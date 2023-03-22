XWELL debuts first-of-its-kind beauty experience at airports with Clockwork’s manicure robots

First Robot Manicure Unveiled at XpresSpa at John F. Kennedy International Airport Photo credit: Karston Tannis / Monmouth Media House

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), the authority in health and wellness solutions for people on the go, in partnership with Clockwork, the pioneer in robotics for the beauty industry, today launched the use of Clockwork’s next generation, fully autonomous, AI-powered express manicure in the XpresSpa location at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City. The XpresSpa at JFK’s Terminal 4 is the first airport location in the world to feature robot manicures.

“We are pleased to be the first in the world to introduce this type of technology in the airport setting,” said XWELL Chief Executive Officer Scott Milford. “Together with Clockwork, we are unveiling a new, state-of-the-art, efficient way for people on the go to enjoy a manicure. This is just one of the ways that XWELL is enhancing its spa services to meet the needs of clients on their journey and demonstrating continued innovation in wellness offerings. Further, we will continue to leverage technology like this to deliver expediency, experience and escape for our customers at an affordable cost.”

The Clockwork MiNiCURE is an express service that delivers high quality, precise nail color fast. A fully autonomous robot couples proprietary artificial intelligence with 3D technology to effectively paint nails in under 10 minutes without human intervention. An easy-to-use touchscreen guides travelers through the Clockwork experience, with an intuitive live support feature available any time help is needed. Additionally, the Clockwork MiNiCURE experience includes automated nail polish removal as well as a free polish remover pot to take home.

“As airport retailers seek offerings that meet the changing expectations of travelers, Clockwork’s convenient, fast and affordable beauty service is an ideal solution. In fact, 90% of our customers say they’d want Clockwork available at airports,” said Clockwork Founder and CEO, Renuka Apte. “Whether you’re setting off on a much needed break, dashing to a conference or taking in the last few hours of your vacation, a few minutes of ‘me time’ can alleviate the inevitable stress of travel. As an XpresSpa customer myself, I couldn’t be more excited to partner with XWELL.”

XWELL will launch at least five of Clockwork’s AI-powered robots across the company’s portfolio of 31 spa locations in early 2023 with the intent to deploy as many as 25 units across the business.

For more information about Clockwork, please visit likeclockwork.com .

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™ and HyperPointe.

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 31 locations in 14 airports globally.

Treat is a travel health and wellness brand and a fully integrated concept blending technology with traditional brick and mortar offerings to provide a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being for travelers.

XpresCheck is a leading provider of COVID-19 screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

