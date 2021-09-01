Fitness Machine Technicians Opens First Location in Canada

Local entrepreneur brings fitness equipment repair service to Winnipeg, Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers, opens its first location in Canada today. Winnipeg resident Tunde Dada will own and operate the local franchise.

Fitness Machine Technicians operates in more than 100 markets across the United States and now Canada and offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment in fitness centers, universities, high schools, hotels, apartment complexes, corporate gyms and private residences.

Tunde moved to Winnipeg with his family in 2016 from Nigeria where he worked for over three decades in various sectors. He brings a wealth of rich managerial and executive experience to his new ownership of Fitness Machine Technicians in Winnipeg. Passionate about fitness and exercise, Tunde was particularly attracted to the franchise because of the gap he saw in his community in fitness equipment repair and maintenance. With the well-tested methodologies of Fitness Machine Technicians, coupled with his own experience in customer service and management, Tunde will bring top-notch services to Winnipeg.

“With more and more people returning to their routines, it’s important to make sure fitness equipment is running in top shape. I’m excited to provide a much-needed service in my community of Winnipeg where customer service will be of utmost importance to me as I lead the expansion of Fitness Machine Technicians into Canada,” said Dada.

Tunde will work with a team of well-trained local technicians and expand as the need increases. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, technicians take extra precautions by wearing face masks, shoe covers, and gloves and using disinfectant wipes when servicing equipment.

Since its inception, Fitness Machine Technicians has been committed to delivering reliable service/repair and preventive maintenance services to customers across the US and now extends these services to Canada. With more than 35 years’ experience in the fitness industry, Chief Executive and Founder Don Powers created a company that puts its customers first.

Powers shares, “Broken fitness equipment is a common problem wherever there’s a gym, university, or dusty basement. I’m thrilled we’re expanding our services to Canada and am inspired by Tunde’s enthusiasm in bringing our services to a new community of clients.”

Dada serves as treasurer for his local Knights of Columbus and is actively involved with Business Networking International (BNI).

For more information about having a fitness machine or exercise facility serviced, please contact Fitness Machine Technicians of Winnipeg at 204-306-0553 or visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.ca/Winnipeg.

About Fitness Machine Technicians

Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of fitness equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. Clients include fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes across the United States and Canada. Its corporate-trained and authorized technicians are committed to providing the most reliable repair and maintenance services.

Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. The company’s award-winning franchise currently has locations in approximately 100 territories across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.

Contact: Katie Kring

[email protected]

1-215-285-8727