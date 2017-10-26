First Northwest Bancorp Reports Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2017

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) (“Company”), the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles (“Bank”), announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Company reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.17 earnings per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.10 earnings per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, an increase of $658,000, or 59.0%. The current quarter’s net income increased $1.1 million, or 172.4%, compared to net income of $651,000 for the same quarter in 2016. The increase in net income compared to the previous quarter was mainly due to an increase in noninterest income and decreases in the provision for loan losses and noninterest expense, and the increase compared to the same quarter one year prior was mainly due to an increase in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.

Larry Hueth, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with the steady improvement in earnings as we continue to execute on our expansion and growth strategies. Loan growth was muted as we sold residential loans in the secondary market to generate gains on loan sales during the quarter. We are, however, pleased with the 9.5% growth in net loans year over year. Deposit growth continued in both our expansion and traditional market areas, increasing 3.3% over the sequential quarter and 9.6% year over year. As part of our capital management initiatives, we also announced another share repurchase plan on September 29, 2017 of 1,166,659 shares. While I am pleased with the steady progress achieved, we remain committed to further improving our earnings and increasing shareholder value.”

Quarter highlights (at or for the quarter ended September 30, 2017)

Net income increased $658,000, or 59.0%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to an increase in noninterest income, decrease in noninterest expense and a decrease in provision for loan losses;

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to $0.17 compared to $0.10 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017;

Investment securities increased $60.7 million, or 21.6%, as a result of purchases of investment securities in order to leverage excess capital and increase net interest income;

Deposits increased $27.2 million, or 3.3%, during the quarter due to promotional and ongoing business development activities in new and existing markets;

The Company repurchased 96,900 shares of common stock at an average price of $15.78 per share during the quarter, which concluded its 2016 Stock Repurchase Plan; and

On September 29, 2017, the Company announced a new 2017 Stock Repurchase Plan for the repurchase of 1,166,659 shares, or approximately 10% of common shares outstanding.

Balance Sheet Review

During the quarter ended September 30, 2017, total assets increased $62.6 million, or 5.8%, to $1.2 billion, primarily due to an increase in investment securities. Year over year, total assets increased $101.8 million, or 9.7%, from $1.0 billion at September 30, 2016, primarily due to growth in loans receivable and investment securities.



Investment securities increased $60.7 million, or 21.6%, during the quarter to $341.2 million at September 30, 2017, and increased $39.2 million, or 13.0%, as compared to $302.0 million at September 30, 2016. Management made a strategic decision during the quarter ended September 30, 2017 to leverage its capital by purchasing investment securities using a combination of cash received from the growth in customer deposits and additional borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) in order to generate additional net interest income. The majority of investments purchased during the quarter have variable rates, generally resetting quarterly based on a specified index and margin, and are expected to more closely match changes in short-term borrowing rates. The average repricing term of our investment securities portfolio was estimated at 3.5 years as of September 30, 2017, as compared to 4.1 years as of June 30, 2017 and 3.7 years as of September 30, 2016. We anticipate the variable rate securities purchased as part of this strategy will help to mitigate our interest rate risk and manage price volatility in the investment portfolio. While we expect the results of this strategy will increase earnings and help us to leverage a portion of the capital we hold in excess of well-capitalized regulatory levels at this time, we continue to focus on growing our loan portfolio and improving our earning asset mix over the long term.



At September 30, 2017, U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (“MBS agency”) comprised the largest portion of our investment portfolio at 51.2%, and totaled $197.9 million at September 30, 2017, a decrease during the quarter of $9.2 million, or 4.4%, from $207.1 million at June 30, 2017. Other investment securities were $143.3 million at September 30, 2017, an increase of $70.0 million, or 95.4%, from $73.4 million at June 30, 2017. The increase in other investment securities included the purchase of U.S. Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities (“MBS Agency”) of $7.5 million, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) securities of $31.1 million, corporate issued asset-backed securities (“ABS Corporate”) of $12.5 million, corporate issued debt securities (“Corporate Debt”) of $19.4 million, and Asset Backed Agency Securities (“ABS Agency”) of $15.0 million, partially offset by the sales of MBS Agency securities of $6.7 million, U.S. Government Agency Securities (“US Agency”) of $5.1 million and municipal bonds of $4.7 million. Total investment securities increased $39.2 million, or 13.0%, at September 30, 2017 compared to $302.0 million at September 30, 2016, which included a $9.7 million decrease in mortgage-backed securities and a $48.9 million increase in other investment securities. The year over year increase was also the result of new investment purchases partially offset by sales, prepayment activity, and normal amortization. The estimated average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 5.3 years at September 30, 2017 compared to 4.7 years at June 30, 2017, and 4.2 years at September 30, 2016. We also expect our investment portfolio will be used as a source of liquidity to fund our loan growth.

