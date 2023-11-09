Five Below: They Got the Holidays With stocking stuffers starting at just $1 and big deal Five Beyond gifts they’ll really want, Five Below is a one-stop holiday shop for all families.

Deck with halls of holiday décor and find the perfect gifts for the entire family from the most-wanted brands like Disney, Marvel, Hello Kitty, Harry Potter, Funko, Squishmallows and more;

With stocking stuffers starting at just $1 and big deal Five Beyond gifts they’ll really want, Five Below is a one-stop holiday shop online and in stores – all at prices low enough to bring everyone joy

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, is bringing on the holiday cheer with gifts to cross off any shopping list at savings that are sure to “wow.” The holiday destination for all families with fresh and festive decorations and tons of just-right gifts sure to be a hit with everyone, Five Below’s got the holidays!

From budget-friendly beauty and viral social trends to the latest in toys, games, top tech from all the hottest brands kids want, Five Below makes it easy to shop its massive selection of must-have gifts at unbeatable, everyday prices with convenient buy-online-pick-up-in-store and home delivery. To make the holidays even more merry and bright for all, Five Below is once again partnering with Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marines to make sure kids nationwide have presents to unwrap and lots of smiles this holiday season.

“The holidays are here, and with ongoing inflation pinching everyone’s pockets these days, Five Below is the gift-giving solution for anyone looking to stretch their dollars and complete holiday wish lists for the whole family,” said Michael Romanko, Chief Merchandising Officer at Five Below. “Customers will find an amazing assortment of gifts from the brands they want, all at the highest quality they’ve come to expect and low prices we all love. Five Below’s got the Holidays!”

Five Below’s 2023 list of hot trends, big must-have gifts and holiday essentials for the season include:

Home Décor at Unbeatable Prices – Create your perfect holiday moment with giant lawn inflatables, fun scented candles, amazing mantel décor, cozy pillows and blankets, quality faux trees and sparkly iridescent ornaments. Five Below has everything customers need to create a winter wonderland at home.

– Create your perfect holiday moment with giant lawn inflatables, fun scented candles, amazing mantel décor, cozy pillows and blankets, quality faux trees and sparkly iridescent ornaments. Five Below has everything customers need to create a winter wonderland at home. We Got Top Trends – See it on social? Five Below has got it this holiday! The viral hydraquench cup is here, and only for $5.55! Awesome Disney 100 gifts, freeze-dried candy and all your disco needs … Five Below has it all at prices you’ll love.

– See it on social? Five Below has got it this holiday! The viral hydraquench cup is here, and only for $5.55! Awesome Disney 100 gifts, freeze-dried candy and all your disco needs … Five Below has it all at prices you’ll love. Best Tech Gifts – From wireless headphones to cool trendy phone cases to accessorize a new iPhone, plus a mini-projector, karaoke machine or next-level gaming gear, Five Below is the best destination for the latest in must-have tech at unbeatable prices.

– From wireless headphones to cool trendy phone cases to accessorize a new iPhone, plus a mini-projector, karaoke machine or next-level gaming gear, Five Below is the best destination for the latest in must-have tech at unbeatable prices. Big Brands and Value – Whether shopping for a Barbie collector, the Funko Pop! fan, a Marvel true believer, the creepy “Nightmare Before Christmas” crew, a Harry Potter fanatic or even adding to your Squishmallows collection, it’s easy to get everyone something they will love with tons of gifts from these hot brands.

– Whether shopping for a Barbie collector, the Funko Pop! fan, a Marvel true believer, the creepy “Nightmare Before Christmas” crew, a Harry Potter fanatic or even adding to your Squishmallows collection, it’s easy to get everyone something they will love with tons of gifts from these hot brands. Gifts that always fit – Festive and trendy matching pajama sets for the family (including those adorable four-legged members), movie themed holiday t-shirts (like Buddy the Elf), beauty gift sets perfect for pampering yourself and others, and so much more. Five Below’s got the holidays for any budget.

– Festive and trendy matching pajama sets for the family (including those adorable four-legged members), movie themed holiday t-shirts (like Buddy the Elf), beauty gift sets perfect for pampering yourself and others, and so much more. Five Below’s got the holidays for any budget. The Sweetest Candy Gifts – Whether creating your own land of gingerbread houses, stirring up tasty Oreo and Hershey mug gift sets, gifting famous brand candy canes and chocolate treats or searching viral-trending freeze dried candy, Five Below has all the sweets this holiday – from Reese’s, Ferrero Rocher, M&Ms and many more.

– Whether creating your own land of gingerbread houses, stirring up tasty Oreo and Hershey mug gift sets, gifting famous brand candy canes and chocolate treats or searching viral-trending freeze dried candy, Five Below has all the sweets this holiday – from Reese’s, Ferrero Rocher, M&Ms and many more. Big on Beauty – Self-care obsessed? Five Below has got it! For the latest in beauty gift sets starting at just $4, to a variety of skincare and makeup brands (like e.l.f cosmetics and Freeman) and the awesome padded spa headband, all the beauty gifts can be had for just a little at Five Below.

– Self-care obsessed? Five Below has got it! For the latest in beauty gift sets starting at just $4, to a variety of skincare and makeup brands (like e.l.f cosmetics and Freeman) and the awesome padded spa headband, all the beauty gifts can be had for just a little at Five Below. $1 Holiday Shop and Stocking Stuffers – Customers can make holiday wishes come true for the whole family and over-stuff those stockings with incredible $1 finds. Whatever they’re into, Five Below has the right stocking stuffers for every person in your family, including the Hello Kitty fan, Foodie trend kids, Candy lovers, plus treats and toys for your beloved pets, too!

– Customers can make holiday wishes come true for the whole family and over-stuff those stockings with incredible $1 finds. Whatever they’re into, Five Below has the right stocking stuffers for every person in your family, including the Hello Kitty fan, Foodie trend kids, Candy lovers, plus treats and toys for your beloved pets, too! Five Beyond® – The biggest gifts and at an extreme value – Five Below has got it! An amazing collection of the big gifts at prices everyone can afford like an arcade basketball set, LED wireless jukebox, a fantastic Hershey chocolate skillet set, LED pool table, foosball table and giant plush Hello Kitty are sure to wow this Holiday – all at an amazing value above $5.

In addition to checking items off their holiday shopping lists, Five Below customers can do some good and send smiles this season when they shop online and in-store by donating to the Company’s annual Toys for Tots fundraiser, now in its 14th year. With your support, millions of dollars have been raised to help provide toys for underserved children across the country.

Five Below is also thrilled to be opening its 1,500th store in Austell, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 10. “We are proud to bring the fun and excitement of the Five Below experience to even more customers across the country, with the top brands, hot trends and amazing gifts our customers love, all at an incredible value,” said George Hill, Chief Retail Officer at Five Below.

For more information about Five Below and see how We Got the Holidays, please visit FiveBelow.com.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to “let go & have fun” in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond shop, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has more than 1,500 stores in 43 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook @FiveBelow.

Contact:

FiveBelow@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09505e7d-c32d-4366-91b7-4f3bf14075e7