According to Market.us, The global Fitness Tracker market growth is driven by the increasing awareness about health and fitness during the pandemic. North America dominates with 42% of the market share.

New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Fitness Tracker Market was valued at around USD 39.5 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to be worth approximately Market Size USD 187.2 Billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 17.3% between 2023 and 2032. Fitness trackers are becoming popular because middle-class and younger adults’ individual is becoming more aware of health and fitness. Furthermore, this device awareness has grown mainly during the Covid-19 pandemic. With rising acceptance, novel market players compete to attain the growing need and obtain a more significant market share. This has encouraged a rise in device innovation and development.

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a global fitness tracker market sample report at https://market.us/report/fitness-tracker-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By age type , the adult fitness tracker segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

, the adult fitness tracker segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. By product type, the fitness band segment dominated the market in 2022 with a 43.3% market share.

the fitness band segment dominated the market in 2022 with a market share. By sales channel , the online sales segment dominated the market in 2022.

, the online sales segment dominated the market in 2022. By application , the running segment had a dominant market share of 43.2% in 2022.

, the running segment had a dominant market share of In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42%.

the market with the highest revenue share of Europe’s Revenue Share will grow at a significant revenue share of 20.7% from 2023-2032.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many industrial markets were affected due to curbing the spread of the disorder. In addition, several governments stipulated lockdowns worldwide as barriers were placed in the raw material supply and distribution of products. Due to these, businesses’ manufacturing sectors were impacted heavily. But, the industries were able to start manufacturing when the situation stabilized. Hence, the market is anticipated to gain its might after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Factors affecting the growth of the fitness tracker industry?

Several factors can affect the growth of the fitness tracker industry. Some of these factors include:

Awareness about health: Increasing health awareness is helping the Fitness Tracker Market grow positively.

Increasing health awareness is helping the Fitness Tracker Market grow positively. COVID-19 pandemic: The pandemic caused by the coronavirus made people realize how important health is, especially during a disease spread, which boosted the market growth a lot.

The pandemic caused by the coronavirus made people realize how important health is, especially during a disease spread, which boosted the market growth a lot. Ease of use: Fitness trackers are easy to use, which helps the market grow in the forecast period.

Fitness trackers are easy to use, which helps the market grow in the forecast period. Rising health investment: Governments are focusing and spending money on the health and safety of people, helping the market grow positively.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/fitness-tracker-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Fitness Tracker Market

Several age groups are searching for interest in health, especially Gen-Z and millennials. In addition, increasing health issues due to desk jobs, such as diabetes, insomnia, depression, and obesity, and increasing awareness among individuals for a healthy lifestyle stimulate the need for fitness products, increasing the market growth.

Market Growth

Economic factors such as increasing per capita healthcare spending, rising investment in innovation, and healthcare infrastructure development are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global fitness tracker market has been separated into North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA. However, North America is the most lucrative market share and will dominate the market share with 42% in 2022. As fitness trackers’ popularity increases, more individuals are aware of these fitness trackers. Moreover, the growing dominance of health issues owing to sedentary lifestyles in North America and the novel innovation by key market players will widen the regional business.

APAC will show the highest CAGR in the forecast period owing to rising awareness of health & fitness among working people and increased acceptance of fitness trackers. Moreover, the region’s market will be motivated by increased consumer income levels, advanced products by several brands, and the expansion of e-commerce to increase overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The fitness tracker market is a fragmented industry. There are various significant players at both the global and regional levels. Key players are involved in the development and strategic alliances to extend their product portfolios and market position strengthening in the global market. Emerging key market players are concentrated on several strategic policies to dominate their businesses in foreign markets. Moreover, the key market players’ rapidly increasing innovations and technology give tough industry competition. Hence, the increasing number of brand players showing fitness trackers with new cutting-edge advanced technology, ongoing features development present the best customer experience with valuation matching different groups as per need, and the rising e-commerce sector helps the market growth. Therefore, key market players are concentrating on developing and researching more effective products to solve the increasing demand.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert, or To Download/Request a Sample, Click here.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 39.5 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 187.2 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 17.3% North America Revenue Share 42.0% Europe Revenue Share 20.7% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The popularity of new technology, such as wearable fitness trackers, is increasing due to AI, IoT, and wireless connectivity adoption. Hence, these companies included upgraded and advanced features in their products. As a result, many leading key players are producing highly advanced and upgraded fitness trackers to dominate the market. The wearable fitness trackers’ market popularity is rising because of the promotion of rising consumer health awareness. Tracking heart rate, pulse, sleep, and steps also gives various health benefits.

