Fiskars Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 29.05.2018

Fiskars Corporation NOTIFICATION

29.05.2018 at 18:30 EEST

FISKARS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 29.05.2018

Date 29.05.2018 Exchange transaction Buy Share class FSKRS Amount 1500 Average price/share 19.5600 EUR Highest price/share 19.6400 EUR Lowest price/share 19.4800 EUR Total price 29,340.00 EUR

The shares held by Fiskars Corporation on 29.05.2018:

FSKRS 192,818

On behalf of Fiskars Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Media and investor contacts

Fiskars Corporation

Corporate Communications

Tel. +358 20 439 5031

[email protected]

www.fiskarsgroup.com

Attachment