First Fed generated solid first quarter results despite the well-publicized challenges in the banking industry,” said Matthew P. Deines, President and CEO of First Northwest Bancorp. “Our granular deposit franchise and reputation as a trusted member of the communities we serve has proved a source of strength and stability. We are well-positioned to navigate the rapidly changing environment and enhance long-term shareholder value.”

The Board of Directors of First Northwest Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend will be payable on May 26, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 1Q 23 4Q 22 1Q 22 1Q 23 Highlights FINANCIAL RESULTS (in millions) ● Deposit growth year-to-date of $30.0 million Operating revenue (1) $ 18.6 $ 22.3 $ 17.9 – Retail growth $29.3 million, or 2.0% Noninterest expense 14.9 15.1 14.8 – Brokered growth $654,000, or 0.5% Pre-provision net income 16.3 18.9 15.5 Net income 3.5 6.1 2.8 ● Loan growth year-to-date of $31.9 million, PER SHARE DATA or 2% Basic and diluted earnings $ 0.39 $ 0.66 $ 0.30 Book value 16.57 16.31 17.77 ● Deposit insurance coverage update: Tangible book value * 16.38 16.13 17.56 – Estimated uninsured deposits totaling BALANCE SHEET (in millions) $271.3 million, or approximately 17% Total loans $ 1,579 $ 1,548 $ 1,386 of total deposits Total deposits 1,594 1,564 1,549 42% of uninsured in urban areas Total shareholders’ equity 160 158 178 58% of uninsured in rural areas ASSET QUALITY – Estimated collateralized deposits to total Net charge-off ratio 0.25 % 0.11 % 0.00 % deposits of 7% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 0.09 0.06 – Estimated insured deposits to total Allowance for credit losses on loans deposits of 76% to total loans 1.10 1.04 1.09 Nonperforming loan coverage ratio 661 900 1,227 ● Liquidity: SELECTED RATIOS Increased on balance sheet liquidity Return on average assets 0.70 % 1.18 % 0.60 % in response to recent bank failures. Return on average equity 8.98 15.26 6.01 Return on average tangible equity * 9.08 15.45 6.09 ● Asset quality: Net interest margin 3.46 3.96 3.53 Credit metrics remain stable. Past due and Efficiency ratio 79.78 67.91 82.91 nonperforming balances remain low. Common equity tier 1 (CETI) ratio 13.34 13.40 13.67 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.36 14.42 14.73

(1) Net interest income before provision plus noninterest income

* See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) (“First Northwest” or “Company”) today reported quarterly net income of $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.39 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.66 for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $0.30 for the first quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company generated a return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 0.70%, a return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 8.98%, and a return on average tangible common equity* of 9.08%. Results in the first quarter of 2023 were positively impacted by a recapture of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a reduction in noninterest expense.

The Company implemented the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model for estimating the allowance for losses on loans and other assets effective January 1, 2023. The initial recognition resulted in increases of $2.2 million to the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and $1.5 million to the Unfunded Commitment Liability. The tax-effected cumulative effect of this change in accounting estimate of $3.0 million was recorded in retained earnings. Subsequent adjustments in the allowance for credit losses estimate are recorded in net income. The CECL model attempts to predict future losses by relying on projected metrics, such as unemployment and national GDP, applied to current balances. We recorded a recapture of the provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $22.2 million reduction in unfunded commitments during the current quarter. We anticipate continued fluctuation in the provision for credit losses going forward as both projected metrics and balances change.

Net Interest Income

Total interest income decreased $379,000 to $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $23.7 million in the previous quarter, and increased $6.4 million from $16.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Interest income decreased in the current quarter due to a higher reduction in fees related to the prepayment of certain loans compared to the prior quarter in excess of the gains recorded from higher yields on earning assets. Interest and fees on loans increased year-over-year, in part, as the Company’s banking subsidiary, First Fed Bank (“First Fed” or “Bank”), grew the loan portfolio through single-family, multi-family and commercial real estate lending as well as purchased auto and manufactured home loans. Loan yields have increased over the prior year due to higher rates on new originations as well as the repricing of variable rate loans tied to the Prime Rate or other indices.

