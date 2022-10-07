First Responders Children’s Foundation Launches Mental Health Programming in California for First Responders’ Families

First Responders Children’s Foundation officially launches its Resiliency Program, a mental health program designed to support the children of first responders, in California. The foundation also presented awards to the Los Angeles Fire Department, Malibu Search & Rescue, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Thursday, October 29, First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) held its first in-person West Coast event at the London West Hollywood hotel to announce the launch of a new mental health program.

While this was FRCF’s first in-person event in California, the Foundation has a long history of supporting California’s first responder families through many of our programs including scholarships, bereavement support, and even supplying PPE to first responders during the pandemic to keep them safe when there was none to be found.

“At First Responders Children’s Foundation, everything we do is done with first responders and their families in mind. We are excited to announce our newly launched First Responders Children’s Foundation Resiliency Program that provides free and confidential mental health counseling services to the children of first responders,” said Jillian Crane, President & CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “After speaking with many of the chiefs here in Los Angeles, the need is clear, and we are committed to being there for these children.”

“First responders put themselves into harm’s way to help others. What we often forget is that these men and women are parents, and every hug goodbye might be the last time they see each other,” Crane said. “This can put an enormous strain on a child. When tragedy strikes and that parent makes the ultimate sacrifice, or injures themselves in the line of duty, First Responders Children’s Foundation is there to support the ones left behind.”

During the event, FRCF also presented public service awards to Malibu Search & Rescue, the Los Angeles Fire Department COVID-19 Division, and the Los Angeles Dodgers for their service and dedication to the Los Angeles region.

Attendees included LAFD Chief Kristin M. Crowley, LAPD Chief Michael Moore, and Acting LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone. Special guests included Broadway legend Ben Vereen, star of ABC’s Station 19 Danielle Savre, as well as up-and-coming recording artist Harper Grae.

About the FRCF Mental Health Resiliency Program

The Resiliency Program protects and strengthens the mental resiliency of the children of police, fire, sheriff, emergency medical personnel and 911 dispatchers.

The Vision Is Simple

Free, confidential, professional, trauma-informed counseling services for the children of first responders. All therapy services for children and family members are:

Confidential and anonymous

At no cost to first responder families

Provided by licensed mental health professionals

Accessible both virtually and in-person

We Can Help

First Responders Children’s Foundation can help if your child is experiencing any of the following: Fear, anxiety, isolation, depression, nightmares, undeserved shame, victim of Bullying, public humiliation, or self-harm ideation.

Available in Five States

The program is available to first responder families in California, Florida, New York, Tennessee and Texas. The program has been developed to scale into more states.

First Responders Children’s Foundation does not provide a suicide hotline. If anyone in your family is experiencing suicidal thoughts or an emergency, please call your local emergency number 9-1-1. Or reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

About the First Responders Children’s Foundation Public Service Awards

FRCF celebrated first responder heroes from the region. Public Service Hero Awards were presented to:

The Los Angeles Fire Department, COVID-19 Division – The temporary division set up one of the nation’s largest testing and vaccination sites at Dodger stadium, tested 4.5 million residents, and vaccinated another 1.5 million people in the heat of the pandemic.

Malibu Search and Rescue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – The all-volunteer squad regularly performs heroic actions, saving many lives.

Los Angeles Dodgers – The Dodgers organization will be receiving FRCF’s Corporate Hero Award for their work in aiding the greater Los Angeles community. At the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the organization donated its facilities at Dodger stadium making the venue the world’s largest testing and vaccination facility.

About the First Responders Children’s Foundation

For over 20 years, FRCF has created programs that address the needs of children and their families struggling with the hardships that often accompany life with a first responder parent. Founded in 2001 during the immediate aftermath of 9/11 for the 800 surviving children and their families whose first responder parents were lost or injured that day, FRCF focuses on four key program areas: Scholarships; Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resiliency Program; and Community Engagement. Today, we are a national foundation, impacting over 400,000 children and family members of first responders.

Contact: Joanna Black, (646) 912-2681

Joanna@1stRCF.org