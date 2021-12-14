Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FitLife Brands Implements 4-for-1 Forward Stock Split

FitLife Brands Implements 4-for-1 Forward Stock Split

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Omaha, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FitLife Brands Implements 4-for-1 Forward Stock Split

OMAHA, NE – December 14, 2021 — FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: FTLFD), an international provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers marketed under the brand names NDS Nutrition, PMD, SirenLabs, Nutrology, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, Energize, and BioGenetic Laboratories announced that it has implemented a 4-for-1 forward stock split. The Company’s common stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

In conjunction with the stock split, the CUSIP number for Company’s common stock changed to 33817P306. In accordance with FINRA’s procedures for forward stock splits, the trading symbol for the common stock has temporarily changed from FTLF to FTLFD. After 20 trading days, the stock symbol will automatically revert to FTLF.  

As of December 7, 2021, immediately prior to the forward stock split, there were 1,125,690 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding. Immediately following the forward stock split, there were 4,502,760 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding.   The forward stock split does not change any stockholder’s percentage ownership interest or proportional voting power. Additional details about the forward stock split are included in the Form 8-K filed with the SEC by the Company on December 7, 2021.

Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Earlier this year, the Company announced its intent to qualify for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company believes that it meets all of Nasdaq’s initial listing criteria other than the requirement to have 300 unrestricted round lot shareholders. The board of directors anticipates that the forward stock split will increase the liquidity of the Company’s common stock and help the Company achieve the 300-shareholder requirement more quickly than would be possible without the forward stock split.”

About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets over 130 different dietary supplements to promote sports nutrition, improved performance, weight loss and general health primarily through domestic and international GNC franchise locations as well as through more than 17,000 additional domestic retail locations and, increasingly, online. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our website at www.fitlifebrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are forward looking involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this news release. Such factors may include but are not limited to: whether the Company will be successful in uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market, and if the Company is successful, whether the Company can maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the ability of the Company to continue to grow revenue; and, the Company’s ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company’s existing and anticipated operating and other costs. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company’s control. Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

CONTACT: investor@fitlifebrands.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.