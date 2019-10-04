Breaking News
First Western Financial, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, October 24

DENVER, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado (“First Western”), announced today that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the markets close on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 25, 2019, to discuss First Western’s financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the News & Events page of First Western’s investor relations website.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Information:

Date: Friday, October 25, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Telephone Access: (877) 405-1628

Telephone Replay (available through November 1, 2019): (855) 859-2056 (domestic); access code 7935958

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News & Events page of First Western’s investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California.  First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services.  First Western’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.”

Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Tony Rossi
310-622-8221

Larry Clark
310-622-8223
[email protected]
[email protected]

