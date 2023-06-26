Porsche Studio Portland offers customers an immersive brand experience in the heart of the city

Portland, Oregon, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With great anticipation and energy, the first Porsche Studio in the United States has celebrated its grand opening in Portland, Oregon.

“We are thrilled to bring the Porsche Studio concept to Portland,” says Joe Lawrence, Executive Vice President and COO of Porsche Cars North America, (PCNA). “The Studio concept offers our customers a warm, inviting, and convenient new place to engage with Porsche, whether configuring their new dream car, taking delivery, or just stopping by for an espresso.”

Porsche Studio Portland is in the heart of the city’s fashionable Pearl District, a former warehouse district, known for its art galleries, microbreweries and the iconic Powell City of Books. As part of the festivities, the legendary rock band Foreigner performed at the studio for around a thousand guests.

“We feel honored and excited to open the first Porsche Studio in the United States,” says Frank Geary, Executive Vice President of Sunset Imports, which also owns Porsche Beaverton. “We believe in the brand, product and community, and could not pass up the opportunity to introduce Porsche in such a vibrant part of our city.”

In honor of the grand opening, a 2003 911 Targa restored by technicians at Porsche Beaverton as part of last year’s Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge was auctioned off for $61,000. The proceeds went to the Dougy Center, whose mission is to provide support to families dealing with grief.

The new contemporary, boutique-like facility features a 12,920 sq-ft studio space over two floors. Guests can comfortably immerse themselves in Porsche’s heritage while learning more about its future direction. An inviting bar and lounge area features regional cuisine and beverages including locally roasted artisan coffee. The work of local artists is also on display among a rotating selection of vehicles. In the configuration space, customers can look through the inspiring list of options and configure and order the vehicle of their dreams. As an option for existing clients, drivers can drop-off and pick-up their vehicle at the Studio for service at Porsche Beaverton. The Studio will also offer courtesy vehicles and rideshare transportation options. Test drives are also available. Plans are in place to host events and activities for Porsche enthusiasts and the local community including yoga days and wellness weeks.

Address:

Porsche Studio Portland

1432 NW Johnson St.

Portland, OR 97209

503-718-6040

https://www.studio.porschebeaverton.com/

Hours:

Tuesday-Saturday: 8 a.m.- 5p.m.

Closed: Sunday and Monday

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 197 independently owned and operated Porsche centers, one Porsche Studio and three satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand’s 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

