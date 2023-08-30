Q2 Net Sales Increase of 13.5%

Q2 Comparable Sales Increase of 2.7% with a 4.5% Increase in Comparable Transactions

Q2 EPS Increase of 13.5% to $0.84

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) today announced financial results for the second quarter and year to date period ended July 29, 2023.

For the second quarter ended July 29, 2023:

Net sales increased by 13.5% to $759.0 million from $668.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022; comparable sales increased by 2.7% versus the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

The Company opened 40 new stores and ended the quarter with 1,407 stores in 43 states. This represents an increase in stores of 12.4% from the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Operating income was $58.6 million compared to $56.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

The effective tax rate was 25.6% compared to 26.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net income was $46.8 million compared to $41.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Diluted income per common share was $0.84 compared to $0.74 in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Joel Anderson, President and CEO of Five Below, said, “We are pleased to deliver second quarter results in line with our guidance on the top and bottom line. Notably, the 2.7% comparable sales increase was driven by a 4.5% increase in comp transactions, illustrating the success of our Five Beyond conversion strategy and the appeal of our extreme value, WOW offering.”

Mr. Anderson continued, “As we look to the second half of the year, our merchants have sourced a terrific line-up of fresh, trend-right product at outstanding value for the holiday season. While we are adjusting our earnings guidance to reflect an anticipated increase in shrink reserves, our sales outlook remains unchanged. We will continue to play offense on sourcing amazing product, capitalizing on an improved supply chain, opening a record number of new stores, and executing on the continued success of our Five Beyond store format.”

For the year to date period ended July 29, 2023:

Net sales increased by 13.5% to $1,485.2 million from $1,308.5 million in the year to date period of fiscal 2022; comparable sales increased by 2.7% versus the year to date period of fiscal 2022.

The Company opened 67 new stores compared to 62 new stores in the year to date period of fiscal 2022.

Operating income was $101.0 million compared to $98.3 million in the year to date period of fiscal 2022.

The effective tax rate was 22.6% compared to 24.6% in the year to date period of fiscal 2022.

Net income was $84.3 million compared to $74.1 million in the year to date period of fiscal 2022.

Diluted income per common share was $1.51 compared to $1.33 in the year to date period of fiscal 2022. The benefit from share-based accounting was approximately $0.06 in the year to date period of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.02 in the year to date period of fiscal 2022.

Third Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Outlook:

The Company expects the following results for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2023:

For the third quarter of Fiscal 2023:

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $715 million to $730 million based on opening approximately 70 new stores and assuming an approximate flat to 2% increase in comparable sales.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $10 million to $14 million.

Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.17 to $0.25 on approximately 55.9 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

For the full year of Fiscal 2023:

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.50 billion to $3.57 billion based on opening over 200 new stores and assuming an approximate 1% to 3% increase in comparable sales.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $295 million to $311 million.

Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $5.27 to $5.55 on approximately 55.9 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

The 53rd week is expected to contribute approximately $40 million in sales and approximately $0.08 in diluted income per common share.

Gross capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $335 million in fiscal 2023.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 is scheduled for today, August 30, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 412-902-6753 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.fivebelow.com, where a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect management’s current views and estimates regarding the Company’s industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning its market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, store count potential and other financial and operating information. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “future” and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to risks related to disruption to the global supply chain, risks related to the Company’s strategy and expansion plans, risks related to disruptions in our information technology systems and our ability to maintain and upgrade those systems, risks related to the inability to successfully implement our online retail operations, risks related to cyberattacks or other cyber incidents, risks related to our ability to select, obtain, distribute and market merchandise profitably, risks related to our reliance on merchandise manufactured outside of the United States, the availability of suitable new store locations and the dependence on the volume of traffic to our stores, risks related to changes in consumer preferences and economic conditions, risks related to increased operating costs, including wage rates, risks related to inflation and increasing commodity prices, risks related to potential systematic failure of the banking system in the United States or globally, risks related to extreme weather, pandemic outbreaks, global political events, war, terrorism or civil unrest (including any resulting store closures, damage, or loss of inventory), risks related to leasing, owning or building distribution centers, risks related to our ability to successfully manage inventory balance and inventory shrinkage, quality or safety concerns about the Company’s merchandise, increased competition from other retailers including online retailers, risks related to the seasonality of our business, risks related to our ability to protect our brand name and other intellectual property, risks related to customers’ payment methods, risks related to domestic and foreign trade restrictions including duties and tariffs affecting our domestic and foreign suppliers and increasing our costs, including, among others, the direct and indirect impact of current and potential tariffs imposed and proposed by the United States on foreign imports, risks associated with the restrictions imposed by our indebtedness on our current and future operations, the impact of changes in tax legislation and accounting standards and risks associated with leasing substantial amounts of space. For further details and a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company’s periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this news release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to “let go & have fun” in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond offering, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,400 stores in 43 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook @FiveBelow.

FIVE BELOW, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) July 29, 2023 January 28, 2023 July 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,544 $ 332,324 $ 155,101 Short-term investment securities 101,813 66,845 117,315 Inventories 543,621 527,720 569,201 Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable 10,524 8,898 14,371 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 121,424 130,592 107,771 Total current assets 1,111,926 1,066,379 963,759 Property and equipment, net 1,013,686 925,530 842,002 Operating lease assets 1,407,474 1,319,132 1,267,316 Other assets 16,322 13,870 13,149 $ 3,549,408 $ 3,324,911 $ 3,086,226 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Line of credit $ — $ — $ — Accounts payable 249,093 221,120 266,114 Income taxes payable — 19,928 — Accrued salaries and wages 26,279 25,420 19,983 Other accrued expenses 162,919 136,316 159,976 Operating lease liabilities 211,177 199,776 184,450 Total current liabilities 649,468 602,560 630,523 Other long-term liabilities 4,925 4,296 4,077 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,394,698 1,296,975 1,247,631 Deferred income taxes 60,171 59,151 41,414 Total liabilities 2,109,262 1,962,982 1,923,645 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 556 555 555 Additional paid-in capital 254,687 260,784 248,902 Retained earnings 1,184,903 1,100,590 913,124 Total shareholders’ equity 1,440,146 1,361,929 1,162,581 $ 3,549,408 $ 3,324,911 $ 3,086,226

FIVE BELOW, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Net sales $ 758,981 $ 668,927 $ 1,485,228 $ 1,308,523 Cost of goods sold 494,402 440,418 985,845 873,237 Gross profit 264,579 228,509 499,383 435,286 Selling, general and administrative expenses 205,985 172,498 398,377 336,946 Operating income 58,594 56,011 101,006 98,340 Interest income (expense) and other income (expense), net 4,342 95 7,989 (142 ) Income before income taxes 62,936 56,106 108,995 98,198 Income tax expense 16,101 14,762 24,682 24,136 Net income $ 46,835 $ 41,344 $ 84,313 $ 74,062 Basic income per common share $ 0.84 $ 0.74 $ 1.51 $ 1.33 Diluted income per common share $ 0.84 $ 0.74 $ 1.51 $ 1.33 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic shares 55,675,357 55,498,471 55,662,930 55,572,425 Diluted shares 55,801,507 55,646,039 55,789,323 55,739,752