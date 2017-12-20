Fisher House Foundation Reaches Milestone of 75 Fisher Houses

Rockville, MD, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a little over 25 years, Fisher House Foundation has built 75 Fisher Homes for Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs hospitals. If that number isn’t impressive enough, on any given night, up to 1,000 families can safely and free of charge stay in a Fisher House.

“I doubt my Uncle Zachary, who built the first Fisher Houses, could ever have imagined serving up to 1,000 families a night,” said Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. “Not only are there more houses today, but our homes are much bigger. What began as an eight-room Fisher House, has grown to 21 suites in some cases. The kitchens and common areas are twice as large as the earlier homes, yet we have strived to make them feel like a home away from home.”

As of this month, with the addition of three new homes in Charleston, SC; Keesler Air Force Base, MS; and West Haven, CT, there are 75 Fisher Houses across the country, in Germany and the United Kingdom. The Foundation is best known for this network of homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. The Foundation has saved military and veterans’ families more than $400 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

These homes are much more than just a refuge or free place to stay. They also provide a place for the entire family to heal together. “For the first time since Afghanistan, my husband and I sat on the couch at the Fisher House and talked and laughed like the old days,” said Macy, wife of a Navy Seal combat veteran. “We finally felt like there was hope for the future that didn’t involve PTSD or TBI [traumatic brain injury]. Fisher House provided that hope and comfort for us.”

The Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members, as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. Additionally, the Foundation manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans.

“Fisher House Foundation is dedicated to those we are privileged to serve – our nation’s military, veterans and their families,” said Ken Fisher. “Recently, we learned that for the 14th consecutive year we have received a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator. Please know that we will continue to devote resources given us to support our nations heroes and their families in the best manner possible.”