Total loans, excluding loans held for sale, remained relatively stable, increasing $238,000 to $734.2 million at September 30, 2017 from $734.0 million at June 30, 2017, a result of new loan originations partially offset by normal amortization, prepayment activity, and one- to four-family residential sales and commercial real estate loan participations. One- to four-family residential, commercial real estate, home equity, and commercial business loans decreased $4.6 million, $7.2 million, $810,000, and $688,000, respectively, while multi-family, construction and land, and other consumer loans increased $888,000, $10.4 million, and $2.3 million, respectively. Construction and land loans increased due primarily to our strategic decision to focus on increasing construction loan origination activity as real estate values and general economic conditions in our market areas continued to improve. There were $50.8 million in undisbursed construction loan commitments at September 30, 2017 as compared to $32.0 million at June 30, 2017. Other consumer loans increased primarily as a result of auto loans originated as part of our indirect lending program, and we continue to focus on increasing our construction and land lending activities as a percent of our loan portfolio. Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2016, total loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $64.1 million, or 9.6%, attributable to increases in construction and land loans of $29.7 million, commercial real estate loans of $15.2 million, other consumer loans of $12.7 million, multi-family loans of $10.9 million, and home equity loans of $1.3 million, partially offset by decreases in one- to four-family residential loans of $5.1 million and commercial business loans of $651,000.

Loans receivable consisted of the following at the dates indicated:

September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 (In thousands) Real Estate: One to four family $ 323,675 $ 328,243 $ 328,772 Multi-family 58,989 58,101 48,042 Commercial real estate 194,813 202,038 179,642 Construction and land 81,985 71,630 52,303 Total real estate loans 659,462 660,012 608,759 Consumer: Home equity 35,059 35,869 33,753 Other consumer 23,329 21,043 10,627 Total consumer loans 58,388 56,912 44,380 Commercial business 16,385 17,073 17,036 Total loans 734,235 733,997 670,175 Less: Net deferred loan fees 858 904 1,137 Premium on purchased loans, net (2,122 ) (2,216 ) (2,703 ) Allowance for loan losses 8,608 8,523 7,682 Total loans receivable, net $ 726,891 $ 726,786 $ 664,059

During the quarter ended September 30, 2017, total liabilities increased $62.4 million, or 6.9%, to $972.4 million at September 30, 2017 from $910.0 million at June 30, 2017. The increase was primarily the result of an increase in borrowings of $34.2 million, or 44.2%, to $111.7 million at September 30, 2017, from $77.4 million at June 30, 2017, and an increase in customer deposits of $27.2 million, or 3.3%, to $850.9 million at September 30, 2017, from $823.8 million at June 30, 2017. We utilized short-term FHLB advances during the quarter to manage our cash flow needs and partially fund the purchase of investment securities. Deposits grew as the result of an increase of $9.3 million, or 3.8%, in transaction accounts, $19.7 million, or 9.3%, in certificates of deposit, and $4.2 million, or 4.3%, in savings accounts, partially offset by a decrease of $6.0 million, or 2.3%, in money market accounts.

Total liabilities increased $113.1 million, or 13.2%, over the last year, which was mainly attributable to an increase in deposits of $74.6 million, or 9.6%, compared to $776.3 million at September 30, 2016, and an increase in borrowings of $36.6 million, or 48.7%, compared to $75.1 million at September 30, 2016. Deposit account increases were primarily the result of our continuing efforts to expand commercial and consumer deposit relationships in our new Kitsap and Whatcom County, Washington locations, as well as within our historic Clallam and Jefferson County, Washington locations.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $207,000 during the quarter to $177.9 million at September 30, 2017, mainly the result of net income partially offset by decreases in additional paid-in capital as a result of share repurchases during the quarter.

Operating Results

Net income increased $658,000, or 59.0%, to $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, and increased $1.1 million, or 172.4%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2016. During the most recent quarter, contributing to the increase in net income was an increase in noninterest income coupled with declines in the provision for loan losses and noninterest expense, partially offset by an increase in the provision for income taxes. As compared to the same quarter one year prior, net income increased mainly due to increases in net interest income and noninterest income coupled with a decline in the provision for loan losses, partially offset by increases in noninterest expense and the provision for income taxes.



Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased to $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 from $8.2 million for the preceding quarter due primarily to a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $285,000 and an increase in interest income of $108,000, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $165,000. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses increased $1.5 million, or 20.9%, compared to $7.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, due to an increase in interest income of $1.1 million coupled with a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $350,000, partially offset by a $391,000 increase in interest expense. The decline in the provision for loan losses during the most recent quarter as compared to the prior quarters ended June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2016 was due to lower total loan growth coupled with continued improvement in credit quality. Total interest income increased $108,000, or 1.1%, during the quarter to $10.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 as compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans receivable and an increase due to higher average balances of investment securities. Total interest income increased $1.5 million, or 17.6%, as compared to $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans receivable.

Total interest expense increased $165,000, or 11.7%, to $1.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017, and increased $391,000, or 32.9%, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2016 due to an increase in the average balances, and interest paid on, customer deposits, and our increased utilization of short-term FHLB advances.

The net interest margin decreased 14 basis points to 3.20% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to 3.34% for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2017, and increased 14 basis points from 3.06% for the same period in 2016. Net interest margin was higher during the quarter ended June 30, 2017, mainly as a result of discounts realized into income as the par values of certain investment securities were repaid, coupled with the prepayment of certain loans receivable resulting in the early recapture of deferred fee revenue. The net interest margin increased from the same period in 2016 due to the increase in the average balance of loans receivable earning higher yields than investment and cash alternatives. Excluding the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the net interest margin has been increasing modestly each quarter since the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

Noninterest income increased $499,000, or 41.6%, to $1.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to the prior quarter ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to increases in mortgage servicing fees of $195,000, net gain on the sale of loans of $208,000, and the net gain on the sale of investment securities of $136,000. Noninterest income increased $254,000, or 17.6%, as compared to $1.4 million for the same quarter in 2016, as a result of increases in mortgage servicing fees of $176,000 and net gain on the sale of investment securities of $136,000.

Noninterest expense decreased $132,000, or 1.7%, to $7.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to $7.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits expense of $287,000, mainly a result of changes in incentive compensation accruals as compared to the previous quarter. Noninterest expense increased $347,000, or 4.7%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to $7.5 million for the same quarter in 2016. This increase was primarily a result of an increase of $306,000 in compensation and benefits as we added staff to manage our operations, provided annual merit increases, and rewarded our staff and management for performance through incentive programs and sales commissions.

Capital Ratios and Credit Quality

The Company and the Bank continue to maintain capital levels significantly in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as “well-capitalized” at September 30, 2017. As of September 30, 2017, the Bank had Tier 1 Leverage-Based Capital, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital, Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital, and Total Risk-Based Capital ratios of 12.8%, 18.8%, 18.8%, and 20.0%, respectively. The Bank’s Tier 1 Leverage-Based Capital, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital, Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital, and Total Risk-Based Capital ratios were 13.2%, 19.2%, 19.2%, and 20.4%, respectively, at June 30, 2017.

Credit quality remains strong, with nonperforming loans decreasing $121,000, or 6.3%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2017, to $1.8 million at September 30, 2017 from $1.9 million at June 30, 2017, mainly attributable to a decrease in nonperforming one- to four-family residential loans of $67,000, commercial real estate loans of $23,000, and home equity loans of $21,000. Improvements in asset quality during the quarter are reflected by a decline in the percentage of nonperforming loans to total loans to 0.2% at September 30, 2017, from 0.3% at June 30, 2017, and an increase in the percentage of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans to 479.8% at September 30, 2017 from 445.1% at June 30, 2017. Classified loans and our allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans remained stable during the quarter at $3.3 million and 1.2%, respectively, at both September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017.

About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp, a Washington corporation, is the bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. First Federal is a Washington-chartered, community-based savings bank, primarily serving Western Washington State, with twelve banking locations, eight located within Clallam and Jefferson counties, one in Kitsap County, two in Whatcom County, and a home lending center in King County.

