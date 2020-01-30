The United States reported its first case of person-to-person transmission of a fast-spreading new coronavirus on Thursday, as a World Health Organization (WHO) panel met to reconsider whether the outbreak that has killed 170 people in China should be declared a global emergency.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. refiners, chemical makers pare insurance coverage as accidents boost costs - January 30, 2020
- First U.S. person-to-person coronavirus spread reported as WHO panel meets - January 30, 2020
- We will find new path with London after Brexit, say EU leaders - January 30, 2020