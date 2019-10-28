First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Reports Earnings Improvement and $33 Million in Loan Growth for Quarter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”), the parent company of First US Bank (the “Bank”), today reported third quarter 2019 net income of $1.1 million, compared to $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2018. Diluted net income per share was $0.16 in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.15 in the second quarter of 2019 and $0.03 in the third quarter of 2018.

Net loans for the Company increased by $33.0 million, or 25.6% on an annualized basis, during the third quarter of 2019. This growth included $30.8 million attributable to the Bank’s commercial lending efforts, along with $2.2 million in growth at the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company (“ALC”). ALC’s growth was most pronounced in its indirect sales portfolio, which has been an area of focus for management over the past several years.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company’s net income totaled $3.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net loans as of September 30, 2019 totaled $544.5 million, compared to $514.9 million as of December 31, 2018, an increase of $29.6 million, or 7.7% on an annualized basis.

“We have experienced continued momentum in our lending efforts as the year has progressed,” stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company. “Despite the additional loan loss provisioning that resulted from the substantial increase in loan volume during the quarter, we are pleased to report earnings improvement,” continued Mr. House.

The improvement in earnings for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 compared to the corresponding periods of 2018 resulted primarily from additional earning assets and efficiencies of scale obtained through the previously-announced acquisition of The Peoples Bank (“TPB”). TPB was acquired by the Company and merged with the Bank on August 31, 2018.

Other Highlights

Balance Sheet Efficiency and Consistent Margin – During the third quarter of 2019, management continued efforts to improve balance sheet efficiency by funding a portion of loan growth from the maturity or sale of investment securities, thereby shifting the mix of earning assets to a larger concentration of loans relative to other lower-earning assets. As a result of these efforts, coupled with reductions in higher-priced wholesale deposit funding sources, the Company maintained a relatively consistent net interest margin level in the third quarter of 2019. Net interest margin was 5.23% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 5.21% for the second quarter of 2019 and 5.25% for the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net interest margin was 5.20%, compared to 5.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Stabilized Asset Quality – The Company experienced stabilized asset quality during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter. Non-performing assets, including loans in non-accrual status and other real estate owned (OREO), were $2.7 million as of both September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, compared to $5.3 million as of September 30, 2018. As a percentage of total assets, non-performing assets totaled 0.35% as of both September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, compared to 0.66% as of September 30, 2018.

Growth in Net Interest Income – Net interest income increased by $0.1 million, or 1.2%, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2019. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, net interest income increased by $1.0 million, or 12.2%, in the third quarter of 2019.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses – The provision for loan and lease losses was $0.9 million during the third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.7 million during the second quarter of 2019 and $0.8 million during the third quarter of 2018. The increased provisioning in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2019 was due primarily to increased loan growth at the Bank, offset in part by reductions in provisioning at ALC. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company’s loan loss provision totaled $2.0 million, compared to $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Non-interest Income – Non-interest income totaled $1.4 million during the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.3 million during the second quarter of 2019 and $2.1 million during the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, non-interest income totaled $4.0 million, compared to $4.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease comparing both the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2018, as well as the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was mostly attributable to nonrecurring gains on the settlement of derivative contracts of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was partially offset by lease income in both the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 associated with the lease-up of previously unused office space at the Company’s headquarters location in Birmingham, Alabama. Lease-up of the space occurred at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense totaled $8.5 million during both the third quarter and second quarter of 2019, compared to $9.1 million during the third quarter of 2018. The decrease comparing the 2019 quarters to the 2018 third quarter was attributable primarily to nonrecurring acquisition expenses of $1.5 million that were recorded in 2018 associated with the acquisition of TPB. This expense decrease was partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy and other expenses associated with the addition of employees, facilities and other services in connection with the acquisition of TPB. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, non-interest expense totaled $25.5 million, compared to $23.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The majority of the 2019 increase was due to a full nine-month period of operations following the acquisition of TPB as of September 30, 2019, compared to only one month as of September 30, 2018.

Provision for Income Taxes – The Company recorded $0.2 million in income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.3 million in both the second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company’s effective tax rate was 20.5%, compared to 29.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The reduction in the Company’s effective tax rate comparing 2019 to 2018 resulted primarily from certain non-deductible expenses associated with the acquisition of TPB in 2018 that were not incurred in 2019.

Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share on its common stock in the third quarter of 2019. This amount is consistent with the Company’s quarterly dividend declarations in the first and second quarters of 2019 and each quarter of 2018.