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Assets September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Cash and due from banks $ 12,717 $ 14,510 $ 11,761 (12.4 )% 8.1 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 12,292 9,782 18,042 25.7 (31.9 ) Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 290,159 228,593 247,105 26.9 17.4 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 51,012 51,872 54,855 (1.7 ) (7.0 ) Loans held for sale — — 147 n/a (100.0 ) Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $8,608, $8,523 and $7,682) 726,891 726,786 664,059 — 9.5 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 5,729 4,368 4,176 31.2 37.2 Accrued interest receivable 3,498 3,020 2,877 15.8 21.6 Premises and equipment, net 13,213 13,236 13,590 (0.2 ) (2.8 ) Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,112 986 1,048 12.8 6.1 Bank-owned life insurance, net 28,570 28,413 28,452 0.6 0.4 Real estate owned and repossessed assets 86 104 131 (17.3 ) (34.4 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,020 6,006 2,266 (16.4 ) 121.5 Total assets $ 1,150,299 $ 1,087,676 $ 1,048,509 5.8 % 9.7 % Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits $ 850,933 $ 823,760 $ 776,345 3.3 % 9.6 % Borrowings 111,657 77,427 75,090 44.2 48.7 Accrued interest payable 217 208 184 4.3 17.9 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,600 7,417 5,908 2.5 28.6 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,964 1,143 1,708 71.8 15.0 Total liabilities 972,371 909,955 859,235 6.9 13.2 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding — — — n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 75,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 11,839,707 at September 30, 2017; issued and outstanding 11,902,146 at June 30, 2017; and issued and outstanding 12,967,346 at September 30, 2016 118 119 130 (0.8 ) (9.2 ) Additional paid-in capital 111,226 112,058 121,885 (0.7 ) (8.7 ) Retained earnings 78,674 77,515 77,612 1.5 1.4 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (717 ) (434 ) 1,659 (65.2 ) (143.2 ) Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares (11,373 ) (11,537 ) (12,012 ) 1.4 5.3 Total shareholders’ equity 177,928 177,721 189,274 0.1 (6.0 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,150,299 $ 1,087,676 $ 1,048,509 5.8 % 9.7 %

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three One September 30, June 30, September 30, Month Year 2017 2017 2016 Change Change INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 7,928 $ 7,883 $ 6,719 0.6 % 18.0 % Interest on mortgage-backed and related securities 1,280 1,285 1,124 (0.4 ) 13.9 Interest on investment securities 765 709 649 7.9 17.9 Interest on deposits and other 34 24 13 41.7 161.5 FHLB dividends 36 34 35 5.9 2.9 Total interest income 10,043 9,935 8,540 1.1 17.6 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 911 798 647 14.2 40.8 Borrowings 669 617 542 8.4 23.4 Total interest expense 1,580 1,415 1,189 11.7 32.9 Net interest income 8,463 8,520 7,351 (0.7 ) 15.1 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES — 285 350 (100.0 ) (100.0 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,463 8,235 7,001 2.8 20.9 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan and deposit service fees 913 888 913 2.8 — Mortgage servicing fees, net of amortization 239 44 63 443.2 279.4 Net gain on sale of loans 252 44 269 472.7 (6.3 ) Net gain on sale of investment securities 136 — — 100.0 100.0 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 158 159 170 (0.6 ) (7.1 ) Other income — 64 29 (100.0 ) (100.0 ) Total noninterest income 1,698 1,199 1,444 41.6 17.6 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 4,466 4,753 4,160 (6.0 ) 7.4 Real estate owned and repossessed assets expense, net 8 14 39 (42.9 ) (79.5 ) Data processing 604 617 764 (2.1 ) (20.9 ) Occupancy and equipment 1,022 995 897 2.7 13.9 Supplies, postage, and telephone 211 196 150 7.7 40.7 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 128 137 134 (6.6 ) (4.5 ) Advertising 142 217 129 (34.6 ) 10.1 Professional fees 466 363 357 28.4 30.5 FDIC insurance premium 69 70 119 (1.4 ) (42.0 ) Other 691 577 711 19.8 (2.8 ) Total noninterest expense 7,807 7,939 7,460 (1.7 ) 4.7 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,354 1,495 985 57.5 139.0 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 581 380 334 52.9 74.0 NET INCOME $ 1,773 $ 1,115 $ 651 59.0 % 172.4 % Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.10 $ 0.06 70.0 % 183.3 %

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

(Unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended

(unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 Performance ratios: (1) Return on average assets 0.63 % 0.41 % 0.80 % 0.46 % 0.26 % Return on average equity 3.96 2.49 4.85 2.61 1.37 Average interest rate spread 3.00 3.16 3.01 2.95 2.88 Net interest margin (2) 3.20 3.34 3.18 3.12 3.06 Efficiency ratio (3) 76.8 81.7 72.8 76.5 84.8 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 132.3 132.7 133.5 134.0 137.2 Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (4) 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.3 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (5) 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.4 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans (5) 479.8 445.1 354.5 322.7 268.1 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans — — — — — Capital ratios: Equity to total assets at end of period 15.5 % 16.3 % 16.5 % 16.9 % 18.1 % Average equity to average assets 15.8 16.6 16.5 17.4 18.7

(1 ) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate. (2 ) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3 ) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (4 ) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets. (5 ) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.

