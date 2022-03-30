Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Five Below, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results; Provides Long-Term “Triple-Double” Vision at Investor Day 2022

Five Below, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results; Provides Long-Term “Triple-Double” Vision at Investor Day 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Q4 Net Sales Increase of 16%; Q4 Comparable Sales Increase of 3.4%

Q4 EPS increase of 13% to $2.49

Increases U.S. store potential to 3,500+ or triple current level

Plans to double sales and more than double EPS through 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PA, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2021 ended January 29, 2022, outlook for fiscal 2022 and its long-term vision at Investor Day 2022.

Joel Anderson, President and CEO of Five Below, stated, “We were very pleased with our fourth quarter results that capped off a record year. We delivered sales growth in line with our expectations against the difficult comparison to last year’s stimulus-fueled comparable sales increase of 13.8%, and despite the impact of weather in January. The strength was broad-based, with Sports, Candy, Seasonal and Style worlds outperforming.”

Mr. Anderson continued, “Looking ahead to 2022, we will continue to play offense and focus on innovation and experience as we navigate a dynamic macro environment related to the lingering impacts of the pandemic. We are excited to grow our new Beyond store prototype, expand categories and pilot new services to further enhance the customer experience. Our expectations for fiscal 2022 are embedded in our new long-term vision.”

Mr. Anderson concluded, “We are excited to share this long-term vision today, referred to as ‘Triple-Double.’ We are increasing our store potential in the U.S. from 2,500+ to 3,500+, or triple our current store count, and we are planning to double our sales and more than double our EPS through fiscal 2025. We expect to open approximately 1,000 stores during this time, including 375 to 400 new stores over the next two fiscal years. Our teams remain dedicated to delivering high growth while executing against our key strategic initiatives within product, experience and supply chain, all while maintaining financial discipline and always placing the customer at the center of our decision-making.”

For the fourth quarter ended January 29, 2022:

  • Net sales increased by 16.1% to $996.3 million from $858.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020; comparable sales increased by 3.4% versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • The Company opened 17 new stores and ended the quarter with 1,190 stores in 40 states. This represents an increase in stores of 16.7% from the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Operating income increased by 10.6% to $187.6 million from $169.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • The effective tax rate was 25.1% compared to 26.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Net income increased by 13.1% to $140.2 million from $123.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Diluted income per common share increased by 13.2% to $2.49 from $2.20 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • The Company repurchased 368,699 shares in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 at a cost of approximately $60.0 million.

For the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022:

  • Net sales increased by 45.2% to $2,848.4 million from $1,962.1 million in fiscal 2020 and by 54.2% from $1,846.7 million in fiscal 2019; comparable sales increased by 30.3% versus fiscal 2020. For the comparable subset of stores that were open in both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2021, sales increased 20%.
  • The Company opened 170 net new stores compared to 120 net new stores opened in fiscal 2020.
  • Operating income was $379.9 million compared to $154.8 million in fiscal 2020. Operating income increased by 74.8% from $217.3 million in fiscal 2019.
  • Interest expense and other, net was $13.2 million compared to $1.7 million in fiscal 2020 and interest income and other, net of $4.3 million in fiscal 2019. The increase in expense was primarily due to the write-down of an equity investment.
  • The effective tax rate was 24.0% compared to 19.4% in fiscal 2020 and 21.0% in fiscal 2019.
  • Net income was $278.8 million compared to $123.4 million in fiscal 2020. Net income increased by 59.3% from $175.1 million in fiscal 2019.
  • Diluted income per common share was $4.95 compared to $2.20 in fiscal 2020 and $3.12 in fiscal 2019. The benefit from share-based accounting was approximately $0.06 in fiscal 2021, approximately $0.08 in fiscal 2020, and approximately $0.14 in fiscal 2019.

First Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Outlook:
The Company expects the following results for the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2022. This guidance reflects pandemic driven delays in construction and permitting that have resulted in a shift of stores into the second half of fiscal 2022 and the first half of fiscal 2023, and ongoing inflationary impacts. This guidance does not include the impact of share repurchases, if any.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022:

  • Net sales are expected to be in the range of $644 million to $658 million based on opening approximately 35 new stores and assuming an approximate flat to 2% decrease in comparable sales.
  • Net income is expected to be in the range of $30 million to $35 million.
  • Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.54 to $0.62 on approximately 56.1 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

For the full year of fiscal 2022:

  • Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.16 billion to $3.26 billion based on opening approximately 160 new stores and assuming an approximate flat to 3% increase in comparable sales.
  • Net income is expected to be in the range of $292 million to $320 million.
  • Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $5.19 to $5.70 on approximately 56.2 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Long-Term Vision and Strategic Outlook:
As part of today’s Investor Day 2022, the Company is sharing its “Triple-Double” growth vision and long-term targets. Embedded in this vision are the following expectations:

  • Triple store count to 3,500+ by the end of fiscal 2030
  • Achieve the following by the end of fiscal 2025:
    • Double sales
    • More than double EPS
    • Grow operating margin to approximately 14%
    • Open approximately 1,000 stores:
      • 375-400 new stores over the next two fiscal years
      • 550-600 new stores over fiscal years 2024 and 2025

