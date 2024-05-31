Customers who open an account from June 1 to August 30 will be entered for a chance to win an e-bike or $500

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced the return of its ‘Go Green’ campaign. For every FirstBank checking account opened from June 1, 2024, to August 30, 2024, the bank will donate to causes that help save bees, conserve water, and plant trees. In addition, those who open a personal checking account during the campaign will be entered for a chance to win $500 or an e-bike.

Here’s how it works:

Open any checking account: New and existing customers can open any personal checking account from June 1 to August 30.

Help bees, water, and trees: For each personal checking account opened, FirstBank will donate to Project Apis m . , Western Resource Advocates , and One Tree Planted . The donation will be distributed equally between all three causes. The maximum donation will be $60,000.

, , and . The donation will be distributed equally between all three causes. The maximum donation will be $60,000. Enter to win $500 or an e-bike: Customers who open a personal checking account will be entered to win $500 or a Heybike Mars 2.0 e-bike. 10 e-bikes will be awarded, and 12 winners will receive $500. Winners will be randomly selected and notified at the end of the campaign.

“Our commitment to ‘banking for good’ extends beyond our customers, employees, and communities – it encompasses our planet,” said Kevin Classen, CEO of FirstBank. “Through initiatives like ‘Go Green’, we’re proud to partner with and support causes that carry out crucial work for the environment. Together, we can make a significant impact, one account, one tree, and one bee at a time.”

“Support for Project Apis m. through FirstBank’s ‘Go Green’ campaign means that we can fund more important honey bee research and plant more forage to support pollinators where they need it most,” said Danielle Downey, Executive Director of Project Apis m. “Thank you for your support!”

New customers will also receive a Recovered Ocean Bound Plastic (ROBP) Visa® debit card. FirstBank partnered with Clean Seas to create cards with recycled plastic sourced from the sea. Since 2022, over 180,000 FirstBank-branded ROBP cards have been distributed.

“Western Resource Advocates is thrilled to be part of the ‘Go Green’ campaign. Healthy rivers are the foundation of the West, providing critical fish and wildlife habitat, sustaining our communities, and supporting world-class outdoor recreation,” said Bart Miller, Director of the Western Resource Advocates Healthy Rivers Program. “The money raised through this campaign will support our work to save more water, protect more stream miles, and keep Western rivers healthy and flowing.”

“One Tree Planted is thrilled to be working with FirstBank for a fourth consecutive year on the ‘Go Green’ campaign. Creative campaigns like this not only support planting trees, they help raise awareness about the importance of trees and biodiversity,” said Michelle Senthviel, Sr. Account Manager at One Tree Planted. “We are grateful for their commitment to reforestation and their dedication to One Tree Planted.”

Last year, FirstBank launched the ‘Go Green’ campaign, which resulted in a $60,000 donation to Project Apis m., Western Resource Advocates, and One Tree Planted. Since 2021, in partnership with One Tree Planted, FirstBank has planted 110,000+ trees across Colorado, Arizona, and California.

To learn more about FirstBank’s campaign and official rules, visit efirstbank.com/green .

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Certain restrictions and requirements apply.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the top-performing and largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining over 100 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona, and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $90 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com. Member FDIC.

Media Contact:

Chandra Brin

303.235.1402

[email protected]