Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary

Total deposits increased $237.8 million, at an annualized rate of 43.9%, in Q4 2022

Total loans held for investment increased $121.2 million, at an annualized rate of 20.6%, in Q4 2022

Net income available to common shareholders of $5.5 million in Q4 2022 , compared to $6.2 million in Q3 2022 and $1.9 million in Q4 2021

Diluted EPS of $0.56 in Q4 2022 , compared to $0.64 in Q3 2022 and $0.23 in Q4 2021

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (1) of $8.5 million in Q4 2022 , compared to $ 10 .0 million in Q3 2022 and $3.4 million in Q4 2021

Book value per common share increased to $25.37, or 2.5%, from $24.74 as of Q3 2022, and was up 9.1% from $23.25 as of Q4 2021

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Western Financial, Inc. (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Net income available to common shareholders was $5.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares to $6.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, and $1.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “We had another strong quarter of business development resulting in double-digit annualized loan and deposit growth. While tightening our underwriting criteria and loan pricing, given the potential for weakening economic conditions, we still had 21% annualized loan growth, partially driven by increasing contributions from the teams we have added to expand our presence in Arizona, Wyoming and Montana. Importantly, our increased focus on deposit gathering resulted in deposit growth that was more than twice the rate of our loan growth, which significantly reduced our loan-to-deposit ratio. Our balance sheet growth enabled us to continue generating strong earnings and further growth in book value and tangible book value per share.

“With our conservatively underwritten, well diversified loan portfolio and the financial strength of the clients we serve, we have consistently maintained strong asset quality during past economic downturns and we expect it to continue performing well this year. At the same time, given the strong business development capabilities we have built and the increasing traction we are getting in our newer markets, we expect to continue generating solid balance sheet growth, realizing more operating leverage, and delivering a higher level of earnings. While it appears that the macroeconomic environment will be challenging in 2023, we believe we are well positioned to continue profitably growing our franchise and creating shareholder value,” said Mr. Wylie.

(1) Represe nts a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 21,842 $ 22,906 $ 14,407 Provision for loan losses 1,197 1,756 812 Total non-interest income 6,561 6,345 9,516 Total non-interest expense 19,905 19,260 20,524 Income before income taxes 7,301 8,235 2,587 Income tax expense 1,830 2,014 670 Net income available to common shareholders 5,471 6,221 1,917 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) 5,617 6,337 4,776 Basic earnings per common share 0.58 0.66 0.24 Adjusted basic earnings per common share(1) 0.59 0.67 0.59 Diluted earnings per common share 0.56 0.64 0.23 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) 0.58 0.66 0.57 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.79 % 0.97 % 0.37 % Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)(1) 0.82 0.99 0.91 Return on average shareholders’ equity (annualized) 9.17 10.70 4.28 Adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity (annualized)(1) 9.41 10.90 10.66 Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 10.48 12.28 4.10 Adjusted return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 10.76 12.51 10.21 Net interest margin 3.32 3.76 2.92 Efficiency ratio(1) 67.66 64.94 71.77

____________________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter 2022

Revenue

Gross revenue (1) was $29.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a slight decrease of 1.0% from $29.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, gross revenue increased 23.8% from $23.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by growth in interest-earning assets and an increase in net interest margin.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $21.8 million, a decrease of 4.6% from $22.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was due to higher interest expense resulting from the strong growth in total deposits in the fourth quarter, as well as an increase in the average cost of deposits due to the rising rate environment and a highly competitive deposit market.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income increased 51.6% from $14.4 million. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was due to an increase in net interest margin attributable to the higher rate environment and increased average interest-earning assets. The increase in average interest-earning assets was driven by growth in average loans of $782.4 million compared to December 31, 2021, resulting from organic loan growth and the Teton acquisition.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased 44 bps to 3.32% from 3.76% reported in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to a 106 bps increase in average cost of funds, driven by a rising rate environment and a highly competitive deposit market.

The yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.93% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 4.38% in the third quarter of 2022 and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 2.09% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 0.73% in the third quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 2.92%, primarily due to increased yields attributable to the rising rate environment and higher average loan balances as a result of strong organic loan growth and the Teton acquisition, more than offsetting the increase in cost of funds.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.6 million, an increase of 3.4%, from $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. This was primarily due to an $0.8 million increase in risk management and insurance fees due to seasonal increases, partially offset by losses on loans held for investment under the fair value option of $0.5 million due primarily to the rising rate environment.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, non-interest income decreased 31.1% from $9.5 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower mortgage segment activity as higher interest rates drove declines in both refinance and purchase volume, and lower Trust and investment management fees derived from reduced assets under management (“AUM”) balances, which were negatively impacted by lower equity and fixed income market valuations.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $19.9 million, an increase of 3.3%, from $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in data processing fees and other operational costs attributable to nonrecurring implementation charges related to the trust and investment management system enhancements.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, non-interest expense decreased 3.0% from $20.5 million. The decrease was primarily due to the addition of Teton’s operations at the end of 2021 which increased data processing costs for one-time system conversion and termination fees.

The impact of the merger and acquisition activity was as follows (in thousands):

As of or for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders(1) Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,471 $ 6,221 $ 1,917 Plus: acquisition related expenses Salaries and employee benefits 112 98 547 Professional services 87 90 713 Data processing(2) — (96 ) 2,428 Technology and information systems 1 1 — Marketing — 7 — Other (5 ) 54 8 Less: income tax impact 49 38 837 Adjusted net income available to shareholders(1) $ 5,617 $ 6,337 $ 4,776 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(1) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.64 $ 0.23 Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact 0.02 0.02 0.34 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 0.57

_____________________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2) Represents reduced contract termination fees from the system conversion.

The Company’s efficiency ratio(1) was 67.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 64.9% in the third quarter of 2022 and 71.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an effective tax rate of 25.1%, compared to 24.5% for the third quarter of 2022.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.48 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 5.1% from $2.35 billion as of September 30, 2022, and an increase of 26.7% from $1.95 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase in total loans held for investment from September 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to growth in the residential mortgage, construction and development, and commercial and industrial portfolios. The increase in total loans held for investment from December 31, 2021 was attributable to loan growth distributed amongst our residential mortgage, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate portfolios.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.41 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 11.0% from $2.17 billion as of September 30, 2022. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, total deposits increased 9.0% from $2.21 billion as of December 31, 2021, driven primarily by organic growth through expanded client relationships.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were $146.9 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $126.3 million from $273.2 million as of September 30, 2022, and an increase of $108.3 million from $38.6 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in borrowings from September 30, 2022 was driven by our reduced reliance on FHLB borrowings due to deposit growth throughout the quarter. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, total borrowings increased to support the strong loan growth throughout 2022.

Subordinated notes were $52.1 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $19.5 million from $32.6 million as of September 30, 2022 and an increase of $13.1 million from $39.0 million as of December 31, 2021. On December 5, 2022, the Company completed the issuance and sale of subordinated notes (the “December 2022 Sub Notes”) totaling $20.0 million in aggregate principal amount. The December 2022 Sub Notes mature on December 15, 2032 (the “Maturity Date”) and accrue interest at a rate of 7.00% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, to, but excluding, December 15, 2027. From and including December 15, 2027 to, but excluding the Maturity Date or early redemption date, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to Three-Month term SOFR, or an alternative rate determined in accordance with the terms of the Notes if Three-Month Term SOFR cannot be determined or a Benchmark Transition Event (as defined in the Notes) has occurred, plus 328 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears.