Regulatory Capital – During the third quarter of 2019, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than the ratios required to be considered a “well-capitalized” institution under applicable banking regulations. As of September 30, 2019, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 12.67%. Its total capital ratio was 13.63%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.55%.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – LINKED QUARTERS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 September

30, June

30, March

31, December

31, September

30, September

30, September

30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Results of Operations: Interest income $ 11,027 $ 10,923 $ 10,813 $ 11,177 $ 9,452 $ 32,763 $ 25,961 Interest expense 1,680 1,690 1,640 1,533 1,124 5,010 2,817 Net interest income 9,347 9,233 9,173 9,644 8,328 27,753 23,144 Provision for loan and lease losses 883 715 400 473 789 1,998 2,149 Net interest income after provision for loan

and lease losses 8,464 8,518 8,773 9,171 7,539 25,755 20,995 Non-interest income 1,414 1,291 1,265 1,158 2,112 3,970 4,384 Non-interest expense 8,546 8,504 8,453 8,382 9,142 25,503 23,935 Income before income taxes 1,332 1,305 1,585 1,947 509 4,222 1,444 Provision for income taxes 214 300 351 470 269 865 431 Net income $ 1,118 $ 1,005 $ 1,234 $ 1,477 $ 240 $ 3,357 $ 1,013 Per Share Data: Basic net income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.23 $ 0.04 $ 0.52 $ 0.17 Diluted net income per share $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.03 $ 0.49 $ 0.15 Dividends declared $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Key Measures (Period End): Total assets $ 771,930 $ 777,171 $ 795,334 $ 791,939 $ 802,595 Tangible assets (1) 762,996 768,115 786,150 782,627 793,038 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 544,519 511,515 502,760 514,867 519,822 Allowance for loan and lease losses 5,585 5,087 4,924 5,055 5,116 Investment securities, net 114,309 136,649 148,025 153,949 159,496 Total deposits 677,640 682,806 703,361 704,725 715,761 Short-term borrowings 221 73 — 527 192 Total shareholders’ equity 83,790 83,748 81,573 79,437 77,470 Tangible common equity (1) 74,856 74,692 72,389 70,125 67,913 Book value per common share 13.47 13.28 12.94 12.61 12.30 Tangible book value per common share (1) 12.03 11.84 11.48 11.13 10.79 Key Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.57 % 0.51 % 0.63 % 0.74 % 0.14 % 0.57 % 0.21 % Return on average common equity

(annualized) 5.28 % 4.89 % 6.21 % 7.49 % 1.25 % 5.45 % 1.79 % Return on average tangible common equity

(annualized) (1) 5.92 % 5.50 % 7.01 % 8.52 % 1.30 % 6.13 % 1.81 % Net interest margin 5.23 % 5.21 % 5.17 % 5.27 % 5.25 % 5.20 % 5.27 % Efficiency ratio (2) 79.4 % 80.8 % 81.0 % 77.6 % 87.6 % 80.4 % 86.9 % Net loans to deposits 80.4 % 74.9 % 71.5 % 73.1 % 72.6 % Net loans to assets 70.5 % 65.8 % 63.2 % 65.0 % 64.8 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 9.81 % 9.72 % 9.21 % 8.96 % 8.56 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (3) 9.55 % 9.43 % 9.22 % 8.96 % 8.78 % Allowance for loan losses as % of loans 1.02 % 0.98 % 0.97 % 0.97 % 0.97 % Nonperforming assets as % of total assets 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.39 % 0.54 % 0.66 % (1) Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation of tangible balances and measures beginning on page 10 (2) Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income) (3) First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/

Rate % Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/

Rate % ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans – Bank $ 430,307 $ 5,634 5.19 % $ 315,278 $ 3,859 4.86 % Loans – ALC 107,987 4,480 16.46 % 104,447 4,536 17.23 % Taxable investment securities 125,730 648 2.04 % 161,560 814 2.00 % Tax-exempt investment securities 1,981 14 2.80 % 2,217 16 2.86 % Federal funds sold 14,442 85 2.34 % 15,102 79 2.08 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 28,858 166 2.28 % 30,236 148 1.94 % Total interest-earning assets 709,305 11,027 6.17 % 628,840 9,452 5.96 % Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 72,414 61,923 Total $ 781,719 $ 690,763 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 165,877 $ 217 0.52 % $ 156,142 $ 181 0.46 % Savings deposits 157,822 389 0.98 % 134,673 277 0.82 % Time deposits 241,433 1,016 1.67 % 217,288 662 1.21 % Borrowings 10,166 58 2.26 % 5,888 4 0.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 575,298 1,680 1.16 % 513,991 1,124 0.87 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 111,845 92,841 Other liabilities 10,585 7,628 Shareholders’ equity 83,991 76,303 Total $ 781,719 $ 690,763 Net interest income $ 9,347 $ 8,328 Net interest margin 5.23 % 5.25 %

