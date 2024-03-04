EXCLUSIVE – Americans for Prosperity (AFP), the influential and deep-pocketed fiscally conservative grassroots network founded by the billionaire Koch Brothers, is announcing a new eight-figure campaign to showcase what it says is the “harmful impact” of President Biden’s economic polices on Americans.

The campaign features a new website, Bidenomics.com, which is the nickname for the president’s economic agenda and philosophy.

AFP

