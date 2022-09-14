Breaking News
FirstBank Announces Empower All, Financial Education Resources to Help you Bank with Confidence

New bilingual financial education program strengthens FirstBank’s commitment to its communities

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is launching its “Empower All” initiative, which is a collection of online financial education resources, videos and in-person events to help foster financial independence. All videos and resources are offered in English at efirstbank.com/empowerall and Spanish at efirstbank.com/todos.

FirstBank created its “Empower All” campaign believing everyone should have the foundation to build strong financial habits. “Empower All” topics include how to build and improve credit, the steps to buying a home, fraud prevention, saving, budgeting and investing as well as banking basics. FirstBank also provides easy-to-follow tips and tricks on financial health, business success, homeownership and more on the bank’s Smart Cents blog.

Throughout September and early October, FirstBank is hosting free bilingual events, providing the opportunity to learn more about “Empower All”, enjoy free food and refreshments from local restaurants and a chance to win prizes.

“No individual should be held back from achieving their goals because of limited access to financial education,” said Kevin Classen, President of FirstBank. “We are thrilled to connect with our communities on a deeper level and offer real-world tools to help individuals and families cultivate a strong financial future.” 

In addition, FirstBank created a Multicultural Banking Center (MBC), which joined the organization’s Spanish and Asian Banking Centers, where customers can receive banking services and financial literacy in their native language, ranging from Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese to Ethiopian dialects and more. The MBC also provides opportunities for various businesses, nonprofits, and community members to attend networking events and collaborate on community projects.

See the full “Empower All” event schedule below or at efirstbankblog.com/empowerall. These events have limited spots and are first come, first served.

Wednesday, September 7, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Aurora: Mariscos El Rey – 10293 E Iliff Ave.

Thursday, September 8, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Denver: Kitchen Network – 1785 Quebec St.

Tuesday, September 13, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Greeley: 477 Distilling – 825 9th St. Unit B

Wednesday, September 14, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Glenwood Springs: Tequila’s – 132 W 6th St.

Tuesday, September 20, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Colorado Springs: Senor Manuel Mexican Cuisine – 4660 N Nevada Ave.

Thursday, September 22, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

  • Thornton: FirstBank – 3990 E 104th Ave.

Thursday, September 22, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Edwards: Fiesta’s Café & Cantina – 57 Edwards Access Rd.

Thursday, October 6, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Indio, CA: El Tapatio Restaurant – 83161 Indio Blvd.
  • Longmont: Las Palmeras – 199 S Main St.
  • Avondale, AZ: Raul & Theresa’s Restaurant, 519 W Main St.

Online resources for Empower All are available in English and Spanish. 

About FirstBank
FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $80 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

MEMBER FDIC

Media Contact
Chandra Brin
303.235.1402
Chandra.Brin@efirstbank.com

 

