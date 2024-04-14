Former President Donald Trump makes history on Monday, as he becomes the first current or former president in the nation’s history to go on trial.
Trump’s hush-money trial, which will get underway in a New York City courtroom, will have an instant impact on his 2024 election rematch with President Biden.
The former president — who is being tried on 34 state felony charges — is accused of falsifying business records in relation to hush-money payments during the 2016 e
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Five key questions on how start of Trump’s first criminal trial will impact presidential campaign - April 14, 2024
- Trump makes major endorsement in crucial Senate race in key battleground state - April 14, 2024
- Expert warns of ‘chilling reality’ TikTok threat poses: ‘China’s greatest asymmetric advantage’ - April 14, 2024