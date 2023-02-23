CSX, Scooter Braun, PricewaterhouseCoopers, T-Mobile, Motorola, Universal Music Group Nashville, TIAA, Cradlepoint, Verizon, Smiling Rocks, Louis Vuitton Generously Donate to Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) today announced that over one million dollars in scholarship grants for the 2023-2024 academic year is now available for the children of first responders across America, thanks to the generous support of corporate sponsors, including CSX, Scooter Braun, PricewaterhouseCoopers, T-Mobile, Motorola, Universal Music Group Nashville, TIAA, Cradlepoint, Verizon, Smiling Rocks, and Louis Vuitton.

FRCF scholarship funds can be used for trade school, college or graduate school expenses, and winners automatically qualify for services provided by FRCF’s Scholars Council, which offers access to jobs and internships, career advice, mentorship, skills development, and leadership opportunities. Applicants can apply for 2023/2024 academic year FRCF scholarships by visiting www.1strcf.org/Scholarship . The deadline for applications is on May 31, 2023.

“First responders run into danger for their communities every day,” said FRCF President and CEO Jillian Crane. “If they know that support is there for their children, they can focus on their often dangerous work with the certainty that we will help make sure that their child reaches their full potential. Past FRCF scholars are already pursuing rewarding careers — many are studying to become first responders themselves — and we couldn’t be happier to help them realize their professional dreams.”

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION (FRCF)

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on critical areas, including scholarships, financial assistance grants; bereavement assistance, mental health counseling for children; and community engagement. FRCF also supports first responder families enduring significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances, including injury in the line of duty. FRCF was founded over 21 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

