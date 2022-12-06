Branded communication provider now helps more than 1K enterprises improve customer experience through branded calling

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, today announces more than 1,200 enterprises utilize its branded calling solution through its Digital Communication Exchange, the only centralized platform making branded communication simpler and safer for enterprises, carriers, solution providers and resellers. The telecommunication solutions provider also enhanced its platform with the integration of INFORM® Paired, the industry’s most advanced brand spoof mitigation solution.

First Orion’s Digital Communication Exchange brands more than 100 million calls per month and executes over 8,000 unique calling programs ranging from customer service, sales, delivery and more, showcasing the platform’s versatility.

“First Orion has been leading the charge in creating innovative telecommunications technologies since 2008, directly changing how consumers receive phone calls and driving customer engagement for enterprises,” said Joe Stinziano, president and COO of First Orion. “The value of branding phone calls is becoming clearer to business leaders in all industries. Our centralized platform provides an all-in-one solution for enterprises to securely brand calls and make data-driven decisions that improve the customer experience and increase productivity and revenue. The latest enhancement to the Digital Communication Exchange also helps lay the foundation for future industry solutions such as Rich Call Data.”

The Digital Communication Exchange delivers businesses the best-in-class analytics for call program optimization and the most secure branded calling experience through the addition of INFORM Paired. The breakthrough call protection solution eliminates nearly all possibility of an illegally spoofed branded call.

Businesses at risk of spoofing will benefit from the combination of INFORM, First Orion’s name-based branded calling product, and the Paired feature. When scammers imitate a business, it damages the reputation of the organization and puts its customers at risk. INFORM Paired virtually eliminates the ability for scammers to use a company’s display name when spoofing – outsmarting bad actors and restoring their customers’ trust in the phone call. First Orion’s cutting-edge solution provides pre-call authentication for high-call volume and high-risk enterprises, UCaaS, CPaaS, and call and contact centers.

“Adding Paired to the Digital Communication Exchange is an important step in helping businesses fully protect their brands and customers from illicit spoofing methods,” said Josh Whitehurst, director of product management at First Orion. “Call spoofing impacts organizations in all industries, and this new functionality will take call authentication standards to another level by nearly eliminating the ability for scammers to spoof branded calls.”

In addition to enterprises continuing to adopt its Branded Communication solutions, First Orion has also experienced exponential year-to-year growth leading to the company’s inclusion on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

To learn more about First Orion and its Branded Communication solutions, visit firstorion.com.

About First Orion:

Since 2008, First Orion has transformed the phone call experience for businesses, carriers and consumers through its industry-leading communication branding and protection solutions. The global telecommunications solutions provider helps businesses generate more revenue, increase efficiency, and improve the customer experience by empowering them to brand their phone calls with their name, logo and reason for calling. First Orion also provides the industry’s most secure calling experience and best-in-class analytics for call program optimization. As the market leader in branded calling, First Orion is a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and tier 1 U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

Media Contact

media@firstorion.com