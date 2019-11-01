FITBIT MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Fitbit, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – FIT

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) to Google LLC (“Google”) for $7.35 per share is fair to Fitbit shareholders. On behalf of Fitbit shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Fitbit shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Fitbit Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected] .

The Fitbit merger investigation concerns whether Fitbit and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Fitbit shareholders; (2) determine whether Google is underpaying for Fitbit; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Fitbit shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