Total interest expense was $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.4 million in the first quarter a year ago. Current quarter interest expense was higher due to a 50 basis point increase in the cost of deposits to 1.12% at March 31, 2023, from 0.62% at the prior quarter end. The increase over the first quarter of 2022 was the result of a 93 basis point increase in the cost of deposits from 0.19% one year prior along with higher volumes of short-term FHLB advances and certificates of deposit (“CDs”). A shift in the deposit mix from transaction and money market accounts to a higher volume of savings accounts and CDs, primarily promotional, resulted in higher costs of deposits.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased 13.9% to $16.3 million, compared to $18.9 million for the preceding quarter, and increased 5.3% from the first quarter one year ago.

The Company recorded a $500,000 recapture of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting a decrease in unfunded commitments during the quarter, primarily due to construction loan disbursements, as well as improvements in the underlying assumptions driving anticipated loss rates within the CECL model adopted January 1, 2023. Specifically, the gross domestic product assumption metric improved since implementation at the beginning of 2023. This compares to a loan loss provision of $285,000 for the preceding quarter and no provision for the first quarter of 2022, which were both estimated using the incurred loss method based on historical loss trends combined with qualitative adjustments.

The net interest margin decreased to 3.46% for the first quarter of 2023, from 3.96% the prior quarter, and decreased 7 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022 of 3.53%. Decreases from both the prior quarter and the prior year are primarily due to higher funding costs for both deposits and borrowed funds.

The yield on average earning assets of 4.95% for the first quarter of 2023, was flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased 109 basis points from 3.86% for the first quarter of 2022. Higher loan rates at origination and increased yields on variable-rate loans were offset by a decline in the recognition of fees related to the prepayment of certain loans during the fourth quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher average loan balances augmented by increases in yields, which were positively impacted by the rising rate environment and overall improvements in the mix of interest-earning assets.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.81% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 1.24% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased from 0.43% for the first quarter of 2022. Total cost of funds increased to 1.53% for the first quarter of 2023 from 1.02% in the prior quarter and increased from 0.34% for the first quarter of 2022. Current quarter increases were due to higher costs on interest-bearing deposits and advances in addition to an increase in average certificate of deposit balances.

The increase over the same quarter last year was driven by higher rates paid on deposits. The Company has attracted and retained funding through the use of promotional products. The mix of retail deposit balances has shifted away from non-maturity accounts towards higher cost term certificate and savings products. Retail CDs represented 22.8%, 17.3% and 11.7% of retail deposits at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Selected Yields 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 1Q 22 Loan yield 5.16 % 5.22 % 4.75 % 4.48 % 4.43 % Investment securities yield 3.93 3.71 3.21 2.96 2.57 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.37 0.78 0.41 0.26 0.24 Cost of deposits 1.12 0.62 0.32 0.20 0.19 Cost of borrowed funds 3.92 3.30 2.50 1.96 2.32 Net interest spread 3.14 3.72 3.72 3.65 3.43 Net interest margin 3.46 3.96 3.88 3.77 3.53

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income declined 30.7% to $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from the prior quarter due partly to the non-recurring BOLI death benefit payment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest income declined slightly from the same quarter one year ago, with decreases in gain on sale of loans and gain on sale investment securities. Saleable mortgage loan production continues to be hindered by reduced refinancing activity due to rising market rates on mortgage loans and a lack of single-family home inventory compared to the prior year.

