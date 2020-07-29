Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market To Reach USD 15.8 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Sustainable intensification of aquaculture, growing awareness of the health benefits, increasing incorporation of these products in swine and poultry diets are the main drivers for the growth of the fishmeal & fish oil market.

New York, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Fishmeal HYPERLINK “https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fishmeal-and-fish-oil-market” & HYPERLINK “https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fishmeal-and-fish-oil-market” Fish Oil Market was valued at USD 8.87 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 15.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%. Fishmeal is the flour processed out of the fish after milling and drying the fish and its selective body parts, whereas animal oil is that the brown or yellow liquid extracted out by pressing the cooked fish. The fishmeal & fish oil are majorly utilized as an additive within the animal and fish feeds. Both fishmeal and animal oil are employed as high protein ingredients within the feeds given to farmland animals and farmed fishes. Fish oil is majorly utilized in the farm fish feeds with a minor share used in land animal feeds.

Moreover, fishmeal isn’t fed directly (undiluted) to the animals as a feed additive. It has to be added in animal feeds by following typical inclusion rates for fishmeal, which vary among different feeds. The assembly of fishmeal and animal oil utilizes different species of fishes. However, oily fish species like anchoveta fish are usually used.

Fish meal is considered an exceptional source of protein for all farmed and aquacultured animals. It is rich in essential amino acids, particularly lysine, cysteine, methionine, and tryptophan, which are key limiting amino acids for growth and productivity in notable farmed species. Animal health is improved with fish meal and fish oils in their diet. The inclusion of fish meal & fish oil in animal feed results in improved production efficiencies across all major farmed species. It has the potential for the dietary manipulation of tissue/product composition to produce ‘healthier’ foods for use in the human food chain. The waste products of animals fed fish meal and fish oil contain less nitrogen and phosphorus, reducing the environmental impact of effluent disposal Fish meal is a commercial product obtained from bones of wild-caught small marine fishes. The procedure includes fish trimmings or drying fish and then crushing it.

Major factors driving the growth of the global fishmeal & fish oil market include the growing trend of trading fishmeal & fish oil and increasing demand for quality fish worldwide. Additionally, the ever-increasing demand for aquaculture in export markets impacts the supply of superior fishmeal & fish oil for animal feed. However, global fishmeal production in 2019 declined by 27% compared to 2018, while global fish oil production was 24% less in the key producing countries. Peruvian fishmeal production in 2019 reached 7,96,384 tons declined by 43.3% compared to 2018. This reduction was mainly accredited to the lower quota of anchovies observed for the first season and early closure of the second season.

In Europe, landings of small pelagics were slightly weaker in 2019. Thus, the combined fishmeal output in Norway and Denmark fell by approximately 7%. From the demand side, with restaurant & hotel closures and trade being completely cut off in various countries, there is a lesser demand for farmed fish and the need for feed. On the bright side, COVID-19 now seems to be under better control in China. Given the enormous Chinese demand for fishmeal & fish oil when the pig farming and aquaculture sectors return to normal, fishmeal trade will recover soon. As an interim measure, fishmeal & fish oil market prices are likely to increase due to scarce raw material supply coupled with global transport disruptions caused by COVID-19.

According to IFFO (The Marine Ingredients Organization), 81% of global fish oil production went to aquaculture, and 68% went to salmonids. Production of fishmeal & fish oil has remained comparatively stable. Nevertheless, the introduction of increased use for direct human consumption and precautionary quotas has reduced the volume of whole fish going for fishmeal & fish oil.

Among the source segments, salmon & trout fish segment accounts for the largest revenue share of the global fishmeal & fish oil market of about 42.6% as the salmon & trout fish growers have augmented their salmon & trout cultivation to meet the rising demand of customers across the globe.

Among the industrial application segments, the pharmaceuticals segment leads with the largest revenue share of the global fishmeal & fish oil market. It occupied a share of about 37.8%. Fish oil is used in pharmaceutical industries as it provides EPA and DHA, which play a vital role in neurological development and mental health. Moreover, due to rising concerns associated with the prevalence of chronic diseases, fish oil is widely consumed in the form of Omega-3 fatty acids to maintain health and prevent cardiovascular diseases.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for a notable share in the global fishmeal & fish oil market in 2019 with a market share of about 39.2% and is projected to continue its dominance during the analysis period due to rapid development of aquaculture, and increasing usage of fishmeal & fish oil in countries of this region. Besides, the European fishmeal & fish oil market is expected to witness a surge in growth due to rising fishmeal & fish oil usage in developing innovative additives that provide nutrients to livestock through their feed.

The key players in the Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market are Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway), Croda International Plc. (U.K.), Oceana Group Limited (South Africa), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.), Tasa (South Africa), Marvesa Oils & Fats B.V. (Netherlands), and GC Rieber Oils AS (Norway).

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the fishmeal & fish oil market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented Fishmeal & Fish Oil market on the basis of source, livestock application, industrial application, and region:

On the basis of source (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Salmon & trout

Crustaceans

Marine fish

Carps

Tilapias

Others (eels, crabs, and lobsters)

On the basis of livestock application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aquatic animals

Poultry

Swine

Cattle

Pets

Others (equine and other marine species)

On the basis of industrial application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aquaculture

Pharmaceuticals

Fertilizers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

