Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FirstNet, Built With AT&T, Teams With First H.E.L.P. to Support First Responders in Lorain County With #ResponderReadiness Training

FirstNet, Built With AT&T, Teams With First H.E.L.P. to Support First Responders in Lorain County With #ResponderReadiness Training

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Responder Readiness Class

Responder Readiness Class
Responder Readiness Class

ELYRIA, Ohio, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First H.E.L.P. (Honor, Educate, Lead and Prevent) and FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, are teaming up to provide first responders in communities in and near Lorain County with free world-class mental health training through First H.E.L.P.’s #ResponderReadiness Workshop Series. First responders can register today for trainings scheduled in Elyria on April 19-21. 

During the four-hour workshops, First Responders explore the 3Ps of #ResponderReadiness: Performance, Persistence, and Prevention. Through small group discussions, participants explore the impact that operational stress and trauma have on their careers and families and use scenario-based training to practice having difficult conversations about mental health and suicide prevention with friends, family members, and co-workers. First responders practice resilience skills using what First H.E.L.P. refers to as the R.A.N.G.E. of Resilience.

“By providing awareness and practical tools, we can help first responders perform at their best throughout their career, benefiting the responder, their family, their agency, and the community,” said Dr. Jeffrey McGill, First H.E.L.P.’s co-founder and CEO. 

Since 2016, First H.E.L.P. has tracked law enforcement suicides throughout the nation and in 2021, opened their efforts to include all first responders. The State of Ohio accounts for 43 of the 997 suicides reported to First H.E.L.P. since 2017, with two reported already in 2022.

The trainings are scheduled to take place in Elyria on April 19-21 at Lorain County Community College. 

AT&T is working to ease the burden for communities by providing high-quality training to Ohio first responders at no cost. FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government. 

“AT&T’s commitment to our public safety community goes beyond our FirstNet network connectivity,” said Dr. Anna Courie, DPN, RN, PHNA-BC, Director, Responder Wellness, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “We are dedicated to working with First H.E.L.P. to bring mental health resources to first responders across the country — especially in rural areas with limited access. This program with First H.E.L.P. will better equip first responders mentally and physically and help our public safety community stay safer.”

First H.E.L.P.’s #ResponderReadiness workshop series is a unique program that brings together all first responders in a cohesive training program where participants develop skills built around a common set of principles. 

The training program reinforces the strategic priorities established by the FirstNet Health and Wellness Coalition (FNHWC) to support first responders and their families. The mission of the FNHWC is to integrate responder, community, industry, and academic capabilities to support the health, wellness, and readiness of American first responders.

The two organizations hope to see this training reach far into local Ohio communities. While the training is open to federal, state, and large municipal responders, priority goes to smaller communities.

First Responders in and around Lorain County can register for this free training on First H.E.L.P.’s website: 1sthelp.org/event/2022elyria/.

CONTACT 
First H.E.L.P.
Joseph Willis, CLO
joe@1sthelp.org

Related Images

Image 1: Responder Readiness Class

In San Antonio, Texas, members of 15 agencies discuss mental resource awareness with First H.E.L.P. COO Steven Hough.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Responder Readiness Class

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.