Noninterest Income $ in thousands 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 1Q 22 Loan and deposit service fees $ 1,141 $ 1,163 $ 1,302 1,091 $ 1,173 Sold loan servicing fees and servicing right mark-to-market 493 202 206 27 432 Net gain on sale of loans 176 55 285 231 253 Net gain on sale of investment securities — — — (8 ) 126 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 226 230 221 213 252 Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net — 1,489 — — — Other income 298 229 320 668 167 Total noninterest income $ 2,334 $ 3,368 $ 2,334 $ 2,222 $ 2,403

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $14.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $15.1 million for the preceding quarter and $14.8 million for the first quarter a year ago. Compensation and benefits was lower due to a decrease in medical insurance and payroll tax expense as well as lower commissions and incentives paid. The payroll tax expense was reduced in the first quarter of 2023 by a portion of the Employee Retention Credit (“ERC”) received in March 2023. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in advertising related to strategic deposit gathering initiatives and additional corporate sponsorships. The increase over the first quarter of 2022 reflects increases in data processing and occupancy expenses associated with building enhanced technological infrastructure, offset by the medical insurance and payroll tax refunds received and lower commissions and incentives paid in 2023.

Noninterest Expense $ in thousands 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 1Q 22 Compensation and benefits $ 7,837 $ 8,357 $ 9,045 $ 9,735 $ 8,803 Data processing 2,038 2,119 1,778 1,870 1,772 Occupancy and equipment 1,209 1,300 1,499 1,432 1,167 Supplies, postage, and telephone 355 333 322 408 313 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 389 372 365 441 361 Advertising 1,041 486 645 1,370 752 Professional fees 806 762 695 629 559 FDIC insurance premium 257 235 219 211 223 Other expense 939 1,179 807 867 881 Total noninterest expense $ 14,871 $ 15,143 $ 15,375 $ 16,963 $ 14,831 Efficiency ratio 79.78 % 67.91 % 74.86 % 87.15 % 82.91 %

Investment Securities

Investment securities increased $2.5 million, or 0.8%, to $329.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $326.6 million three months earlier, and decreased $48.6 million compared to $377.7 million at March 31, 2022. The market value of the portfolio increased $4.8 million during the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a decrease in long-term interest rates. At March 31, 2023, municipal bonds totaled $101.9 million and comprised the largest portion of the investment portfolio at 31.0%. Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities were the second largest segment, totaling $93.0 million, or 28.3%, of the portfolio at quarter end. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 8.1 years, compared to 8.2 years in the prior quarter and 7.0 years in the first quarter of 2022. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 5.1 years, compared to 5.1 years in the prior quarter and 5.0 years at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Investment Securities $ in thousands 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 1Q 22 Municipal bonds $ 101,910 $ 98,050 $ 96,130 $ 104,048 $ 110,248 U.S. Treasury notes 2,390 2,364 2,355 2,420 2,450 International agency issued bonds (Agency bonds) 1,745 1,702 1,683 1,762 1,811 Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt) 55,117 55,499 56,165 57,977 59,904 U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA) — — — — 2,777 Mortgage-backed securities: U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency) 74,946 75,648 78,231 85,796 96,064 Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency) 92,978 93,306 94,872 101,141 104,441

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $30.6 million, or 2.0%, to $1.56 billion at March 31, 2023, from $1.53 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $191.5 million, or 14.0%, from $1.37 billion one year ago. One-to-four family loans increased $11.0 million during the current quarter as a result of $1.1 million in new amortizing loan originations and $18.1 million of residential construction loans that converted to permanent amortizing loans, partially offset by sales and payments received. Multi-family loans increased $32.3 million during the current quarter. The increase was the result of new originations totaling $9.2 million and $9.9 million of construction loans converting into permanent amortizing loans. Construction loans decreased $32.4 million during the quarter, with $48.0 million converting into fully amortizing loans, partially offset by draws on new and existing loans. Commercial business, automobile, and home equity loans increased $23.1 million, $12.0 million and $1.2 million, respectively, during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter as originations and draws on existing commitments exceeded payoffs and scheduled payments. Commercial real estate loans decreased $16.0 million, with payoffs and scheduled payments in excess of the $20.0 million of construction loans that converted into permanent amortizing loans.