Investor Day Webcast:
The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, and will webcast live at http://investor.fivebelow.com/. An archived replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event. Questions about the event should be directed to InvestorDay2022@fivebelow.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect management’s current views and estimates regarding the Company’s industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning its market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, store count potential and other financial and operating information. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “future” and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic (including closures of our stores, adverse impacts on our sales and operations, future impairment charges and the risk of global recession, and the impact of government regulation), risks related to disruption to the global supply chain, risks related to the Company’s strategy and expansion plans, risks related to disruptions in our information technology systems and our ability to maintain and upgrade those systems, risks related to the inability to successfully implement our online retail operations, risks related to cyberattacks or other cyber incidents, risks related to our ability to select, obtain, distribute and market merchandise profitably, risks related to our reliance on merchandise manufactured outside of the United States, the availability of suitable new store locations and the dependence on the volume of traffic to our stores, risks related to changes in consumer preferences and economic conditions, risks related to increased operating costs, including wage rates, risks related to extreme weather, pandemic outbreaks (in addition to COVID-19), global political events, war, terrorism or civil unrest (including any resulting store closures, damage, or loss of inventory), risks related to leasing, owning or building distribution centers, risks related to our ability to successfully manage inventory balance and inventory shrinkage, quality or safety concerns about the Company’s merchandise, increased competition from other retailers including online retailers, risks related to the seasonality of our business, risks related to our ability to protect our brand name and other intellectual property, risks related to customers’ payment methods, risks related to domestic and foreign trade restrictions including duties and tariffs affecting our domestic and foreign suppliers and increasing our costs, including, among others, the direct and indirect impact of current and potential tariffs imposed and proposed by the United States on foreign imports, risks associated with the restrictions imposed by our indebtedness on our current and future operations, the impact of changes in tax legislation and accounting standards and risks associated with leasing substantial amounts of space. For further details and a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company’s periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this news release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Five Below:
Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to “let go & have fun” in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond offering, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,200 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

Investor Contact:

Five Below, Inc.
Christiane Pelz
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
215-207-2658
InvestorDay2022@fivebelow.com


FIVE BELOW, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)

    January 29, 2022   January 30, 2021
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 64,973   $ 268,783
Short-term investment securities     277,141     140,928
Inventories     455,104     281,267
Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable     11,325     6,350
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     96,196     58,085
     Total current assets     904,739     755,413
Property and equipment, net     777,497     565,351
Operating lease assets     1,151,395     975,862
Long-term investment securities     37,717    
Other assets     9,112     18,144
    $ 2,880,460   $ 2,314,770
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Line of credit   $   $
Accounts payable     196,461     138,622
Income taxes payable     28,096     2,025
Accrued salaries and wages     53,539     43,445
Other accrued expenses     145,268     108,504
Operating lease liabilities     163,537     143,074
     Total current liabilities     586,901     435,670
Other long-term liabilities     1,663     1,048
Deferred income taxes     36,156     28,911
Long-term operating lease liabilities     1,135,456     967,255
     Total liabilities     1,760,176     1,432,884
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock     556     559
Additional paid-in capital     280,666     321,075
Retained earnings     839,062     560,252
     Total shareholders’ equity     1,120,284     881,886
    $ 2,880,460   $ 2,314,770
 
 

FIVE BELOW, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    Thirteen weeks ended   Fifty-two weeks ended
    January 29, 2022   January 30, 2021   January 29, 2022   January 30, 2021
Net sales   $ 996,332     $ 858,514     $ 2,848,354     $ 1,962,137  
Cost of goods sold     599,438       517,584       1,817,910       1,309,807  
Gross profit     396,894       340,930       1,030,444       652,330  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     209,318       171,322       650,564       497,527  
Operating income     187,576       169,608       379,880       154,803  
Interest (expense) income and other, net     (505 )     (719 )     (13,177 )     (1,736 )
Income before income taxes     187,071       168,889       366,703       153,067  
Income tax expense     46,875       44,952       87,893       29,706  
Net income   $ 140,196     $ 123,937     $ 278,810     $ 123,361  
Basic income per common share   $ 2.50     $ 2.22     $ 4.98     $ 2.21  
Diluted income per common share   $ 2.49     $ 2.20     $ 4.95     $ 2.20  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic shares     55,995,978       55,901,221       55,999,713       55,816,508  
Diluted shares     56,315,019       56,240,633       56,303,854       56,060,039  
 
 

FIVE BELOW, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)

    Fifty-two weeks ended
    January 29, 2022   January 30, 2021
Operating activities:        
Net income   $ 278,810     $ 123,361  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
   Depreciation and amortization     84,831       69,345  
   Share-based compensation expense     25,787       9,551  
   Deferred income tax expense     7,245       20,195  
   Other non-cash expenses     708       2,572  
   Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
      Inventories     (173,837 )     42,761  
      Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable     (4,975 )     (2,287 )
      Prepaid expenses and other assets     (26,287 )     17,141  
      Accounts payable     61,559       11,146  
      Income taxes payable     26,071       (7,480 )
      Accrued salaries and wages     10,094       23,572  
      Operating leases     13,131       29,362  
      Other accrued expenses     24,775       26,727  
         Net cash provided by operating activities     327,912       365,966  
Investing activities:        
Purchases of investment securities and other investments     (477,082 )     (192,612 )
Sales, maturities, and redemptions of investment securities     299,652       105,912  
Capital expenditures     (288,167 )     (200,189 )
         Net cash used in investing activities     (465,597 )     (286,889 )
Financing activities:        
Borrowing on note payable under Revolving Credit Facility           50,000  
Repayment of note payable under Revolving Credit Facility           (50,000 )
Cash paid for Revolving Credit Facility financing costs           (2,029 )
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock     828       477  
Repurchase and retirement of common stock     (60,011 )     (12,663 )
Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock and vesting of restricted and performance-based restricted stock units     390       5,348  
Common shares withheld for taxes     (7,332 )     (3,917 )
         Net cash used in financing activities     (66,125 )     (12,784 )
         Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (203,810 )     66,293  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year     268,783       202,490  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year   $ 64,973     $ 268,783  

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.