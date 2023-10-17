The leading provider of branded calling partners with major carrier to fast-track business adoption of the CX solution in Germany

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, today announces its partnership with Vodafone Germany, a leading mobile communications operator, to increase business adoption of branded calling in Germany. First Orion was first to the market with branded calling technologies that put trust and transparency back into the phone call and will be pivotal in bringing Vodafone’s CallerID to market in Germany.

CallerID allows businesses to enhance their outbound calls by prominently displaying their name on their customers’ smartphones. This branding initiative elevates the quality of phone conversations and improves the efficiency of businesses’ calling strategies, resulting in increased customer engagement. By enhancing the effectiveness of the phone channel, businesses not only provide an improved customer experience but also achieve operational efficiency and a stronger bottom line. A financial services company saw a 76% increase in first-call conversions using branded calling technologies.

“Our collaboration with Vodafone reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing the phone call experience globally. Together, we’re pioneering a path for businesses in Germany to improve this vital customer communication channel, simultaneously bolstering consumer confidence and security,” said Jeff Stalnaker, CFO and EVP of Strategic Initiatives at First Orion. “Branded calling brings trust and transparency back into the phone call for consumers while helping businesses improve their customer experience, operational excellence, and bottom line.”

Consumers expect businesses to brand their calls, and a survey conducted by First Orion found that nearly three out of four participants would consider switching their business to a competitor who identifies their calls. Marcel de Groot, Managing Director Consumer Customers at Vodafone Germany: “If we know who is calling us, it increases the likelihood that we will no longer miss important calls. We are the first provider to bring this network-based technology, which can help companies but also many millions of people in their everyday lives, to Germany.”

Worldwide, branded calling is gaining momentum, and First Orion recently marked a notable achievement by surpassing one billion branded calls in the U.S. this year alone. As the leading provider of branded calling, First Orion partners with numerous Fortune 500 companies to ensure the success of their calling programs.

For more information about First Orion, visit firstorion.com. To learn more about Vodafone CallerID, visit vodafone-deutschland.de.

About First Orion:

Since 2008, First Orion has transformed the phone call experience for businesses, carriers and consumers through its industry-leading communication branding and protection solutions. As the market leader in branded calling, First Orion is a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and the largest U.S. mobile carriers. The global telecommunications solutions provider helps businesses generate more revenue, increase efficiency, and improve the customer experience by empowering them to brand their phone calls with their name, logo and reason for calling. First Orion also provides the industry’s most secure calling experience and best-in-class analytics for call program optimization. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

Media Contact:

Daniel Tummeley – PR Manager

Media@firstorion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77422092-e0a0-4d50-b486-c62690d28d73