The Company originated $5.8 million in residential mortgages during the first quarter of 2023 and sold $5.4 million, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 1.99%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $8.6 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $3.3 million, with an average gross margin of 2.19%. Higher market rates on mortgage loans and a lack of single-family home inventory continued to hinder saleable mortgage loan production in the first quarter. New single-family residence construction loan commitments totaled $4.9 million in the first quarter, compared to $16.1 million in the preceding quarter.

Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments $ in thousands 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 1Q 22 One-to-four family construction $ 65,770 $ 63,021 $ 58,038 $ 60,848 $ 70,091 All other construction and land 95,769 130,588 157,527 152,024 137,611 One-to-four family first mortgage 394,595 384,255 374,309 351,813 331,788 One-to-four family junior liens 9,140 8,219 7,244 2,701 2,969 One-to-four family revolving open-end 30,473 29,909 27,496 25,438 20,897 Commercial real estate, owner occupied: Health care 23,311 23,463 23,909 24,058 24,235 Office 22,246 22,583 23,002 24,311 25,936 Warehouse 16,782 20,411 18,479 21,144 21,174 Other 52,212 47,778 38,282 31,375 29,142 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied: Office 58,711 59,216 60,655 62,971 61,522 Retail 52,175 54,800 53,186 50,818 48,929 Hospitality 45,978 46,349 44,359 44,845 53,633 Other 93,207 89,047 98,386 96,597 79,585 Multi-family residential 284,699 252,765 242,509 220,677 203,101 Commercial business loans 80,825 73,963 69,626 69,888 52,848 Commercial agriculture and fishing loans 1,829 1,847 938 525 539 State and political subdivision obligations 439 439 472 472 472 Consumer automobile loans 136,540 136,213 134,221 133,364 127,712 Consumer loans secured by other assets 114,343 102,333 104,272 102,685 93,165 Consumer loans unsecured 420 352 481 745 367 Total loans $ 1,579,464 $ 1,547,551 $ 1,537,391 $ 1,477,299 $ 1,385,716 Unfunded loan commitments $ 203,014 $ 225,836 $ 231,208 $ 250,311 $ 260,391

Deposits

Total deposits increased $30.0 million, to $1.59 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.56 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $44.8 million, or 2.9%, compared to $1.55 billion one year ago. Increases in consumer CDs of $75.2 million, business savings account balances of $29.8 million, business CD balances of $12.3 million, consumer savings account balances of $11.4 million, and brokered CDs of $654,000, were offset by decreases in consumer money market account balances of $62.2 million, business demand account balances of $15.1 million, consumer demand account balances of $12.4 million, business money market account balances of $8.0 million, and public fund CDs of $1.9 million during the first quarter. We believe decreases in certain categories were driven by customers seeking higher rates and additional diversification over a variety of account types. The current rate environment has contributed to greater competition for deposits with more rate specials offered to attract new funds.

Demand deposits decreased 9.4% compared to a year ago to $481.3 million at March 31, 2023, and represented 30.2% of total deposits; money market accounts decreased 30.8% compared to a year ago to $402.8 million, and represented 25.3% of total deposits; savings accounts increased 22.7% compared to a year ago to $242.1 million at March 31, 2023, and represented 15.2% of total deposits; and CDs increased 95.8% compared to a year ago to $468.0 million at quarter-end, and represented 29.4% of total deposits. Brokered CDs increased $68.8 million to $134.5 million at March 31, 2023, from $65.7 million a year ago, accounting for 30.0% of the increase in CD balances.

The Company estimates that approximately 17% of total deposits are uninsured. Consumer deposits make up 62% of total deposits with an average balance of approximately $24,000 per account. Collateralized public fund balances totaled $115.3 million at March 31, 2023. While the mix of deposits moved to higher cost product types, the Company did not experience any unusual deposit activity in the first quarter of 2023.

