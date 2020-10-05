Breaking News
FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $360 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 36,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “FMAC.U” beginning October 6, 2020. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “FMAC” and “FMAC WS,” respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Credit Suisse is acting as sole book-running manager. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,400,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: [email protected]

Registration statements relating to the securities became effective on October 5, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement for the Company’s offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the preliminary prospectus included therein. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

