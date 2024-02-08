WHITTIER, Calif., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Pacific Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the “Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2023. The Company continues to maintain a strong capital and liquidity position, centered on a solid, stable core deposit base, and access to significant sources of liquidity.

Key highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 include:

Total assets ended Q4 2023 at $420 million , up $53 million from $367 million at year end 2022.

ended Q4 2023 at , up $53 million from $367 million at year end 2022. Total deposits ended the fourth quarter at $333 million, up $68 million since year end 2022.

ended the fourth quarter at up $68 million since year end 2022. Total loans ended the fourth quarter at $275 million, up $70 million since year end 2022.

ended the fourth quarter at up $70 million since year end 2022. Asset quality remains excellent, and we have experienced no significant changes in classified assets or non-performing assets.

The Bank ended the fourth quarter with a leverage capital ratio of 8.72% and total risk-based capital ratio was 11.98%, considered “well-capitalized” – the highest regulatory capital category.

considered “well-capitalized” – the highest regulatory capital category. As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $22 million , including funds invested overnight.

, including funds invested overnight. Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities in place on December 31, 2023, totaled over $140 million.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company realized a pre-tax pre-provision profit of $125 thousand, compared to a pre-tax pre-provision profit of $228 thousand in Q3 2023. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $55 thousand.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets and the allowance for credit losses is 1.13% of total loans. The provision for credit losses of $102 thousand in Q4 2023, and $906 thousand for the year ending December 31, 2023, is in addition to $236 thousand added at the beginning of the year from implementing new accounting pronouncements for allowances for credit losses.

“In 2023, despite an environment of uncertainty, we are pleased with the growth we achieved during the year and remain committed to executing our strategic priorities,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We continue to report solid financial results and our capital, liquidity, and financial position remain strong.”

“Our business model, centered around building true relationships with our clients, remains a cornerstone of our success. By targeting small and medium sized businesses in Southern California and providing access to decision-makers, we’ve been able to expand our client base and deepen existing relationships, further demonstrating the exceptional value First Pacific Bank offers,” remarked Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we look ahead, our focus is clear, and we remain well-positioned to drive responsible growth in 2024. As we enter 2024, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value for both our customers and shareholders.”

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 17 years, the Bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

First Pacific Bancorp and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Dec 2023 ASSETS

Total Cash & Due From $ 4,308,149 $ 4,240,871 $ 4,203,430 Total FFS & EBA 18,060,000 20,410,000 27,870,000 Total cash, due from banks and cash equivalents 22,368,149 24,650,871 32,073,430 Debt securities 109,600,182 110,714,467 116,822,614 Loans 275,198,411 273,934,695 205,001,925 Allowance for credit losses (3,109,975 ) (2,974,427 ) (2,000,021 ) Loans, net 272,088,436 270,960,268 203,001,904 Restricted stock and equity securities 4,128,350 4,093,000 3,747,300 Premises, equipment, and right of use asset, net 2,268,671 1,850,187 1,893,249 Bank owned life insurance 5,170,521 5,142,322 5,059,435 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 1,328,651 1,343,934 1,336,960 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 3,263,951 3,523,948 2,771,800 Total Assets $ 420,216,911 $ 422,278,997 $ 366,706,692

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 121,348,095 $ 130,982,957 $ 118,827,117 Interest-bearing deposits 211,963,425 201,314,852 146,025,005 Total deposits 333,311,520 332,297,809 264,852,122 FHLB advances 45,000,000 50,000,000 65,000,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,530,208 2,934,831 3,703,516 Total Liabilities 382,841,728 385,232,640 333,555,638 Total Shareholders’ Equity 37,375,183 37,046,357 33,151,054 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 420,216,911 $ 422,278,997 $ 366,706,692 Common Shares Outstanding 4,231,841 4,231,841 3,776,622 Book Value Per Share $ 8.83 $ 8.75 $ 8.78