ASHBURN, Va., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fitness Club Management is pleased to announce the launch of its new luxury fitness brand, Method Health Club, in Ashburn, Virginia.
“The recent expansion exemplifies our dedication to providing fitness opportunities that support our members in a holistic way,” said Al Noshirvani, Founder, Fitness Club Management.
Members of Method Health Club will continue to see improvements and a dedication to the member experience.
Method Health Club Ashburn features:
- Stunning, light-filled, spa-like design
- State-of-the-art TechnoGym equipment
- Tailored personal coaching sessions with expert performance coaches
- Rally signature small-group coaching classes
- Modern group fitness studio offering a variety of Group Fitness Classes
- Personal Health Assessment including a Kinetisense 3D movement analysis, InBody body composition analysis, and nutrition consult with a registered dietitian
- Serene outdoor space for relaxing and classes
- Beautiful locker rooms with pristine showers and infrared saunas
- Member events like hikes, happy hours and nutrition workshops
- Method Merch
What is not changing is the company’s commitment to providing incredible value and customer service to its members.
“We are excited to extend the Method brand into Loudoun County,” said Andy Stromberg, Method CEO. “This expansion allows us to join a vibrant community and bring our commitment to health and fitness to more members. We look forward to being a trusted partner in our members’ wellness journey.”
To learn more or to join, visit www.HealthClub.MethodGym.com.
|LOCATIONS
|METHOD HEALTH CLUB
www.healthclub.methodgym.com
|ASHBURN, VA
19945 Riverside Commons Plaza, Suite 100
Ashburn, VA 21047
(833) 564-6642
|METHOD STUDIO
www.studio.methodgym.com
|CALIFORNIA, MD
22599 MacArthur Blvd
California, MD 20619
(240) 237-8291
|METHOD GYM
www.methodgym.com
|DALE CITY, VA
40845 Merchants Ln #200
Woodbridge, VA 22193
(304) 264-4653
|WALDORF, MD
3317 Plaza Way
Waldorf, MD 20603
(301) 645-1088
|CALIFORNIA, MD
4176 Dale Blvd #2225
California, MD 20619
(301) 835-2564
|LEONARDTOWN, MD
22599 MacArthur Blvd #136B
Leonardtown, MD 20650
(301) 753-8117
ABOUT METHOD:
Method Health Club, Method Studio and Method Gym are owned and operated by Fitness Club Management, founded by fitness industry veteran Al Noshirvani. The company’s mission is to provide a fun, safe, and affordable workout environment where all members feel comfortable and at home. All Method locations feature modern, open and inviting spaces, state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment, inclusive fitness formats, and expert, friendly staff.
