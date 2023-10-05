The bank’s latest campaign earnings will support water conservation efforts, improving bee health and planting trees

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FirstBank , one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” culminated its Go Green campaign with a $60,000 contribution to three planet-helping causes.

FirstBank, which is also celebrating its 60th anniversary, enabled customers who opened a checking account during the campaign period to receive a Recovered Ocean-Bound Plastic Visa® (ROBP) debit card and choose between three environmental nonprofits to receive a donation.

“We are committed to living by our ‘banking for good’ mission, and part of that commitment includes contributing to initiatives and organizations that benefit our planet,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. “We’re proud to support One Tree Planted, Western Resource Advocates and Project Apis m., and their work to improve our communities and the environment. Together, we are shaping a brighter future.”

Those who opened a checking account during the promotional period were invited to vote for their favorite cause, resulting in:

$17,000 donated to Western Resource Advocates to support water conservation and sustainability for rivers and waterways.

to support water conservation and sustainability for rivers and waterways. $20,000 donated to One Tree Planted to support tree reforestation, improve air quality, support wildlife and more.

to support tree reforestation, improve air quality, support wildlife and more. $23,000 donated to Project Apis m. to support honey bee health and solutions to promote sustainable pollination and food supply.

“This marks our third consecutive year partnering with FirstBank, and we are thrilled to continue our involvement,” said Michelle Senthivel, Sr. Account Manager at One Tree Planted. “By collaborating, we have the ability to inspire impactful change by educating others of the importance of our cause.”

In addition to the Go Green Campaign, FirstBank supports a number of environmental initiatives , from operating energy-efficient buildings to encouraging headquartered employees to work from home on Ozone Alert Days and using ROBP Visa® cards to reduce ocean waste.

To learn more about FirstBank’s commitment to doing what’s right for communities and the planet, please visit https://www.efirstbank.com/esg.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona, and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $85 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com . Member FDIC.

