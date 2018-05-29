|Fiskars Corporation
|NOTIFICATION
29.05.2018 at 18:30 EEST
FISKARS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 29.05.2018
|Date
|29.05.2018
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share class
|FSKRS
|Amount
|1500
|Average price/share
|19.5600
|EUR
|Highest price/share
|19.6400
|EUR
|Lowest price/share
|19.4800
|EUR
|Total price
|29,340.00
|EUR
The shares held by Fiskars Corporation on 29.05.2018:
|FSKRS 192,818
On behalf of Fiskars Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Media and investor contacts
Fiskars Corporation
Corporate Communications
Tel. +358 20 439 5031
[email protected]
www.fiskarsgroup.com
Attachment
- fiskarssbb290518
Nasdaq NewsFeed
