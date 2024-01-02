Firm says he is a self-employed subcontractor, but he says he is a worker and should get holidays and sick payA fitter working for the furniture chain Sharps Bedrooms is taking legal action for better employment rights in a case that could open the door to improving conditions and pay for thousands of gig economy workers fitting kitchens, bathrooms and cupboards for big chains.David Lockwood, who has been classed as a self-employed independent subcontractor by Sharps, says he should instead bedefined as a worker – an official employment status which comes with benefits including holiday pay, statutory sick pay and the right to the legal minimum wage. Continue reading…