Assets Under Management

AUM increased by $188.6 million during the fourth quarter to $6.11 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $5.92 billion as of September 30, 2022. This increase was attributable to an increase in market values at the end of the fourth quarter 2022. Total AUM decreased by $1.24 billion compared to December 31, 2021 from $7.35 billion, which was primarily attributable to a decline in market values throughout 2022 resulting in a decrease in the value of AUM balances.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $12.3 million, or 0.43% of total assets, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $3.9 million, or 0.14% of total assets, as of September 30, 2022 and $4.3 million, or 0.17% of total assets, as of December 31, 2021. The increase in non-performing assets is related to the addition of $8.9 million in problem loan credits at the end of the fourth quarter. The Company did not add a specific reserve to these new problem credits due to adequate collateral coverage as of December 31, 2022.

The Company recorded a provision of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a provision of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 represented general provisioning consistent with our net growth of the bank originated loan portfolio and changes in our portfolio mix.

The Company adopted the new current expected credit losses (“CECL”) standard effective January 1, 2023. Based on preliminary results, the Company expects its allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) coverage ratio to be within a range of approximately 75-90 bps of total loans and 30-45 bps coverage on off-balance sheet commitments.

Capital

As of December 31, 2022, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

December 31, 2022 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.28 % Common Equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) to risk-weighted assets 9.28 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.37 Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.81 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.29 CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.29 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.06 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.65

Book value per common share increased 2.5% from $24.74 as of September 30, 2022 to $25.37 as of December 31, 2022, and was up 9.1% from $23.25 as of December 31, 2021.

Tangible book value per common share (1) increased 3.0% from $21.35 as of September 30, 2022 to $21.99 as of December 31, 2022, and was up 10.7% from $19.87 as of December 31, 2021.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, January 27, 2023. Telephone access: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIef5fe496336a49e087313418c55050b5

A slide presentation relating to the fourth quarter 2022 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com.

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Gross Revenue,” “Allowance for Loan Losses to Bank Originated Loans Excluding PPP,” “Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” and “Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity”. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “position,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects; integration risks and projected cost savings in connection with acquisitions; the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our investment securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 15, 2022 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Tony Rossi

310-622-8221

MYFW@finprofiles.com

IR@myfw.com





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 30,203 $ 24,831 $ 15,398 Loans accounted for under the fair value option 488 513 — Investment securities 645 653 225 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 931 533 109 Dividends, restricted stock 238 109 20 Total interest and dividend income 32,505 26,639 15,752 Interest expense: Deposits 8,260 2,706 813 Other borrowed funds 2,403 1,027 532 Total interest expense 10,663 3,733 1,345 Net interest income 21,842 22,906 14,407 Less: provision for loan losses 1,197 1,756 812 Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 20,645 21,150 13,595 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 4,358 4,639 5,184 Net gain on mortgage loans 775 885 2,470 Bank fees 812 586 615 Risk management and insurance fees 924 115 676 Income on company-owned life insurance 88 88 88 Net (loss)/gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (602 ) (134 ) — Unrealized gain/(loss) recognized on equity securities — 75 — Net gain/(loss) on equity interests — 6 483 Other 206 85 — Total non-interest income 6,561 6,345 9,516 Total income before non-interest expense 27,206 27,495 23,111 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 11,679 11,566 11,013 Occupancy and equipment 1,910 1,836 1,588 Professional services 2,027 2,316 2,164 Technology and information systems 1,168 1,172 916 Data processing 1,223 888 3,307 Marketing 500 403 497 Amortization of other intangible assets 77 77 4 Net (gain)/loss on assets held for sale — (1 ) — Net (gain)/loss on sale of other real estate owned (3 ) (41 ) — Other 1,324 1,044 1,035 Total non-interest expense 19,905 19,260 20,524 Income before income taxes 7,301 8,235 2,587 Income tax expense 1,830 2,014 670 Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,471 $ 6,221 $ 1,917 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 0.24 Diluted 0.56 0.64 0.23

