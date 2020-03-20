Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION ESTABLISHES COVID-19 EMERGENCY RESPONSE FUND AND LAUNCHES “FIRST RESPONDER STRONG” FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN

FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION ESTABLISHES COVID-19 EMERGENCY RESPONSE FUND AND LAUNCHES “FIRST RESPONDER STRONG” FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

100% of proceeds will provide financial aid to first responders protecting our communities

NEW YORK, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund has been established to provide emergency grants to first responder families enduring financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As our nation navigates its response to COVID-19, we are reminded of the sacrifice that first responders make in communities every day,” said Jillian Crane, President of the First Responders Children’s Foundation. “It is during challenging times like this one that people and companies across the country can step up and show first responders that we are here to support them should they need financial assistance.”

Men and women working as EMTs, police officers, firefighters and public safety personnel are putting themselves at risk daily in these uncertain times to serve and protect communities across the country. The First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund will provide access to emergency financial assistance for unforeseen medical expenses as well as food, supplies, rent, mortgage, utility and child care assistance. The fund is designed to be flexible and to address additional areas of support as they develop within the first responder community.

First Responders Children’s Foundation is actively engaging public safety agencies to encourage first responders who need financial assistance to apply for COVID-19 Emergency Response grants.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund is supported through corporate partnerships and individual donations to the foundation’s First Responders Strong fundraising campaign launched today. CSX, a premier transportation company, is the first corporate partner to commit to the fund through the company’s Pride in Service initiative.

Individuals who would like to provide support are encouraged to join First Responders Children’s Foundation’s First Responders Strong campaign by donating just $1 to help raise $2.8 million in tribute to each of our nation’s estimated 2.8 million first responders. Individuals can thank first responders for their service, make a donation and encourage friends to do the same through social media using the hashtag #FirstRespondersStrong.

Contributions to the First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund can be made by visiting: www.1stRCF.org or by contacting Scott Perrin at [email protected]

Media Contact:
First Responders Children’s Foundation Joanna Black
+1 (646) 912-2681
[email protected]

About First Responders Children’s Foundation

For the past 20 years, First Responders Children’s Foundation has been providing college scholarships to children of first responders who have lost a parent in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports programs operated by law enforcement organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community in which they live. The Foundation’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade breakfast hosts children and family members of those lost in the line of duty for a free breakfast and front-row view of the Parade so those families can gather and heal during what might otherwise be a stressful holiday. More information can be found at www.1strcf.org.

Follow First Responders Children’s Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.