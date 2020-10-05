FirstBank & Trust Donates $20,000 to Tahoka ISD Elementary School

Lubbock, TX, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FirstBank & Trust announced today it will donate $20,000 to Tahoka ISD Elementary School on World Teachers’ Day.

“World Teachers’ Day is dedicated to recognizing teachers for the important work they do to help our children learn, grow and succeed,” said Greg Garland, President of FirstBank & Trust. “It also serves as a reminder that this is a particularly challenging year for many of our K-12 schools, teachers and students.”

Through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org, the funds are intended for the school to purchase much-needed tools and materials, so they can successfully and safely continue to operate.

“Whether school is taking place in the classroom or remotely from home, the need for additional school supplies, especially personal protective equipment (PPE) and technology is significant,” said Garland “Our hope is that these funds will give students access to the resources they need.”

FirstBank & Trust’s mission is to enrich lives in their communities. Earlier this year FirstBank & Trust contributed $100,000 to Lubbock to the Community Foundation of West Texas’ South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund, the YWCA and Open Door of Lubbock with additional donations in other West Texas communities in support of their response to challenges created by COVID-19.

About FirstBank & Trust

FirstBank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is state chartered community bank with more than $1.2 billion in assets, serving Lubbock and its surrounding communities. Through its subsidiary, PrimeWest Mortgage Corporation, the bank also engages in mortgage lending in Lubbock and the South Plains. FirstBank & Trust’s strengths are in commercial and industrial lending, as well as residential construction and development lending. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Lubbock, Texas. Additional information about FirstBank & Trust is available at www.firstbanktexas.com. FirstBank & Trust is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $15 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com .

About AdoptAClassroom.org

We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from Guidestar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