Market Restraints

Various factors restrain the market’s growth, such as costly fitness tracking devices and data theft from fitness trackers’ smartwatches. On the other hand, a feature of the Fitbit watch and tracking of other fitness watches are rising in need. Even though the retail prices of such devices are mainly high due to production costs, creating these devices is costly for middle- and low-income consumers.

Market Opportunities

Technological development and health awareness will increase the fitness tracker market growth. Hence, individuals will have different chances to improve their living standards and activities. Keeping track of health and taking a proper action plan will become easier for individuals.

Report Segmentation of the Fitness Tracker Market

Age Type Insight

According to age, the global fitness tracker market has the most dominant adult fitness tracker segment in 2022. Gen-Z and millennials are increasing health awareness, which affects the adult fitness tracker segment increase in the forecast period. Therefore, the global fitness tracker market based on age is segmented into children’s and adult fitness trackers. Furthermore, fitness products are in need because of rising health issues such as healthy lifestyle awareness rise, obesity, desk-oriented jobs, diabetes, insomnia, and depression.

Product Insight

The fitness band segment is estimated to be the most dominant segment in the global fitness tracker market based on product, with a market share of 43.3% in 2022 and a projected to grow with a high CAGR. The segment’s rise will be stimulated by ongoing product development, including functions and features such as communication, smartphone calling & notifications capabilities, health tracking & providing fitness, and wrist smartwatches as smartphones in the forecast period. The market is divided by product into smart clothing, fitness band, smart glasses, activity monitor, and smartwatches.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us – Purchase Fitness Tracker Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=59737

Sales Channel Insight

The market is segmented based on sales channel retail sales and online sales. The online sales segment is anticipated to be the most dominant segment in the global fitness tracker market in 2022. E-commerce platforms’ interest because of their quick service and convenience will stimulate the expanding segment during the forecast period. In addition, the internet and smartphones are rising in popularity hence, rapid segment growth.

Application Insight

The market is segmented on application into sports, heart rate tracking, running, cycling tracking, glucose measurement tracking, and sleep measurement tracking. Based on application, the running segment is estimated to be the most dominant segment in the global fitness tracker market, with the largest revenue share of 43.2% in 2022. These are accredited to rising awareness of trackers in the sports industry with increasing dominance due to athletes, further auguring market growth.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast Fitness Tracker market data from 2022 to 2032 – download a sample report at https://market.us/report/fitness-tracker-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Key Market Segments

Based on Age

Children’s Fitness Tracker

Adult Fitness Tracker

Based on Product

Smart Clothing

Fitness Band

Smart Glasses

Activity Monitor

Smart Watch

Based on Sales Channel

Retail Sales

Online Sales

Based on Application

Sports

Heart Rate Tracking

Running

Cycling Tracking

Glucose Measurement Tracking

Sleep Measurement Tracking

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the significant players include,

Xiaomi Inc.

Withings

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Oura Health Ltd.

Nurvv

Nike, Inc.

Moov Inc.

Lumo Bodytech Inc.

Jawbone

Huawei Technologies

Hexoskin

Garmin Ltd.

Fitbit, Inc.

Beienda

Apple, Inc.

Ambiotex GmbH

Adidas AG

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Fitness Tracker Market

In Aug 2021, Catapult announced a new wearable, Catapult One, for new athletes. Catapult One gives coaches and players with the tracking tools, improved performance & accuracy for professional with summarizing at all steps.

In Jul 2021, Garmin announced 2 health measuring smart watches based on parameters. These 2 watches are Venu 2 and Venu 2S with advance benefits such as an AMOLED touchscreen such as Glass 3 Gorilla protection, feature such as a health snapshot, and 25 inbuilt sports apps.

Browse More Related Reports

Fitness App Market was worth US$ 1,100 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR rate of 17.6% between 2023 and 2032.

Omega-3 Market size is expected to be worth around USD 2,682 Million by 2032 from USD 1,698 Million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Protein Supplement Market size is expected to be worth around USD 45.3 Billion by 2032 from USD 20.1 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Sports Technology Market size is expected to be worth around USD 79.2 Billion by 2032 from USD 15.9 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.90% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Telemedicine market size is expected to be worth around USD 590.9 Bn by 2032 from USD 63.5 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 25.7%

Wearable Technology Market size is expected to be worth around USD 231 Billion by 2032 from USD 61.3 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.60% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog:

https://scoop.market.us/

https://media.market.us/

https://news.market.us/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Teams – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us