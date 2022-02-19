Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Fite Analytics LLC Rebrands as FinX Capital Markets

Fite Analytics LLC Rebrands as FinX Capital Markets

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

FinX Capital Markets

FinX Capital Markets
FinX Capital Markets

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fite Analytics LLC, the fast-growing provider of capital markets analytics, has changed its company name to FinX Capital Markets LLC and has launched FinX.io. The FinX.io cloud platform covers all investment types, including Bonds, Equities, Derivatives and Crypto.

The FinX.io platform provides COVERAGE (all asset types), QUALITY (most advanced analytics, with responsive support and documentation), and SPEED (analyze thousands of portfolios and hundreds of thousands of instruments).

Geoff Fite, CEO says “We’ve experienced 100% annual growth for 3 years in a row as Fite Analytics, but our customers still know us as the best kept secret in Capital Markets FinTech. We’re rebranding to reflect the accomplishments of our team in developing a world-class technology platform.”

FinX Capital Markets customers include The Northern Trust Company, for which the company provides daily analysis of hundreds of thousands of instruments for its Asset Servicing customers.

ABOUT FinX Capital Markets LLC

FinX Capital Markets LLC is a California Software-as-a-Service Provider for Capital Markets providing analytics since 2017. The company’s cloud-native platform FinX.io contains reference data on over 3 million securities and calculates a range of market and credit risk analytics across all asset classes. Contact us at info@finx.io or https://finx.io

Related Images

Image 1: FinX Capital Markets

The world’s leading provider of capital markets analytics, in the cloud.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • FinX Capital Markets

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.