First Responders Children’s Foundation Announces Donation From Universal Music Group Nashville’s Parade of Trees Sweepstakes, Featuring Some of Country Music’s Biggest Stars

The Foundation Will Allocate Funds to Support a New Mental Health Program For Children of First Responders and the Foundation’s Scholarship Program

Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Josh Turner, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, and Reba McEntire Decorated Trees Displayed at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Donated VIP Experiences For the Sweepstakes

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Responders Children’s Foundation the national nonprofit that was founded in the aftermath of 9/11 when over 800 children lost a first responder parent, today announced that Parade of Trees, a fundraising sweepstakes featuring superstar artists from Universal Music Group Nashville, has raised over $300,000. Net proceeds raised will be used to help fund a new mental health program for the children of first responders and the Foundations existing scholarship program.

As part of Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 38th annual A Country Christmas event, Universal Music Group Nashville hosted Parade of Trees, a display where its world-renowned artists came together to showcase holiday trees decorated by Grand Ole Opry members Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Josh Turner, Keith Urban and Reba McEntire, along with Eric Church, George Strait, Luke Bryan, and Mickey Guyton. The artists also donated “Once in a Lifetime” VIP experiences for a sweepstakes hosted on the CharityStars platform, which included fly-aways, VIP concert experiences, exclusive merchandise and more that entrants could win, in addition to the customized ornaments featured on the trees.

Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children’s Foundation, said, “First Responders Children’s Foundation would like to thank Universal Music Group Nashville, The Gaylord Opryland Resort, Charity Stars, and the musicians and their teams who supported the children of first responders. These organizations and individuals donated their talent, time and unique experiences in support of raising money for the Foundation. The proceeds from the sweepstakes will be used to support a new mental health program for children of first responders who are in desperate need of mental health support. The mental health crisis is a serious issue in first responder communities. The Parade Of Trees donation will directly help the children of first responders with mental health support and scholarships.”

Cindy Mabe, President of Universal Music Group Nashville, said, “On behalf of the Universal Group label and the talent that we represent, we are honored to support first responder families in a meaningful way. Knowing that the money raised from the Parade of Trees sweepstakes will support programs focused on the children of first responders is important to the UMG Nashville family. Many of our team and our talent are parents themselves and often leave their children at home to go on tour – they are aware of the stress that this places on the family unit. A first responder leaves home, and their children often worry that their parent will not return – we want to be there for those children by funding important programs such as the new mental health program and scholarships.”

Some of the themes and experiences included Carrie Underwood’s white tree celebrating her Christmas album, My Gift (Special Edition), as well as a trip to Las Vegas for her upcoming REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency; Eric Church’s two trees representing his albums Heart and Soul, colored red with an American theme and blue with a rock n’ roll theme respectively (and accompanying East and West Coast VIP Experiences); Mickey Guyton’s “Indigo” tree (and Ultimate NYC Thanksgiving VIP Experience, which includes front row Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing) and Luke Bryan’s camo-themed tree (and Live In Las Vegas flyaway, including pre-show margarita toast with Luke). Other artist packages include VIP festival experiences, exclusive numbered prints, signed guitars, custom toy packages from Mattel, and more.

About First Responders Children’s Foundation

For 20 years, First Responders Children’s Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responder parents who have been injured or lost in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports educational activities and programs created by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established in March 2020 to provide financial hardship grants, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children’s Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children’s Foundation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF

About Universal Music Group Nashville

Universal Music Group Nashville consists of Capitol Records Nashville, EMI Records Nashville, MCA Nashville and Mercury Nashville. Reading like a “who’s who” of Music Row, the combined rosters include Alan Jackson, Billy Currington, Boy Named Banjo, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Catie Offerman, Caylee Hammack, CB30, Chris Stapleton, Chrissy Metz, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Gary Allan, George Strait, Hootie & The Blowfish, Jon Langston, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Turner, Kacey Musgraves, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kip Moore, Kylie Morgan, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Parker McCollum, Priscilla Block, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sam Williams, Shania Twain, Travis Denning and Vince Gill.

Press Contact:

For First Responders Children’s Foundation:

Joanna Black

+1 (646) 912-2681

Joanna@1stRCF.org