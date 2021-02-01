First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG – news) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $9.9 million, or $4.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, resulting in an increase of 189% on a per share basis.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO stated: “Because of the tireless dedication of our experienced staff who continually serve the needs of our customers and communities during these very challenging times, we continue to deliver meaningful value to our shareholders. We continue to experience strong earnings, asset and deposit growth; resiliency of asset quality; stability of the net interest margin; and substantial increases to stockholders’ equity. The core bank and ancillary business lines continue to perform exceptionally well. I have confidence that the Company is well-positioned to continue thriving during this challenging environment and I thank our staff for their continued efforts during such.”

On December 31, 2020, the Bank completed the acquisition of the minority interest in Q2 Business Capital, LLC (“Q2”), which specializes in the origination, sale and servicing of U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans. Effective January 1, 2021, Q2 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank.

COVID-19 Pandemic Loan Information

We continue to assist customers experiencing COVID-19 pandemic related hardships by approving payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, and by waiving or refunding certain fees. During the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we proactively contacted all commercial borrowers and offered uniform payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, while requests from consumer borrowers were reviewed and approved on a case-by-case basis. Payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements were generally for periods of three months and included deferment of both principal and interest. Following the expiration of the initial payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, we entertain requests for extended periods on a case-by-case basis, which will generally include deferment of only the principal portion of payments for a period of up to three months. The table below summarizes payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements that were in effect at January 22, 2021.

Number of Loans Outstanding Principal Balance (1) SBA- Guaranteed Principal Balance (Dollars in thousands) Residential real estate 4 $ 315 $ – Commercial real estate 4 10,788 – SBA commercial real estate 10 7,444 3,063 Multifamily 1 3,590 – SBA commercial business 15 4,134 – Consumer 1 30 – Total 35 $ 26,301 $ 3,063

(1) The outstanding principal balance includes amounts guaranteed by the SBA.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the leisure and hospitality industries carry a higher degree of credit risk. Based on our evaluation of the allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020, management believes sufficient reserves are in place to cover estimated losses at that date. However, as the pandemic continues, additional losses could be recognized and additional provisions for loan losses may be required.

At December 31, 2020, the outstanding principal balance of loans secured by restaurant related collateral was $168.2 million, of which $74.9 million is fully guaranteed by the SBA (including $74.5 million of PPP loans) and $83.8 million is secured by commercial real estate where the collateral property is leased to national-brand, investment-grade tenants. Two of the SBA commercial loans included in the preceding table totaling $361,000 were secured by restaurant related collateral.

At December 31, 2020, the outstanding principal balances of loans secured by hotel real estate was $17.4 million, of which $3.7 million is fully guaranteed by the SBA (including $606,000 of PPP loans). Three of the commercial real estate and two of the SBA commercial real loans included in the preceding table totaling $9.9 million and $5.2 million, respectively, were secured by hotel real estate.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020, the SBA will make six months of principal and interest payments for loans of existing SBA clients that were in “regular servicing status” (not delinquent) at March 27, 2020 and for loans of new SBA clients originated between March 27, 2020 and September 27, 2020. The CARES Act provided financial support for many of the SBA clients, which resulted in relatively few of such requiring payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements. Following the expiration of the SBA-provided loan payments under the CARES Act for most of the SBA clients, the twenty five SBA clients included in the preceding table, which operate in COVID-sensitive industries, were granted payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements. The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (“CRRSAA”), which was signed into law on December 27, 2020, will provide additional SBA-provided loan payments to eligible SBA clients beginning in February 2021, including the aforementioned twenty five SBA clients following the expiration of their payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements.

The Company participated in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), which was originally authorized by the CARES Act. At December 31, 2020, the outstanding principal balance of PPP loans was $178.5 million and net deferred loan fees related to PPP loans was approximately $2.7 million, which will be recognized over the life of the loans and as borrowers are granted forgiveness. The Company is also participating in the second round of the PPP, which was authorized by the CRRSAA and is currently in its early stages.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 27.3%, to $13.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase in net interest income was due to a $2.4 million increase in interest income and a $588,000 decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $460.0 million, from $1.17 billion for 2019 to $1.63 billion for 2020, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.79% for 2019 to 4.03% for 2020. The decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield for 2020 is primarily due to an increase in the average balance of PPP loans of $179.3 million as well as decreasing market interest rates on loans. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 1.23% for 2019 to 0.70% for 2020, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $375.7 million, from $935.1 million for 2019 to $1.31 billion for 2020. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2020 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings, as well as the Company’s participation in the Federal Reserve Bank’s PPP Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”), which carries a fixed interest rate of 0.35% and is secured by the Company’s PPP loans.

The Company recognized $668,000 in provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $505,000 for the comparable quarter in 2019. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $1.2 million, from $13.6 million at September 30, 2020 to $12.4 million at December 31, 2020. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $570,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of which $506,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $15,000 for the same quarter in 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses for 2020 was primarily due to increased charge-offs during the quarter as well as changes to qualitative factors within the allowance for loan losses calculation related to economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Noninterest income increased $28.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases in mortgage banking income of $26.4 million and net gains on sales of SBA loans of $506,000. The increase in mortgage banking income was due to production from the secondary-market residential mortgage lending segment that commenced operations in April 2018. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Statements of Income Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense increased $20.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits of $16.0 million and increases in other operating expense and advertising expense of $1.5 million and $845,000, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees primarily to support the growth of the Company’s mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, routine salary and benefits adjustments, and increased incentive compensation primarily as a result of the performance of the Company’s mortgage banking segment. The increases in other operating expense and advertising expense were primarily due to increased volume from the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to income tax expense of $638,000 for the same quarter in 2019. The effective tax rate increased from 15.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to 30.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 primarily due to increases in pre-tax income and nondeductible executive compensation.

Comparison of Financial Condition at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020

Total assets increased $108.3 million, from $1.76 billion at September 30, 2020 to $1.87 billion at December 31, 2020. Net loans increased $24.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to continued growth in the single tenant net lease commercial real estate loan portfolio. Residential mortgage loans held for sale and SBA loans held for sale also increased by $66.8 million and $4.9 million, respectively, during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 due to increased production from the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments. Total liabilities increased $100.1 million primarily due to an increase of $73.2 million in total deposits and an increase of $29.2 million in FHLB borrowings.



Common stockholders’ equity increased $8.5 million, from $157.3 million at September 30, 2020 to $165.7 million at December 31, 2020, due primarily to increases in retained net income and net unrealized gains on available for sale securities included in accumulated other comprehensive income of $9.5 million and $680,000, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in additional paid in capital of $1.7 million. The decrease in additional paid in capital was due to the acquisition of the minority interest in Q2. At December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank has fifteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery. Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank’s website at www.fsbbank.net .

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company’s current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on our customers, service providers and on the economy and financial markets in general, changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Tony A. Schoen, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

812-283-0724