NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FischTank PR, a leading public relations and marketing firm spanning sustainability/cleantech, B2B technologies, healthcare, real estate and professional services, today announced it has been chosen as the media relations partner for CREtech New York , September 19-20 – the flagship event from CREtech , the world’s leading community of professionals devoted to technological and sustainable innovation in the real estate sector – and CREtech Climate Day , September 21, both taking place at The Javits Center.

FischTank PR will be responsible for managing climate-related public relations before, during, and after CREtech New York and CREtech Climate Day. The firm will leverage its extensive network of sustainability and climate reporters who specialize in the convergence of real estate and technology. This effort aims to raise awareness of the event’s speakers, attendees, and sponsors. During CREtech Climate Day, FischTank PR will serve as the onsite media relations coordinator for all press associated with the event.

“It’s an honor to partner with the CREtech team, spotlighting the companies and individuals in real estate and climate tech who are so rapidly advancing building decarbonization efforts,” said Eric Fischgrund, founder, FischTank PR. “We have already seen a tremendous journalist response for the event and look forward to the conversations and takeaways from the conference.”

CREtech New York is anticipated to bring together more than 2,500 of the world’s premier real estate professionals including 500+ C-Suite executives and 100+ CIOs. Attendees will get a front row seat to exclusive presentations from leading C-Suite speakers , an expo hall packed with the latest real estate technology solutions, and the ability to schedule 1:1 in-person meetings through their event matchmaking app in CREtech’s industry renowned Tech Connect Lounge.

To register and learn more about CREtech New York, click here .

To register and learn more about CREtech Climate Day, click here .

To learn more about partnerships and sponsorship opportunities for CREtech New York and CREtech Climate Day, click here .

About CREtech

CREtech is Reimagining Real Estate. We are the largest international community of professionals devoted to technological innovation in the real estate sector. Our mission is to help the industry embrace, adopt, and future-proof its businesses. Our streaming, live/virtual events, and consulting platform inspires the next generation of ideas, processes, and people to champion the world’s largest asset class. Learn more: CREtech.com

About FischTank PR

FischTank PR is a full-service communications and marketing firm serving clients spanning various high growth industries, including cleantech and sustainability, B2B and emerging technologies, real estate, healthcare, and professional services. Incorporating an integrated strategy consisting of media relations, content writing, corporate communications, SEO/ORM, digital/social media, copywriting, and outbound marketing, FischTank helps clients amplify their message with results that impact their bottom line. For more information, visit http://www.FischTankPR.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter – @Fisch_Tank.

Media contact:

Jessica Reiner

FischTank PR

jessica@fischtankpr.com