NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Romanian startup Sense4FIT, founded by Antonio Enache (CEO), together with several experienced entrepreneurs and programmers, is set to list its SFIT token on two cryptocurrency exchanges this December. The company aims to become the most important player in the blockchain industry in the international wellness market.

The Sense4FIT fitness app is described by Antonio Enache as “a professional and affordable solution for an active and healthy lifestyle”. The startup has already raised over $2 million in funding from investors in the past year and plans to list its token on international cryptocurrency exchanges this December.

The decision is aimed at expanding the startup’s operations outside Romania, mainly in the US and Asia, by listing on the Bitmart platform, where 65% of users are registered in the aforementioned regions. In the last 24 hours, the exchange had a trading volume of almost 700 million dollars and in the last week it registered more than 1.3 million visits.

Token listing on two exchanges, set on 19th of December

The second exchange where the governance token of the Sense4FIT community will be listed is a locally renowned one: MultiversX, part of the Elrond network, the most successful project in the Romanian cryptocurrency industry.

Starting with December 19th, the Sense4FIT community token will also be available in the Maiar app, the most popular digital wallet in Romania. More than one million Romanians who have a Maiar transaction account will be able to invest in the SFIT token starting next week. For a supercharged adoption of the token, SFIT will also be found directly on Metabonding which is the ultimate community bootstrapping program from MultiversX.

The startup’s goal is to create a large, decentralized ecosystem based on blockchain technology that can help users live a healthier lifestyle. Using the latest digital technologies, the startup is able to provide a holistic experience designed to fit any user’s fitness goals. More than 450 professional fitness videos from 30 top fitness coaches can be found with dedicated courses and classes. At the same time, the app offers users the option to earn money in real time, revolutionizing the wellness and fitness products market, using a decentralized economic model, developed by a team of experts, called Fit2Earn.

These experiences will be linked together through the SFIT utility token, which will have multiple use cases within the ecosystem: rewards, payments, staking and more.

Experts in business, fitness, AI and blockchain work for Sense4FIT

The startup was founded by entrepreneur Antonio Enache (CEO), who has over 15 years of experience in the fitness and wellness business world. He has assembled a team of 9 experienced AI scientists, led by Cristian Gherghina, who also works in Seattle at Microsoft headquarters. Other members of the project are Valentin Maior (with 13 years of experience in software development), Florin Mîndru (serial entrepreneur and co-founder of one of the largest education and business planning platforms dedicated to romanian entrepreneurs), Ionuț Moncea (business owner) and Marius Berbecuț who has more than 15 years experience in the fitness industry.

The full team consists of more than 25 specialists who have invested their know-how from their own fields of activity to deliver a high-performance fitness product through blockchain technology. The app integrates artificial intelligence features, augmented reality and offers a variety of workouts performed and recorded by fitness specialists. The Fit2Earn Web3 system allows users to earn real-time rewards through exercise challenges with great gameplay and promotes a healthy lifestyle among the community.

From real life, to the Metaverse

The Sense4FIT ecosystem offers the world’s first decentralised fitness app, combining in one place all the resources needed by users in order to improve their lifestyle and, therefore, their health. In 2023, the startup will also launch a network of franchised fitness clubs that will enable the opening of their own gym, the sale of memberships, and a virtual exercise room. The virtual fitness community will be called “Metaverse Health” and is expected to launch in 2023.

