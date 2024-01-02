Footage shows Japan Airlines flight in flames, as five coastguard members missing. Plus, Israel’s supreme court rejects Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul lawGood morning and happy new year.A Japan Airlines passenger plane caught fire on the runway at Haneda airport after colliding with a coastguard aircraft with six people on board. All 379 people on the Japan Airlines plane have been evacuated, but five out of the six coastguard members, who were due to deliver earthquake aid to residents in the west of the country, are unaccounted for.Where did the quakes hit? The quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6 at a shallow depth of 10km, struck on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu, and shook buildings in Tokyo, about 300km away.What’s the fallout? Bullet trains and flights in and out of the region were all suspended on Tuesday morning. Sections of major highways remained closed and water supplies were cut due to burst pipes in some areas, according to NHK. Continue reading…