Deposits $ in thousands 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 1Q 22 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 292,119 $ 315,083 $ 342,808 $ 336,311 $ 326,289 Interest-bearing demand deposits 189,187 193,558 192,504 192,114 204,949 Money market accounts 402,760 473,009 519,018 587,747 581,804 Savings accounts 242,117 200,920 196,780 195,029 197,351 Certificates of deposit, retail 333,510 247,824 224,574 183,823 173,281 Certificates of deposit, brokered 134,515 133,861 129,551 85,700 65,740 Total deposits $ 1,594,208 $ 1,564,255 $ 1,605,235 $ 1,580,724 $ 1,549,414 Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 18 % 20 % 21 % 21 % 21 % Total loans to total deposits 99 % 99 % 96 % 93 % 89 %

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $2.6 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $843,000 from December 31, 2022, related to increased delinquencies in a single-family residential loan, Triad purchased manufactured home loans and Splash unsecured consumer loans. The percentage of the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans decreased to 661% at March 31, 2023, from 900% at December 31, 2022, and decreased from 1227% at March 31, 2022. Classified loans increased $1.3 million to $18.2 million at March 31, 2023, due to the downgrade of one $537,000 single-family residential loan during the first quarter along with delinquent Triad purchased manufactured home loans totaling $320,000 and Splash unsecured consumer loans totaling $438,000. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.10% at March 31, 2023, increasing from 1.04% at the prior quarter end and increasing from 1.09% reported one year earlier.

$ in thousands 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 1Q 22 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.10 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.09 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 661 900 463 1269 1227 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.17 0.12 0.22 0.08 0.09 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.25 0.11 0.06 (0.03 ) 0.00 Total nonperforming loans $ 2,633 $ 1,790 $ 3,517 $ 1,241 $ 1,233 Reserve for unfunded commitments $ 1,336 $ 325 $ 331 $ 358 $ 368

Capital

Total shareholders’ equity increased to $160.3 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $158.3 million three months earlier, due to $3.5 million of net income and an increase in the fair market value of the investment securities portfolio, net of taxes, of $3.7 million, partially offset by a $3.0 million decrease for the cumulative CECL adjustment, a $1.4 million decrease in the fair market value of derivatives, net of taxes and the cost of repurchased shares. Bond values increased quarter-over-quarter as the economic outlook on long-term rates fell, partially influenced by the recent bank failures.

Tangible book value per common share* was $16.38 at March 31, 2023, compared to $16.13 at December 31, 2022, and $17.56 at March 31, 2022. Book value per common share was $16.57 at March 31, 2023, compared to $16.31 at December 31, 2022, and $17.77 at March 31, 2022.

Capital levels for both the Company and its operating bank, First Fed, remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as “well-capitalized” at March 31, 2023. Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2023, were 13.3% and 14.4%, respectively.

1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 2Q 22 1Q 22 Equity to total assets 7.38 % 7.75 % 7.49 % 8.13 % 9.14 % Tangible common equity ratio * 7.30 7.67 7.40 8.04 9.04 Capital ratios (First Fed Bank): Tier 1 leverage 10.41 10.41 10.50 10.41 10.61 Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.34 13.40 13.13 13.21 13.67 Tier 1 risk-based 13.34 13.40 13.13 13.21 13.67 Total risk-based 14.36 14.42 14.16 14.24 14.73

Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend

First Northwest continued to return capital to our shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases during the first quarter of 2023. We repurchased 44,441 shares of common stock under the Company’s October 2020 stock repurchase plan at an average price of $14.07 per share for a total of $627,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, leaving 257,586 shares remaining under the plan. In addition, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $671,000 in the first quarter of 2023.

____________

* See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

Awards/Recognition

The Company has received several accolades as a leader in the community.

In April 2022, First Fed was recognized as a Top Corporate Citizen by the Puget Sound Business Journal. The Corporate Citizenship Awards honors local corporate philanthropists and companies making significant contributions in the region. The top 25 small, medium and large-sized companies were recognized in addition to nine other honorees last year. First Fed was ranked #3 in the medium-sized company category in 2022 and was ranked #4 in the same category in 2021.

