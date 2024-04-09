WALDORF, Md., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fitness Club Management is pleased to announce the expansion of Method Gym to Waldorf, Maryland.

“The recent expansion exemplifies our dedication to providing affordable exercise opportunities that support our members on their path to wellness.” said Al Noshirvani, Founder, Fitness Club Management.

The fitness brand launched in 2023, and has additional locations in Dale City, Virginia and Leonardtown and California, Maryland.

Members of Method Gym Waldorf will continue to see many facility improvements and a continued dedication to the member experience.

Method Gym Waldorf Features:

Spacious strength and circuit training areas featuring new equipment, including free weights, lifting platforms, squat racks, selector machines, and bumper plates

Modern group fitness studios offering more than a dozen class formats, including Zumba, Mixxed Fit, Bootcamp, Yoga and more

Extensive cardio areas featuring state-of-the-art equipment by Cybex, FreeMotion, Life Fitness, Matrix, Nautilus, Precor, and Star Trac

Expert personal trainers, motivating group fitness instructors, and friendly staff

Upgraded locker rooms with a sauna and modern design touches

Fit Kids childcare services

Method Merch

What is not changing is the company’s commitment to providing incredible value and customer service to its members.

“We will continue to be a trusted source of fitness and wellness in our members’ lives,” said Melissa Lovell, Vice President of Operations. “We recognize that wellness is a journey and are dedicated to helping our members find their Method.”

To learn more or to join, visit www.MethodGym.com.

LOCATIONS

METHOD GYM DALE CITY, VA WALDORF, MD 40845 Merchants Ln #200 3317 Plaza Way Woodbridge, VA 22193 Waldorf, MD 20603 (304) 264-4653 (301) 645-1088 CALIFORNIA, MD LEONARDTOWN, MD 4176 Dale Blvd #2225 22599 MacArthur Blvd #136B California, MD 20619 Leonardtown, MD 20650 (301) 835-2564 (301) 753-8117 METHOD STUDIO CALIFORNIA, MD 22599 MacArthur Blvd California, MD 20619 (240) 237-8291