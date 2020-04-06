Breaking News
First Team Continues Rapid Growth Within High Desert, Bringing Essential Services to More Home Buyers and Sellers

First Team Real Estate Merges with Like-Minded Local Independent Broker Shear Realty, Better Serving Buyers and Sellers in the High Desert Region

Victorville, CA, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In just over one year, the First Team Real Estate High Desert office has grown from four real estate professionals to over 60 local experts with approximately $150 million in total sales volume, including a merger with Shear Realty’s Spring Valley Lake office, bringing First Team’s presence to two local offices. On the heels of the merger, First Team High Desert was also named ‘Best of the Desert’ by thousands of voters, identified as the #1 choice among locals for their outstanding service and impressive results. For those who require a home sale or purchase in these unique times, the vast and growing network of First Team agents is more crucial now than ever. Connected virtually and working daily, the strong ties of First Team agents are expediting transactions, and finding buyers for properties quicker than ever thanks to well-established channels of communication and proprietary processes. 

“When it comes to competence, character, and professionalism, our agents have it all,” explains First Team High Desert Team Leader, Bruce Kallen. “They are truly head and shoulders above the rest in terms of market expertise, and it is an honor to welcome so many new professionals to the First Team family, sharing the virtual tools and systems necessary to serve buyers and sellers during these unique times and always.” 

As Southern California’s #1 Independent Brokerage for the last 18 years in a row1, recently First Team was also ranked by REAL Trends among the top independent real estate companies in the country with a total closed volume of $6.2 billion in 20192. Given the company’s resources and the local expertise of the exceptional team members within the High Desert area, this is simply the beginning of First Team’s growth throughout the region.  

“Our company culture is one of sharing, education, and empowerment,” says Robert Adams, co-owner of First Team Real Estate High Desert. “And we are so excited to share our tech tools, marketing strategies, and more with these new team members and their clients. Given that Shear operates on the same core principles of care for clients, agents, and the community, the organization fits perfectly within First Team, offering the area’s buyers and sellers smooth and seamless transactions, regardless of the current climate.”

For more information regarding our First Team High Desert offices, reach out to Bruce Kallen at (760) 403-3000 or visit online at highdesert.firstteam.com.

 

First Team Real Estate High Desert locations:

Spring Valley Lake – Victorville

12170 SVL parkway

Victorville, CA 92395

 

High Desert – Hesperia

15545 Bear Valley Rd, Suite A

Hesperia, CA 92345

 

 

1Top broker report published in January 2020 based on data available from 7/1/2001-12/31/2019, all CRMLS, all brokers

2According to Trendgraphix data available from 01/01/19 – 12/31/19 for ALL CRMLS. First Team’s® numbers include internal reporting. © First Team® Real Estate. All rights reserved.

