First Responders Children’s Foundation, Partner of the “One World: Together at Home” Concert, Launches PSA Campaign Featuring the Songs “Underdog” by Alicia Keys and “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves

The Foundation asks companies to give more grants to first responders by making a gift to the First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Responders Children’s Foundation announced a “Give More Grants” program today to encourage companies across the nation to donate to the First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund which is awarding grants to first responders experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

The Foundation, a Regional Partner of the “One World: Together at Home” concert and also featured in the “Fox Presents iHeart Living Room Concert for America” was spotlighted for the support provided to first responders and their families over the past 19 years and now during the COVID-19 crisis. Both concerts paid tribute to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic with performances from Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Lizzo, The Rolling Stones, and others.

The Foundation released two PSAs thanking first responders and raising awareness about how they protect our communities. The PSAs feature the songs “Underdog” by Alicia Keys and “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves, and the artists performed both songs during the benefit concerts. The singer-songwriters have donated permission to use their music in support of first responders.

In recent weeks, the Foundation has raised money for the First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund through generous donations from individuals and companies. As COVID-19 continues to infect communities across the nation, the need for grants within the first responder community continues to grow, and the Foundation has set a fundraising goal of $200 million to meet the projected needs of first responders.

The Foundation recognizes and thanks many industry leaders for donating to the Fund including Allstate Foundation, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Cisco, CSX, E&J Gallo, Fox, Motorola Solutions Foundation, Perry Ellis, PricewaterhouseCoopers, P&G, The Rite Aid Foundation, Ryan’s World, and Ryan Seacrest.

The Foundation is asking companies in every industry including apparel, entertainment, food and beverage, insurance, licensing, pharmaceutical, technology, transportation, and others to support the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Many companies which have already donated to the Fund have agreed to support the “Give More Grants” program by pledging to raise awareness for the Foundation by appealing to other companies in their respective industries to contribute to the Fund and thereby empower the Foundation to give more grants to first responders experiencing financial hardship.

“The Foundation has been receiving grant applications for financial assistance from first responders across this nation,” said Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “Through generous donations, the Foundation has helped first responder families cover bills including when a spouse has lost a job, unexpected childcare costs, temporary housing, and sadly, funerals.”

The Foundation will continue to produce PSAs and content from the front lines of the pandemic and is asking first responders to post pictures and videos from the front lines and civilians to share messages of appreciation using the hashtag #FirstRespondersStrong.

First responders can apply for grants by completing a simple, four question application on the Foundation’s website, 1stRCF.org, and applications will be reviewed expeditiously. Grant applications are also available on the website for first responder agencies seeking financial support for COVID-19 related emergency response.

About First Responders Children’s Foundation

For the past 20 years, First Responders Children’s Foundation has been providing college scholarships to children of first responders who have lost a parent in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports programs operated by law enforcement organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community in which they live. The Foundation’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade breakfast hosts children and family members of those lost in the line of duty for a free breakfast and front-row view of the Parade so those families can gather and heal during what might otherwise be a stressful holiday. More information can be found at www.1strcf.org . Follow First Responders Children’s Foundation on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram @1strcf.