In June 2022, First Fed was named to the Middle Market Fast 50 List by the Puget Sound Business Journal. First Fed also made the Fast 50 list for 2020 and 2021, which recognizes the region’s fastest-growing middle market companies.

Additionally, in June 2022 First Fed was named on the Puget Sound Business Journal’s Best Workplaces list. First Fed has been recognized as one the top 100 workplaces in Washington, as voted for two years in row by each company’s own employees.

In September 2022, the First Fed team was honored to bring home the Gold for Best Bank in the Best of the Northwest survey hosted by Bellingham Alive.

In October 2022, First Fed was also recognized in the Best of the Peninsula surveys, winning Best Bank for both Clallam and Jefferson counties. The Bank was a finalist for Best Bank on Bainbridge Island and Central Kitsap. Also, First Fed received Best Financial Advisor in Jefferson.

About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and commercial customers. In 2022, First Northwest made an investment in The Meriwether Group, LLC, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. Additionally, First Northwest focuses on strategic partnerships to provide modern financial services such as digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding our mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company’s operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2023 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Company’s operations and stock price performance.

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 17,844 $ 17,104 $ 16,271 4.3 % 9.7 % Interest-earning deposits in banks 122,773 28,492 66,257 330.9 85.3 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 329,086 326,569 377,695 0.8 -12.9 Loans held for sale — 597 1,334 -100.0 -100.0 Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses loans $17,396, $16,116, and $15,127) 1,562,068 1,531,435 1,370,589 2.0 14.0 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 15,602 11,681 8,122 33.6 92.1 Accrued interest receivable 7,205 6,743 5,696 6.9 26.5 Premises and equipment, net 18,252 18,089 21,050 0.9 -13.3 Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value 4,224 3,887 4,046 8.7 4.4 Bank-owned life insurance, net 39,878 39,665 39,570 0.5 0.8 Equity and partnership investments 14,392 14,289 3,777 0.7 281.0 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,088 1,089 1,180 -0.1 -7.8 Deferred tax asset, net 14,211 14,091 5,809 0.9 144.6 Prepaid expenses and other assets 25,471 28,339 22,886 -10.1 11.3 Total assets $ 2,172,094 $ 2,042,070 $ 1,944,282 6.4 % 11.7 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits $ 1,594,208 $ 1,564,255 $ 1,549,414 1.9 % 2.9 % Borrowings 379,377 285,358 184,250 32.9 105.9 Accrued interest payable 508 455 13 11.6 3,807.7 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 35,255 32,344 30,691 9.0 14.9 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,410 1,376 2,138 75.1 12.7 Total liabilities 2,011,758 1,883,788 1,766,506 6.8 13.9 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding — — — n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 75,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,674,055 at March 31, 2023; issued and outstanding 9,703,581 at December 31, 2022; and issued and outstanding 10,003,622 at March 31, 2022 97 97 100 0.0 -3.0 Additional paid-in capital 95,333 95,508 96,473 -0.2 -1.2 Retained earnings 114,139 114,424 105,546 -0.2 8.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (38,108 ) (40,543 ) (15,153 ) 6.0 -151.5 Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares (7,749 ) (7,913 ) (8,407 ) 2.1 7.8 Total parent’s shareholders’ equity 163,712 161,573 178,559 1.3 -8.3 Noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. (3,376 ) (3,291 ) (783 ) -2.6 -331.2 Total shareholders’ equity 160,336 158,282 177,776 1.3 -9.8 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,172,094 $ 2,042,070 $ 1,944,282 6.4 % 11.7 %

