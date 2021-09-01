Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Fitness Machine Technicians Opens First Location in Canada

Fitness Machine Technicians Opens First Location in Canada

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Local entrepreneur brings fitness equipment repair service to Winnipeg, Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers, opens its first location in Canada today. Winnipeg resident Tunde Dada will own and operate the local franchise.

Fitness Machine Technicians operates in more than 100 markets across the United States and now Canada and offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment in fitness centers, universities, high schools, hotels, apartment complexes, corporate gyms and private residences.

Tunde moved to Winnipeg with his family in 2016 from Nigeria where he worked for over three decades in various sectors. He brings a wealth of rich managerial and executive experience to his new ownership of Fitness Machine Technicians in Winnipeg. Passionate about fitness and exercise, Tunde was particularly attracted to the franchise because of the gap he saw in his community in fitness equipment repair and maintenance. With the well-tested methodologies of Fitness Machine Technicians, coupled with his own experience in customer service and management, Tunde will bring top-notch services to Winnipeg.

“With more and more people returning to their routines, it’s important to make sure fitness equipment is running in top shape. I’m excited to provide a much-needed service in my community of Winnipeg where customer service will be of utmost importance to me as I lead the expansion of Fitness Machine Technicians into Canada,” said Dada.

Tunde will work with a team of well-trained local technicians and expand as the need increases. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, technicians take extra precautions by wearing face masks, shoe covers, and gloves and using disinfectant wipes when servicing equipment.

Since its inception, Fitness Machine Technicians has been committed to delivering reliable service/repair and preventive maintenance services to customers across the US and now extends these services to Canada. With more than 35 years’ experience in the fitness industry, Chief Executive and Founder Don Powers created a company that puts its customers first.

Powers shares, “Broken fitness equipment is a common problem wherever there’s a gym, university, or dusty basement. I’m thrilled we’re expanding our services to Canada and am inspired by Tunde’s enthusiasm in bringing our services to a new community of clients.”

Dada serves as treasurer for his local Knights of Columbus and is actively involved with Business Networking International (BNI).

For more information about having a fitness machine or exercise facility serviced, please contact Fitness Machine Technicians of Winnipeg at 204-306-0553 or visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.ca/Winnipeg.

About Fitness Machine Technicians
Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of fitness equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. Clients include fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes across the United States and Canada. Its corporate-trained and authorized technicians are committed to providing the most reliable repair and maintenance services.

Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. The company’s award-winning franchise currently has locations in approximately 100 territories across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.

Contact: Katie Kring
[email protected]
1-215-285-8727

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.