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Annualized Yield/

Rate % Average

Balance Interest Annualized Yield/

Rate % ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans – Bank $ 417,018 $ 16,374 5.25 % $ 277,839 $ 9,590 4.61 % Loans – ALC 104,286 13,246 16.98 % 99,222 13,225 17.82 % Taxable investment securities 138,646 2,201 2.12 % 170,671 2,548 2.00 % Tax-exempt investment securities 2,125 43 2.71 % 4,426 116 3.50 % Federal funds sold 12,246 227 2.48 % 9,838 144 1.96 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 38,890 672 2.31 % 25,074 338 1.80 % Total interest-earning assets 713,211 32,763 6.14 % 587,070 25,961 5.91 % Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 71,834 59,550 Total $ 785,045 $ 646,620 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 168,284 $ 639 0.51 % $ 160,094 $ 520 0.43 % Savings deposits 163,981 1,309 1.07 % 107,444 488 0.61 % Time deposits 246,961 3,004 1.63 % 192,750 1,611 1.12 % Borrowings 3,574 58 2.17 % 16,895 198 1.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 582,800 5,010 1.15 % 477,183 2,817 0.79 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 110,291 86,490 Other liabilities 9,633 7,088 Shareholders’ equity 82,321 75,859 Total $ 785,045 $ 646,620 Net interest income $ 27,753 $ 23,144 Net interest margin 5.20 % 5.27 %

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,358 $ 9,796 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 23,077 39,803 Total cash and cash equivalents 35,435 49,599 Federal funds sold 10,080 8,354 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 96,550 132,487 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 17,759 21,462 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 713 703 Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses of $5,585 and

$5,055, respectively 544,519 514,867 Premises and equipment, net 29,319 27,643 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 15,469 15,237 Accrued interest receivable 2,348 2,816 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 8,934 9,312 Other real estate owned 1,248 1,505 Other assets 9,556 7,954 Total assets $ 771,930 $ 791,939 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits $ 677,640 $ 704,725 Accrued interest expense 548 424 Other liabilities 9,731 6,826 Short-term borrowings 221 527 Total liabilities 688,140 712,502 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

7,568,053 and 7,562,264 shares issued, respectively; 6,222,230 and 6,298,062

shares outstanding, respectively 75 75 Surplus 13,730 13,496 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (573 ) (2,377 ) Retained earnings 91,731 88,668 Less treasury stock: 1,345,823 and 1,264,202 shares at cost, respectively (21,173 ) (20,414 ) Noncontrolling interest — (11 ) Total shareholders’ equity 83,790 79,437 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 771,930 $ 791,939

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 10,114 $ 8,395 $ 29,620 $ 22,815 Interest on investment securities 913 1,057 3,143 3,146 Total interest income 11,027 9,452 32,763 25,961 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,622 1,120 4,952 2,619 Interest on borrowings 58 4 58 198 Total interest expense 1,680 1,124 5,010 2,817 Net interest income 9,347 8,328 27,753 23,144 Provision for loan and lease losses 883 789 1,998 2,149 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 8,464 7,539 25,755 20,995 Non-interest income: Service and other charges on deposit accounts 472 489 1,375 1,400 Credit insurance income 175 198 426 516 Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities 45 — 67 105 Net gain on settlement of derivative contracts — 981 — 981 Mortgage fees from secondary market 91 128 380 389 Other income, net 631 316 1,722 993 Total non-interest income 1,414 2,112 3,970 4,384 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,089 4,643 15,272 13,743 Net occupancy and equipment 1,055 983 3,190 2,745 Computer services 421 328 1,105 937 Fees for professional services 316 242 879 781 Acquisition expenses — 1,492 — 1,492 Other expense 1,665 1,454 5,057 4,237 Total non-interest expense 8,546 9,142 25,503 23,935 Income before income taxes 1,332 509 4,222 1,444 Provision for income taxes 214 269 865 431 Net income $ 1,118 $ 240 $ 3,357 $ 1,013 Basic net income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.04 $ 0.52 $ 0.17 Diluted net income per share $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.49 $ 0.15 Dividends per share $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.06

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP-based results. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of operating income, tangible assets and equity, and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of each relevant non-GAAP measure to GAAP-based measures included in the financial statements previously presented in the press release.