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 19,504 $ 20,240 $ 14,536 -3.6 % 34.2 % Interest on investment securities 3,182 3,059 2,275 4.0 39.9 Interest on deposits in banks 404 173 38 133.5 963.2 FHLB dividends 192 189 52 1.6 269.2 Total interest income 23,282 23,661 16,901 -1.6 37.8 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 4,353 2,434 717 78.8 507.1 Borrowings 2,624 2,297 698 14.2 275.9 Total interest expense 6,977 4,731 1,415 47.5 393.1 Net interest income 16,305 18,930 15,486 -13.9 5.3 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (500 ) 285 — -275.4 100.0 Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses 16,805 18,645 15,486 -9.9 8.5 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan and deposit service fees 1,141 1,163 1,173 -1.9 -2.7 Sold loan servicing fees and servicing right mark-to-market 493 202 432 144.1 14.1 Net gain on sale of loans 176 55 253 220.0 -30.4 Net gain on sale of investment securities — — 126 n/a -100.0 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 226 230 252 -1.7 -10.3 Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net — 1,489 — -100.0 n/a Other income 298 229 167 30.1 78.4 Total noninterest income 2,334 3,368 2,403 -30.7 -2.9 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 7,837 8,357 8,803 -6.2 -11.0 Data processing 2,038 2,119 1,772 -3.8 15.0 Occupancy and equipment 1,209 1,300 1,167 -7.0 3.6 Supplies, postage, and telephone 355 333 313 6.6 13.4 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 389 372 361 4.6 7.8 Advertising 1,041 486 752 114.2 38.4 Professional fees 806 762 559 5.8 44.2 FDIC insurance premium 257 235 223 9.4 15.2 Other expense 939 1,179 881 -20.4 6.6 Total noninterest expense 14,871 15,143 14,831 -1.8 0.3 Income before provision for income taxes 4,268 6,870 3,058 -37.9 39.6 Provision for income taxes 825 1,008 554 -18.2 48.9 Net income 3,443 5,862 2,504 -41.3 37.5 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. 85 198 302 -57.1 -71.9 Net income attributable to parent $ 3,528 $ 6,060 $ 2,806 -41.8 % 25.7 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.66 $ 0.30 -40.9 % 30.0 %

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Performance ratios: (1) Return on average assets 0.70 % 1.18 % 0.85 % 0.51 % 0.60 % Return on average equity 8.98 15.26 10.12 5.75 6.01 Average interest rate spread 3.14 3.72 3.72 3.65 3.43 Net interest margin (2) 3.46 3.96 3.88 3.77 3.53 Efficiency ratio (3) 79.8 67.9 74.9 87.2 82.9 Equity to total assets 7.38 7.75 7.49 8.13 9.14 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 122.4 124.8 128.6 130.0 132.3 Book value per common share $ 16.57 $ 16.31 $ 15.69 $ 16.60 $ 17.77 Tangible performance ratios: Tangible assets (4) $ 2,170,202 $ 2,040,267 $ 2,089,454 $ 2,029,702 $ 1,942,151 Tangible common equity (4) 158,444 156,479 154,612 163,224 175,645 Tangible common equity ratio (4) 7.30 % 7.67 % 7.40 % 8.04 % 9.04 % Return on tangible common equity (4) 9.08 15.45 10.23 5.82 6.09 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 16.38 $ 16.13 $ 15.50 $ 16.40 $ 17.56 Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (5) 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.17 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (6) 0.17 0.12 0.22 0.08 0.09 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans (6) 660.69 900.34 462.70 1268.90 1226.85 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.10 1.04 1.06 1.07 1.09 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans 0.25 0.11 0.06 (0.03 ) 0.00 Capital ratios (First Fed Bank): Tier 1 leverage 10.4 % 10.4 % 10.5 % 10.4 % 10.6 % Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.3 13.4 13.1 13.2 13.7 Tier 1 risk-based 13.3 13.4 13.1 13.2 13.7 Total risk-based 14.4 14.4 14.2 14.2 14.7 Other Information: Average total assets $ 2,050,210 $ 2,039,016 $ 1,996,765 $ 1,963,665 $ 1,899,717 Average total loans 1,552,299 1,554,276 1,500,508 1,455,038 1,345,279 Average interest-earning assets 1,909,271 1,895,799 1,859,396 1,836,202 1,777,704 Average noninterest-bearing deposits 294,235 326,450 342,944 344,827 328,304 Average interest-bearing deposits 1,288,429 1,243,185 1,224,548 1,223,888 1,221,323 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,559,983 1,519,106 1,446,428 1,412,327 1,343,216 Average equity 159,319 157,590 168,264 173,584 189,455 Average shares — basic 8,911,294 9,069,493 9,093,821 9,094,894 9,130,168 Average shares — diluted 8,939,601 9,106,453 9,138,123 9,166,131 9,225,368