First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 4,926 $ 8,308 $ 6,487 Federal funds sold — — 1,491 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 191,586 156,940 379,005 Total cash and cash equivalents 196,512 165,248 386,983 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value — — 56,211 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $74,718 and $78,624 as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively) 81,056 84,257 — Correspondent bank stock, at cost 7,110 12,783 2,584 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 8,839 12,743 30,620 Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,965 — — Loans (includes $23,321, $22,871, and $0 measured at fair value, respectively) 2,469,413 2,351,322 1,949,137 Allowance for loan losses (17,183 ) (16,081 ) (13,732 ) Loans, net 2,452,230 2,335,241 1,935,405 Premises and equipment, net 25,118 24,668 23,976 Accrued interest receivable 10,445 8,451 7,151 Accounts receivable 4,873 5,947 5,267 Other receivables 1,973 2,868 1,949 Other real estate owned, net — 187 — Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 32,104 32,181 31,902 Deferred tax assets, net 6,914 6,849 6,845 Company-owned life insurance 16,152 16,064 15,803 Other assets 21,457 21,212 22,678 Assets held for sale — — 115 Total assets $ 2,866,748 $ 2,728,699 $ 2,527,489 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 583,092 $ 662,055 $ 636,304 Interest-bearing 1,822,137 1,505,392 1,569,399 Total deposits 2,405,229 2,167,447 2,205,703 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings 146,886 273,225 38,629 Subordinated notes 52,132 32,584 39,031 Accrued interest payable 1,125 664 355 Other liabilities 20,512 19,917 24,730 Total liabilities 2,625,884 2,493,837 2,308,448 Shareholders’ Equity Total shareholders’ equity 240,864 234,862 219,041 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,866,748 $ 2,728,699 $ 2,527,489

First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Loan Portfolio Cash, Securities, and Other(1) $ 165,670 $ 154,748 $ 261,190 Consumer and Other(2) 49,954 50,429 34,758 Construction and Development 288,497 228,060 178,716 1-4 Family Residential 898,154 822,796 580,872 Non-Owner Occupied CRE 496,776 527,836 482,622 Owner Occupied CRE 216,056 220,075 212,426 Commercial and Industrial 361,028 350,954 203,584 Total loans held for investment 2,476,135 2,354,898 1,954,168 Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net(3) (6,722 ) (3,576 ) (5,031 ) Gross loans $ 2,469,413 $ 2,351,322 $ 1,949,137 Mortgage loans held for sale $ 8,839 $ 12,743 $ 30,620 Loans held for sale 1,965 — — Deposit Portfolio Money market deposit accounts $ 1,336,092 $ 1,010,846 $ 1,056,669 Time deposits 224,090 186,680 170,491 Negotiable order of withdrawal accounts 234,778 277,225 309,940 Savings accounts 27,177 30,641 32,299 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,822,137 1,505,392 1,569,399 Noninterest-bearing accounts 583,092 662,055 636,304 Total deposits $ 2,405,229 $ 2,167,447 $ 2,205,703

___________________

(1) Includes PPP loans of $7.1 million as of December 31, 2022, $7.7 million as of September 30, 2022, and $46.8 million as of December 31, 2021.

(2) Includes loans held for investment accounted for under fair value option of $23.4 million and $22.6 million as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

