Since 2008, generous donations have exceeded $10 million raised for St. Jude

PHILADELPHIA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) – the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond – announced today that the company raised $1.53 million during its 16th annual fundraising campaign to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

During the most recent campaign, Five Below customers generously donated an astounding $1.53 million in support of groundbreaking research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and they won’t stop until children no longer die from cancer.

“Everyone has been affected by cancer and every year that we do this campaign, we are reminded through generous donations from our customers that people want to live in a world where cancer does not exist,” said Michael Romanko, Chief Merchandising Officer of Five Below. “The fundraising we have done over the last 16 years is truly remarkable, and our fantastic customers know that even a small donation makes a significant difference in helping to save and improve the lives of children and teens diagnosed with life-threatening diseases.”

Five Below’s support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® is part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to supporting philanthropic organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children, teens and families. Thanks to the generosity of the company’s incredible customers, Five Below has raised more than $10 million for St. Jude since the partnership began in 2008, which could help cover the cost of more than 1.3 million “No More Chemo” parties, 33,000 days of oxygen or 60,000 hours of physical therapy.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of Five Below, its loyal customers, and the Wow Crew. Since 2008, they have rallied around the shared goal of saving kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. “The kindness extended by Five Below shoppers in-store and online helps ensure no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live.”

Please click here if you would like to join Five Below in supporting the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to “let go & have fun” in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond offering, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,340 stores in 43 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Contact:

FiveBelow@icrinc.com