(1 ) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate. (2 ) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3 ) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (4 ) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release. (5 ) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets. (6 ) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Selected loan detail: March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change (In thousands) Commercial business loans breakout PPP loans $ 72 $ 86 $ 6,992 $ (14 ) $ (6,920 ) Secured lines of credit 30,723 15,279 10,988 15,444 19,735 Unsecured lines of credit 588 1,276 2,300 (688 ) (1,712 ) SBA loans 8,805 8,056 4,349 749 4,456 Other commercial business loans 59,798 52,230 29,150 7,568 30,648 Total commercial business loans $ 99,986 $ 76,927 $ 53,779 $ 23,059 $ 46,207 Auto and other consumer loans breakout Triad Manufactured Home loans $ 102,424 $ 89,011 $ 88,563 $ 13,413 $ 13,861 Woodside auto loans 123,337 122,961 108,106 376 15,231 First Help auto loans 6,281 5,084 7,215 1,197 (934 ) Other auto loans 7,350 8,182 12,379 (832 ) (5,029 ) Other consumer loans 11,910 13,675 5,045 (1,765 ) 6,865 Total auto and other consumer loans $ 251,302 $ 238,913 $ 221,308 $ 12,389 $ 29,994 Construction and land loans breakout 1-4 Family construction $ 87,269 $ 77,138 $ 70,827 $ 10,131 $ 16,442 Multifamily construction 51,788 76,345 83,206 (24,557 ) (31,418 ) Acquisition-renovation 7,096 19,247 31,066 (12,151 ) (23,970 ) Nonresidential construction 6,909 9,218 10,712 (2,309 ) (3,803 ) Land and development 8,600 11,698 12,045 (3,098 ) (3,445 ) Total construction and land loans $ 161,662 $ 193,646 $ 207,856 $ (31,984 ) $ (46,194 )

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders’ equity $ 160,336 $ 158,282 $ 156,599 $ 165,154 $ 177,776 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,088 1,089 1,173 1,176 1,180 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 804 714 814 754 951 Total tangible common equity $ 158,444 $ 156,479 $ 154,612 $ 163,224 $ 175,645 Total assets $ 2,172,094 $ 2,042,070 $ 2,091,441 $ 2,031,632 $ 1,944,282 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,088 1,089 1,173 1,176 1,180 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 804 714 814 754 951 Total tangible assets $ 2,170,202 $ 2,040,267 $ 2,089,454 $ 2,029,702 $ 1,942,151 Average shareholders’ equity $ 159,319 $ 157,590 $ 168,264 $ 173,584 $ 189,455 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,089 1,171 1,175 1,179 1,182 Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 715 813 755 949 1,381 Total average tangible common equity $ 157,515 $ 155,606 $ 166,334 $ 171,456 $ 186,892 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 7.30 % 7.67 % 7.40 % 8.04 % 9.04 % Net income $ 3,528 $ 6,060 $ 4,291 $ 2,488 $ 2,806 Return on tangible common equity (1) 9.08 % 15.45 % 10.23 % 5.82 % 6.09 % Common shares outstanding 9,674,055 9,703,581 9,978,041 9,950,172 10,003,622 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 16.38 $ 16.13 $ 15.50 $ 16.40 $ 17.56 GAAP Ratios: Equity to total assets 7.38 % 7.75 % 7.49 % 8.13 % 9.14 % Return on average equity 8.98 % 15.26 % 10.12 % 5.75 % 6.01 % Book value per common share $ 16.57 $ 16.31 $ 15.69 $ 16.60 $ 17.77

