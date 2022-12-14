Donations benefit the organization’s ongoing efforts to help underprivileged children during the holidays

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) – the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond – today announced that it has closed this year’s annual campaign drive for Toys for Tots, the Marine Corps organization with a mission of collecting and distributing new, unwrapped toys to less fortunate children throughout the holiday season. The Company raised a total of $3.1 Million in toys this year, and is proud to continue working with such an important and impactful organization.

The holiday campaign gave customers the opportunity to make a contribution toward the purchase of $5 board games and craft kits that were donated to Toys for Tots. Additionally, Five Below partnered with local and regional Toys for Tots coordinators to organize and execute more than 30 “Stuff the Truck” events at Five Below stores across the country, during which customers could purchase products to gift directly to local Toys for Tots campaigns in their area.

“As a retailer founded on the support of children and families, we are honored to once again be able to partner with Toys for Tots to help them help bring the joy of the holidays and send a message of hope to the country’s less fortunate children,” said Michael Romanko, Chief Merchandising Officer of Five Below. “As always, the incredible kindness and contributions of our customers continue to inspire us, and play a significant role in making the holidays brighter for children in need. This is the 75th anniversary of the Toys for Tots program – we congratulate them on more than seven decades of giving, and look forward to continuing to support their mission for years to come.”

Five Below’s partnership with Toys for Tots is part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to supporting philanthropic organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children, teens and families. As a result of the generosity of the company’s amazing customers, Five Below has been able to help make a difference in countless lives over the years, and truly values its close relationship with this outstanding organization.

“We are very pleased to receive the continued support from Five Below stores and welcome them as a National Corporate Sponsor of our 2022 Holiday Campaign,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “This has been an especially difficult year to raise support and collect toys due to high inflation and a struggling economy. Five Below has gone above and beyond allowing Toys for Tots to expand its reach and fulfill the holiday dreams of thousands of children who otherwise may have been forgotten.”

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to “let go & have fun” in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,300 stores in 42 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 75-year national charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. The gifts that are collected by Marines and volunteers during the holiday season, and those that are distributed beyond Christmastime, offer disadvantaged children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. For over seven decades, the program has evolved and grown exponentially having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 281 million less fortunate children. Now, in our 75th year, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dream of millions of less fortunate children Nationwide. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

