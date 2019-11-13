First Solar Reduces Injury Risk with VelocityEHS’ Humantech Ergonomics Software

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, has released a new case study documenting the success First Solar , a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar systems, has had using Humantech ergonomics software. As part of a three-year proactive plan to reduce worker injuries, First Solar used Humantech software to train employees, develop ergonomics improvement plans across global sites, and create ergonomics design standards for new equipment introduced to its plants.

In 2016, First Solar implemented ergonomics training at two of its manufacturing sites – Perrysburg, Ohio, and Kulim, Malaysia. The training focused on engaging the ergonomics team members in the process by empowering them to identify jobs that posed a risk for injury and encouraging them to develop solutions to reduce that risk. By 2017, First Solar had achieved their goal to reduce risk by 20 percent.

Since 2018, the company has used the key learnings from the Humantech Industrial Ergonomics software to integrate ergonomics design criteria into its workstation review process. Now, when new equipment enters the plant, First Solar ergonomics team members mock up a job scenario, complete a job assessment, and determine a risk score. This approach has positively changed how the company approaches ergonomics, ensuring that all jobs are fit for its workers. The success the company has seen with Humantech has been so positive, that it plans to implement the Humantech Industrial Ergonomics Software at its Vietnam plant in 2019 and 2020.

“We are fortunate because our engineers are engaged in the process, work alongside our EHS staff, and are committed to improving the lives of our employees,” said Michele Youngdale, Occupational Health Nurse, Case Manager – North America at First Solar. “Humantech software has really brought our disciplines together.”

VelocityEHS’ Humantech helps companies reduce the risk of employees developing musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) – among the most common and expensive work-related injuries – with its comprehensive online training and management system, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence (A.I.) motion-capture technology. Through its distinguished team of board-certified ergonomists, Humantech’s approach has changed how organizations use the science of ergonomics to improve workplace performance.

“Implementing ergonomics improvements creates a better daily experience for employees and engages them to address risk across the company,” said James Mallon, president of VelocityEHS’ Humantech. “Communicating the value of ergonomics is how world-class organizations sustain their process. We are proud of the work First Solar has done to reduce injuries and improve their employees’ lives, and honored to have been able to play a role in their positive outcomes.”

Read more about First Solar’s ergonomics journey at www.humantech.com/client/first-solar/ .

For more information about VelocityEHS’ Humantech ergonomics software solutions, visit www.humantech.com . To learn more about the full suite of award-winning VelocityEHS products and services, visit www.EHS.com .

About VelocityEHS | Humantech

For 40 years, global companies have relied on VelocityEHS’ Humantech software and services for workplace ergonomics improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. To learn more about how our Humantech solutions can help you “do ergonomics right®”, visit www.humantech.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

Media Contact