(3) Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

As of or for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Average Balance Sheets Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 103,190 $ 101,564 $ 277,915 Federal funds sold — 260 1,491 Investment securities 84,017 87,340 36,001 Correspondent bank stock 11,880 4,924 1,744 Loans 2,436,273 2,241,343 1,653,919 Interest-earning assets 2,635,360 2,435,431 1,971,070 Mortgage loans held for sale 9,065 11,535 39,112 Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale 2,644,425 2,446,966 2,010,182 Allowance for loan losses (16,724 ) (14,981 ) (13,224 ) Noninterest-earning assets 125,355 126,457 94,589 Total assets $ 2,753,056 $ 2,558,442 $ 2,091,547 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,582,587 $ 1,480,288 $ 1,195,986 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 212,693 119,025 49,115 Subordinated notes 38,335 32,564 39,017 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,833,615 1,631,877 1,284,118 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 659,076 673,949 608,693 Other liabilities 21,660 20,103 19,566 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 680,736 694,052 628,259 Total shareholders’ equity 238,705 232,513 179,170 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,753,056 $ 2,558,442 $ 2,091,547 Yields/Cost of funds (annualized) Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3.61 % 2.08 % 0.16 % Investment securities 3.07 2.99 2.50 Correspondent bank stock 8.01 8.85 4.59 Loans 5.04 4.52 3.72 Interest-earning assets 4.93 4.38 3.20 Mortgage loans held for sale 6.44 5.44 3.14 Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale 4.94 4.38 3.20 Interest-bearing deposits 2.09 0.73 0.27 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 3.61 2.23 0.45 Subordinated notes 5.07 4.45 4.89 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.33 0.92 0.42 Net interest margin 3.32 3.76 2.92 Net interest rate spread 2.61 3.46 2.77

First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

As of or for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 12,349 $ 3,744 $ 4,327 Non-performing assets 12,349 3,931 4,327 Net charge-offs 95 32 44 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.50 % 0.16 % 0.22 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.43 0.14 0.17 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 139.14 429.51 317.36 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.70 0.68 0.70 Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP(1) 0.78 0.77 0.88 Net charge-offs to average loans(2) 0.00 0.00 0.00 Assets Under Management $ 6,106,973 $ 5,918,403 $ 7,351,840 Market Data Book value per share at period end 25.37 24.74 23.25 Tangible book value per common share(1) 21.99 21.35 19.87 Weighted average outstanding shares, basic 9,493,732 9,481,311 8,043,469 Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted 9,702,908 9,673,078 8,370,998 Shares outstanding at period end 9,495,440 9,492,006 9,419,271 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.28 % 9.54 % 10.54 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 9.28 9.54 10.54 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.37 11.84 13.54 Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.81 8.18 9.31 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.29 10.32 11.40 CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.29 10.32 11.40 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.06 11.09 12.19 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.65 8.84 10.05

____________________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2) Value results in an immaterial amount.





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of or for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 Tangible Common Total shareholders’ equity $ 240,864 $ 234,862 $ 219,041 Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net 32,104 32,181 31,902 Tangible common equity $ 208,760 $ 202,681 $ 187,139 Common shares outstanding, end of period 9,495,440 9,492,006 9,419,271 Tangible common book value per share $ 21.99 $ 21.35 $ 19.87 Net income available to common shareholders 5,471 6,221 1,917 Return on tangible common equity (annualized) 10.48 % 12.28 % 4.10 % Efficiency Non-interest expense $ 19,905 $ 19,260 $ 20,524 Less: amortization 77 77 4 Less: acquisition related expenses 195 154 3,696 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 19,633 $ 19,029 $ 16,824 Total income before non-interest expense $ 27,206 $ 27,495 $ 23,111 Less: unrealized gain/(loss) recognized on equity securities — 75 — Less: net (loss)/gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (602 ) (134 ) — Less: net gain/(loss) on equity interests — 6 483 Less: net (loss)/gain on loans held for sale at fair value(1) (12 ) — — Plus: provision for loan losses 1,197 1,756 812 Gross revenue $ 29,017 $ 29,304 $ 23,440 Efficiency ratio 67.66 % 64.94 % 71.77 % Allowance to Bank Originated Loans Excluding PPP Total loans held for investment $ 2,476,135 $ 2,354,898 $ 1,954,168 Less: loans acquired 234,717 248,573 360,661 Less: bank originated PPP loans 6,378 6,905 40,062 Less: loans accounted for under fair value 23,415 22,648 — Bank originated loans excluding PPP $ 2,211,625 $ 2,076,772 $ 1,553,445 Allowance for loan losses $ 17,183 $ 16,081 $ 13,732 Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.88 %

____________________

(1) Presented in Other Non-interest income on the Consolidated Financial Summary statements





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)