Operating Income

In addition to GAAP-based measures of net income, management periodically reviews certain non-GAAP measures of pre-tax income that factor out the impact of discrete income or expense items that, although not infrequent or nonrecurring, tend to fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter or are based on events that are not necessarily indicative of the Company’s core operating earnings as a financial institution. An example includes the provision for loan and lease losses which, although a core part of the Company’s operating activities, may fluctuate significantly based on the level of loan growth in a quarter, changes in economic factors or other events during the quarter. Examples of items that are not necessarily considered by management to be core to the Company’s operating earnings include accretion and amortization of discounts, premiums and intangible assets associated with purchase accounting. In its own analysis, management has defined operating income as a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts net income for the following items:

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

Accretion of discount on purchased loans

Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits

Gains (losses) on sales and prepayments of investment securities

Gains (losses) on settlements of derivative contracts

Gains (losses) on sales of foreclosed real estate

Provision for loan and lease losses

Amortization of core deposit intangible asset

Acquisition expenses

A reconciliation of the Company’s net income to its operating income for each of the most recent five quarters as of September 30, 2019 is set forth below. A limitation of the non-GAAP calculation of operating income presented below is that the adjustments to the comparable GAAP measure (net income) include gains, losses or expenses that the Company does not expect to continue to recognize at a consistent level in the future; however, the adjustments of these items should not be construed as an inference that these gains, losses or expenses are unusual, infrequent or nonrecurring.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING INCOME – LINKED QUARTERS (Non-U.S. GAAP Unaudited Reconciliation) Quarter Ended 2019 2018 September

30, June

30, March

31, December

31, September

30, (Dollars in Thousands) Net income $ 1,118 $ 1,005 $ 1,234 $ 1,477 $ 240 Add back: Provision for income taxes 214 300 351 470 269 Income before income taxes 1,332 1,305 1,585 1,947 509 Add back (subtract) adjustments to net interest income: Accretion of discount on purchased loans (180 ) (172 ) (234 ) (249 ) (77 ) Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits (21 ) (35 ) (64 ) (129 ) (59 ) Net adjustments to net interest income (201 ) (207 ) (298 ) (378 ) (136 ) Add back (subtract) non-interest adjustments: Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities (45 ) (9 ) (13 ) (13 ) — Net gain on settlement of derivative contracts — — — — (981 ) Net loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed real estate 19 (3 ) 30 65 (79 ) Provision for loan and lease losses 883 715 400 473 789 Amortization of core deposit intangible 122 128 128 128 43 Acquisition expenses — — — 149 1,492 Net non-interest adjustments 979 831 545 802 1,264 Operating income $ 2,110 $ 1,929 $ 1,832 $ 2,371 $ 1,637

Tangible Balances and Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company’s capitalization to other organizations. In management’s experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company’s consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company’s calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 September

30, June

30, March

31, December

31, September

30, September

30, September

30, (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited Reconciliation) TANGIBLE BALANCES Total assets $ 771,930 $ 777,171 $ 795,334 $ 791,939 $ 802,595 Less: Goodwill 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,552 Less: Core deposit intangible 1,499 1,621 1,749 1,877 2,005 Tangible assets (a) $ 762,996 $ 768,115 $ 786,150 $ 782,627 $ 793,038 Total shareholders’ equity $ 83,790 $ 83,748 $ 81,573 $ 79,437 $ 77,470 Less: Goodwill 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,552 Less: Core deposit intangible 1,499 1,621 1,749 1,877 2,005 Tangible common equity (b) $ 74,856 $ 74,692 $ 72,389 $ 70,125 $ 67,913 Average shareholders’ equity $ 83,991 $ 82,335 $ 80,600 $ 78,275 $ 76,303 $ 82,321 $ 75,858 Less: Average goodwill 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,551 2,517 7,435 839 Less: Average core deposit intangible 1,556 1,683 1,818 1,960 676 1,685 225 Average tangible shareholders’ equity (c) $ 75,000 $ 73,217 $ 71,347 $ 68,764 $ 73,110 $ 73,201 $ 74,794 Net income (d) $ 1,118 $ 1,005 $ 1,234 $ 1,477 $ 240 $ 3,357 $ 1,013 Common shares outstanding (in thousands) (e) 6,222 6,306 6,304 6,298 6,297 TANGIBLE MEASURES Tangible book value per common share (b)/(e) $ 12.03 $ 11.84 $ 11.48 $ 11.13 $ 10.79 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)/(a) 9.81 % 9.72 % 9.21 % 8.96 % 8.56 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 5.92 % 5.50 % 7.01 % 8.52 % 1.30 % 6.13 % 1.81 % (1) Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders’ equity (c)