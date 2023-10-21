2nd Fisher House donated at the Bay Pines, Florida VA Medical Center A new Fisher House in Florida was dedicated today by President of Fisher House Foundation David A. Coker and Bay Pines VA Director/CEO Paul M. Russo. The new home will triple Bay Pines VA’s capacity to offer a home away from home to the families of Veterans who are inpatients at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center. The nearly 15,000 sq. ft. Fisher House provides lodging for Veteran and military families at no cost, allowing them to be close to their loved ones while they receive medical care. At full occupancy, this second home is projected to serve up to 5,840 families annually, which could save more than half a million dollars in lodging costs per year.

“The addition of this second Fisher House allows us to expand the level of support we can offer to Veterans’ loved ones during their time of need,” said Bay Pines VA Director/CEO Paul M. Russo. “As Bay Pines VA continues to commemorate our 90th year, there is no better way to reinforce the importance of our mission of Serving Those Who Served Us than providing families in need with a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as a home away from home.”

“We are honored to bring this second house to Bay Pines. It is the ninth in Florida,” said Coker. “Many Veterans put down permanent roots in Florida and then travel to VA hospitals as medical needs from their service and life grow. We are proud to give them and their families a place to feel comfortable and secure.”

This Fisher House is part of a network of 96 homes located across the country, in Germany, and in the United Kingdom. It is located on the grounds of the Bay Pines VA’s main campus. Fisher House Foundation is on the Road to 100 Fisher Houses with projects underway in Memphis, Tennessee; San Antonio, Texas; and Detroit, Michigan.

The new Bay Pines VA Fisher House has 16 wheelchair-accessible suites, a spacious kitchen, a large communal living, dining and family rooms, a laundry room, and a shared patio. The home was gifted to the VA upon completion as part of the public-private partnership between Fisher House Foundation and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It joins an existing Fisher House on the campus and will be managed by the same team.

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and Veteran families: The Armed Forces Financial Network; The Estate Of Ceaser W. “Sandy” Sansevero; Shipley Foundation; Enterprise Holdings Foundation; William And Ann Reamer; Speer Foundation; Tee It Up For The Troops; Troll Co. Clothing; Vehicles For Veterans; various community partners and Veterans Service Organizations, and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 96 comfort homes where military and Veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and Veteran families an estimated $575 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

About Bay Pines VA Healthcare System:

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) is one of the nation’s largest 1a tertiary healthcare facilities, caring for Veterans residing across ten counties in the Southwest region of Florida. We are proud to serve more than 115,000 Veterans annually across our 10-county catchment area. Our healthcare system includes nine facilities: C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center located in Bay Pines, Lee County Healthcare Center located in Cape Coral, and seven outpatient clinics located in Bradenton, Naples, North Pinellas, Port Charlotte, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, and Sebring. We employ more than 4,500 health care professionals and we are accredited by The Joint Commission and more than 10 additional accreditation and certification organizations. See the latest news, stories, and Veteran health care information available on our official website at www.baypines.va.gov and on our official social media accounts at Facebook and Twitter.

